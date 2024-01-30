Year 2000 actually I am not knowledgeable enough to say (I was 7 so I still thought it was all real still by that point ) so that's a fair shout. I was thinking so much 2002 to 2006-7 ish. Early TNA Angle was like Bryan Danielson level of being the best wrestler in the world and it not even being close. So yeah that's not a terrible shout.
I would raise potentially at that time Rey Mysterio and Chris Benoit, who despite not getting massive pushes in their respective companies were fucking great in the ring. But yeah I can't comment on it too much and I'm honestly not going to argue it too much as I think it's a pretty decent shout.
True story, I watched WCW before WWF, so when people told me Bret Hart was a world class wrestler, I didn't believe them till I caught up. Triple H was not the same after the quad injury and his presentation was worse than Roman Reigns during his initial babyface push.
But in 2000, I was 14 and WWF felt like the centre of my world, and Rock and Triple H were the top guys. People who say Triple H was b tier aren't altogether wrong in my opinion - he was the guy who works with the franchise player, not the main man himself and WWF/E have tried to spin it as the opposite ever since - but I think it was a banner period for him then.
I need to watch TNA Angle, I'd lost track by then and people always tell me to catch up.
Benoit was always highly thought of, but 2000 was a strange year where he was having some great matches but they were stop start at times. He got even better, but obviously watching that back now doesn't bring the same experience to the table.
Rey, I am not sure is in the picture really.
But it's all opinion. Post quad Triple H is never the same, the high points are still extreme (marches with Shawn, Mania 20, Batista) but he is more burden than burnishing from there on.