The Bloodline story is well past ending but The Rock can't be the one to end it. Then it has all been just for bigger business and whilst that is great short term, you need to make someone from this.



I’m good with Rock going over Roman if it’s to claim the Head of the Table title. That brings the Bloodline storyline to an effective end. But IMO that should come after he’s lost the title. It’s just not a match that needs the belt involved to get eyes on it. I have zero interest in The Rock as the one who ends Roman’s legendary reign so you have to have the Rock lose. Then maybe you have Cody finally go over him at Sunmerslam?Just think it’s rubbish for Rhodes, who has worked his arse of to be the face of the company. And he’s out there having to willingly give up his big Mania match? I think they’ll need to have him take on Seth, and he may well win that title but that’s definitely not ‘finishing the story’ and no fan will think so. I suppose you can then build Cody/Roman 2 into a Champion v Champion match…