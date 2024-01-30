« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 416173 times)

Offline Vegeta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8400 on: January 30, 2024, 04:13:42 pm »
AEW is just built like hardcore Indy-fed wrestling, with very few storylines or characters; they will just chuck two Japanese guys in the ring and expect you to care about them. I really don't see how it will grow and attract casuals just sounds mind numbingly boring.

Wrestling is a tv show after all but just endless hours of pointless ring action that we know is fake why would we care?

« Last Edit: January 30, 2024, 04:36:36 pm by Vegeta »
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,524
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8401 on: January 30, 2024, 04:35:15 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on January 30, 2024, 04:13:42 pm
AEW is just built like hardcore Indy-fed wrestling, with very few storylines or characters; they will just chuck two Japanese guys in the ring and expect you to care about them. I really don't see how it will grow and attract casuals just sounds mind numbingly boring.

Wrestling is a tv show after all but just endless hours of pointless ring action that we know is fake why would we care?


Some people like really good wrestling.  Forbidden Door was a great example, no build really at all but it was an excellent PPV.  Fair enough if you're more about the story than the actual wrestling, my missus is the same, but I can happily jump into a wrestling match from the past that I have zero knowledge of regarding the story and enjoy it just for the wrestling.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Vegeta

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8402 on: January 30, 2024, 08:18:39 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January 30, 2024, 04:35:15 pm
Some people like really good wrestling.  Forbidden Door was a great example, no build really at all but it was an excellent PPV.  Fair enough if you're more about the story than the actual wrestling, my missus is the same, but I can happily jump into a wrestling match from the past that I have zero knowledge of regarding the story and enjoy it just for the wrestling.
Yeah, I get that everyone's got their own taste in wrestling, but if Tony Khan keeps focusing heavily on in-ring action in AEW, there's a worry it might hit a growth roadblock and end up like TNA. I think finding a sweet spot that hooks both hardcore and casual fans would be the key to AEW's success.

A thriving AEW would push the WWE to improve, and that's good for the whole wrestling scene. Personally, I'm not feeling the current approach; I feel like there's more to wrestling than just great in-ring stuff. It's about getting creative, making waves, and sparking conversations. There's wrestling all over the place, but it's the extra stuff that makes it stand out for me and many others.

Triple H has not had to do nothing special really just book simple stories with a predictable  product and WWE is thriving while AEW was an utter mess in 2023. Tony Khan is a big problem surely someone better suited could be in that role.
« Last Edit: January 30, 2024, 08:25:03 pm by Vegeta »
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8403 on: January 30, 2024, 09:27:40 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January 30, 2024, 04:35:15 pm
Some people like really good wrestling.  Forbidden Door was a great example, no build really at all but it was an excellent PPV.  Fair enough if you're more about the story than the actual wrestling, my missus is the same, but I can happily jump into a wrestling match from the past that I have zero knowledge of regarding the story and enjoy it just for the wrestling.

Ultimately, it is great that wrestlers can make their living wrestling and wrestling fans can get a better variety on offer.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,095
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8404 on: January 30, 2024, 09:52:36 pm »
I think the WWE product is half-decent these days but not enough to hook me in again. Haven't watched it religiously since 2005 when I started losing interest. Like others have said, it's the ridiculous over-the-top lighting that makes it completely unwatchable for me, and plastering LED adverts all over ringside.
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,813
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8405 on: January 30, 2024, 10:59:47 pm »
It's interesting reading a lot of hate and dislike for the current era of wrestling when it is peaking again and more successful than it ever was before, with multiple international stadium shows a year. It was a huge deal in the 90s when they came to Manchester Arena once a year, now we've had Cardiff and Wembley sell outs.

I can only suggest that it doesn't quite permeate into popular culture as much as it did because when I was in school we were all giving each other crotch-chops, but hey I'm in my 30s now and don't hang around schools cos I'm not a pedo. So many people on Raw & Smackdown are over with the crowd now, whereas the midcard was DEAD even just 2 years ago. I watched the Rumble with a bunch of fellas and we're all going YEAHH and doing the Ones finger pointing when Roman comes out. If we're doing it then the kids must be too.

It's on the rise again, so let go of what's holding you back from loving what it is now, and fall in love with it again. Otherwise you're just missing out and being old men yelling at clouds. Take me, I have been SOOOO anti WWE and pro New Japan, ROH, AEW here in the past but I'm able to enjoy what WWE are serving up over the last 6-12 months.

My dad grew up with Shankly & Paisley Liverpool as I'm sure a lot of yours did, but its not like he can't enjoy the Klopp era because it was better back in his day for whatever superficial reason someone might bring up. That's what some of you sound like.
« Last Edit: January 30, 2024, 11:03:13 pm by OsirisMVZ »
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,061
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8406 on: January 31, 2024, 08:05:17 am »
Well said Osiris. Too much negativity in this thread at times and it can be really draining, whether it's moaning about wrestling not being as good as it used to be or constant sniping at wrestlers others happen to like. Between WWE, NXT, AEW and TNA alone, there's about 15 hours of wrestling programming every WEEK. If you can't find at least something you like, whether it be a great promo segment or a thrilling match, I'm not sure why you are even trying. I lived through the Attitude era and it was fucking terrible at times too, we can all cherry pick the best moments on Youtube now and reminisce, we do that same with football all the time. How many times have I gone back and watched clips of Istanbul? Boro away that same season, not so much.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 924
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8407 on: January 31, 2024, 08:40:49 am »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on January 30, 2024, 10:59:47 pm
It's interesting reading a lot of hate and dislike for the current era of wrestling when it is peaking again and more successful than it ever was before, with multiple international stadium shows a year. It was a huge deal in the 90s when they came to Manchester Arena once a year, now we've had Cardiff and Wembley sell outs.

I can only suggest that it doesn't quite permeate into popular culture as much as it did because when I was in school we were all giving each other crotch-chops, but hey I'm in my 30s now and don't hang around schools cos I'm not a pedo. So many people on Raw & Smackdown are over with the crowd now, whereas the midcard was DEAD even just 2 years ago. I watched the Rumble with a bunch of fellas and we're all going YEAHH and doing the Ones finger pointing when Roman comes out. If we're doing it then the kids must be too.

It's on the rise again, so let go of what's holding you back from loving what it is now, and fall in love with it again. Otherwise you're just missing out and being old men yelling at clouds. Take me, I have been SOOOO anti WWE and pro New Japan, ROH, AEW here in the past but I'm able to enjoy what WWE are serving up over the last 6-12 months.

My dad grew up with Shankly & Paisley Liverpool as I'm sure a lot of yours did, but its not like he can't enjoy the Klopp era because it was better back in his day for whatever superficial reason someone might bring up. That's what some of you sound like.

I would argue its even more involved in pop culture than when we was in school watching Attitude era stuff! a lot of these wrestlers now have their own profile and do their own thing out of the shows, you see alot more of them outside of the shows than ever, not to mention these wrestling are going on sports shows like ESPN/FOX and staring in movies also. I just thing the level of fame it reahced from 97-2004 was probably like Us under Jurgen, the absoloute peak!
« Last Edit: January 31, 2024, 08:42:54 am by sambhi92 »
Logged
Round the Fields of Anfield Road

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8408 on: January 31, 2024, 04:17:23 pm »
Sounds as though Okada is off to AEW - PWInsider running with the story and saying talks with WWE were not long or go into any great depths
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,524
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8409 on: January 31, 2024, 04:19:28 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January 31, 2024, 04:17:23 pm
Sounds as though Okada is off to AEW - PWInsider running with the story and saying talks with WWE were not long or go into any great depths

Not really a surprise, he's tight with The Elite and has appeared on a few AEW shows already.  Will get more eyes on AEW from Japan but I don't think he'll make much (if any) difference in the US.  Maybe in a few of the smark towns.

Might get Kenny vs Okada at Wembley this year though, which would be awesome.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8410 on: January 31, 2024, 04:29:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on January 31, 2024, 04:19:28 pm
Not really a surprise, he's tight with The Elite and has appeared on a few AEW shows already.  Will get more eyes on AEW from Japan but I don't think he'll make much (if any) difference in the US.  Maybe in a few of the smark towns.

Might get Kenny vs Okada at Wembley this year though, which would be awesome.

Okada I feel will make a difference in presentation - he is someone who carries himself in such a way that you have to treat him as a top star otherwise it isn't really believable (none of it is but even less so). He won't bring new eyes immediately but you do him right and you get a real real star potentially.

I am unsure if we get Okada/Kenny this year though - Kenny sounds like he is still in a really bad way and could have surgery until like mid January because of swelling (when he went in before new year)

I could potentially see Okada/Bryan at Wembley though - best of 3 matches, each have one win each, and Bryan will be retiring from full time around that point so it makes sense as a match to me
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8411 on: January 31, 2024, 04:48:07 pm »
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8412 on: January 31, 2024, 08:34:38 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January 31, 2024, 04:29:08 pm
Okada I feel will make a difference in presentation - he is someone who carries himself in such a way that you have to treat him as a top star otherwise it isn't really believable (none of it is but even less so). He won't bring new eyes immediately but you do him right and you get a real real star potentially.

I am unsure if we get Okada/Kenny this year though - Kenny sounds like he is still in a really bad way and could have surgery until like mid January because of swelling (when he went in before new year)

I could potentially see Okada/Bryan at Wembley though - best of 3 matches, each have one win each, and Bryan will be retiring from full time around that point so it makes sense as a match to me

I personally feel that Okada in WWE is far more interesting but Omega should have a lot of time off to heal, a lot. Diverticulitis essentially ended Brock Lesnar's UFC career and Omega, more broken down than most, needs to recover.

I'd give Omega at least a year from here and I wouldn't rush to Okada after that to be honest. Omega is not.my kind of wrestler but I appreciate the opportunity is too good not to do, but they can, and should, take their time with it when they do.
Logged

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 146
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8413 on: January 31, 2024, 11:54:58 pm »
Okada a good get for AEW if true.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8414 on: February 1, 2024, 10:16:48 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on January 31, 2024, 11:54:58 pm
Okada a good get for AEW if true.

And Sasha Banks. To be honest I thought shed have gone back to WWE with Triple H in charge. Especially with her Hollywood ambitions.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8415 on: February 1, 2024, 10:56:29 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on February  1, 2024, 10:16:48 pm
And Sasha Banks. To be honest I thought shed have gone back to WWE with Triple H in charge. Especially with her Hollywood ambitions.

All about Money. WWE thought she wasn't worth Charlotte Flair money, and on Okada they offered less than AEW and took the position "If he wants to come to WWE he will come"
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8416 on: February 1, 2024, 11:05:34 pm »
I suppose theres also an element of her being the No1 female star on AEW. While WWE, to their credit, have some really big stars already in Becky Lynch, Charlotte, Rhea Ripley, Bayley and Bianca Belair. Plus Jade Cargill coming in too.

Also may just be a been there, done that feel for her in WWE given some of the milestones she already reached. First womans match to headline a PPV (her versus Bayley in Hell in a Cell) and then a main event at Mania against Belair.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,524
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8417 on: Yesterday at 02:26:25 pm »
Wall Street Journal update on Vince:

Quote
Federal authorities have been investigating sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations against WWE co-founder Vince McMahon, according to people familiar with the investigation.

Prosecutors in New York in recent months have been in contact with women who have accused McMahon of sexual misconduct, the people said.

The billionaire resigned last week from the wrestling empire he long ran after former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing her and trafficking her to other men inside WWE.

McMahon has denied Grants allegations and said the federal probe wont find wrongdoing. He referred to a statement from last week: I intend to vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations, and look forward to clearing my name.

WWE didnt respond to requests about the probe or about the individual womens allegations

Over the summer, federal agents executed a search warrant for McMahons phone and delivered a subpoena to him for documents related to any allegation of rape, sex trafficking, sexual assault, commercial sex transaction, harassment or discrimination against current or former WWE employees.

The grand jury subpoena, described to The Wall Street Journal, offers the first window into the investigation, which began in 2022. The Journal reported in 2022 that McMahon had made payouts to several women who accused him of sexual misconduct while he was CEO and that prosecutors were investigating the payouts. The subpoena also sought communications between McMahon and these women, including Grant.

The businessman and TV personality resigned as executive chairman of WWE parent TKO Group on Jan. 26, the day after Grants lawsuit was filed. Her complaint contained graphic depictions of sex acts and copies of explicit text messages.

Grant and at least four of the women named in the grand jury subpoena had entered into settlement agreements with McMahon over allegations of sexual misconduct. Prosecutors have interviewed some of the women, the people said.

Grants lawsuit said McMahon agreed in 2022 to pay her $3 million to keep silent about their relationship, which she said began after they met in 2019 at his luxury apartment building, where Grant also lived. Grant, who worked in the talent-relations and legal departments at WWE from 2019 to 2022, said in her lawsuit that McMahon stopped paying her after an initial $1 million wire transfer.

The other women named in the grand jury subpoena include a WWE contractor whom McMahon allegedly sent unsolicited nude photos and sexually harassed; a former WWE wrestler who said McMahon coerced her into giving him oral sex; former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who publicly accused McMahon of raping her; a spa manager who said McMahon assaulted her at a Southern California resort; and a former WWE employee who alleged the head of talent relations at the company at the time, John Laurinaitis, demoted her after she broke off an affair with him.

McMahon has long denied the rape allegations by Chatterton, first made publicly in televised interviews in the 1990s. He agreed to a multimillion-dollar settlement in late 2022 without admitting wrongdoing. His lawyer said he agreed to the settlement to avoid the cost of litigation.

McMahon hasnt addressed the allegations by the other women.

Laurinaitis also appeared in Grants lawsuit, which said McMahon directed her to visit Laurinaitis at his hotel rooms, where she had sex with Laurinaitis before the start of workdays. The suit also alleged that the two men took turns restraining and assaulting her inside WWEs offices on one occasion in 2021.

Laurinaitis, a former wrestler known as Johnny Ace and a longtime WWE executive, left the company in 2022. Laurinaitis hasnt publicly commented on his departure.

A lawyer for Laurinaitis, Edward Brennan, said, We deny any and all allegations and will vigorously defend the charges against Mr. Laurinaitis in the appropriate setting.

Brennan said Grants lawsuit doesnt highlight any examples of Laurinaitis making sexual demands or exchanging items of value. Count how many times in the complaint Vince exerts control over both the Plaintiff and Johnny, he wrote in an email, referring to his client. Its a good complaint. It just doesnt list all the victims, including Johnny.

McMahon briefly left the WWE in 2022 during a board investigation and returned in early 2023. Soon after, he negotiated a sale of WWE to Endeavor Group , owner of the UFC mixed martial arts league. The deal created a new public company called TKO Group and until last week he served as its executive chairman. 

TKO Group had warned investors about the risks associated with WWEs longtime leader, who remains a major shareholder. In securities filings last year, TKO Group said McMahons presence on its board could result in negative publicity and any further allegations and investigations may have an adverse financial and operational impact on our business performance.

Doubt it'll happen but hope he rots in jail.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8418 on: Yesterday at 03:45:29 pm »
Wrestling Observer has a quote from "one of the biggest company stars of the modern era" basically saying they believe that there is no way HHH didn't know.

If you read the quote it is VERY VERY obvious that the person saying this is Jon Moxley. It is exactly how he talks and how he wrote in his book (highly recommend btw, particularly the audiobook which is basically like an extended Moxley promo)

https://twitter.com/WrestlePurists/status/1753425868964204860?t=9VKyJxAawUwPvKg13Yo4Dw&s=19

Here is the quote
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:51:56 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,524
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8419 on: Yesterday at 03:50:33 pm »
I would be amazed if HHH didn't know what was going on.  But I would be equally amazed if he gets dragged down with Vince.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8420 on: Yesterday at 03:54:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:50:33 pm
I would be amazed if HHH didn't know what was going on.  But I would be equally amazed if he gets dragged down with Vince.

Thing is TKO are apparently looking at full purge on the story so he may just get caught.

If he knew, he is a part of this of course. If he didn't know, with how wide these allegations go, he is an incompetent moron who completely failed in his role as an executive, and somehow could not see what was happening the next room over involving all his work colleagues, some friends, and his father-in-law who got him into power

Pick your poison
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,540
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8421 on: Yesterday at 04:30:09 pm »
HHH knew
Ari knew
Stephanie knew
Shane knew
Linda knew
Bruce Pritchard knew
Anyone with a major shareholding in WWE/TKO knew

To think otherwise would be stupid. The best case is who has the most plausible deniability.

It is no surprise that Stephanie left, came back and then left again all coinciding with Vince absence.

They are all probably happy the ink was dry on their Netflix deal before it really came out. TV companies would have been ready to gouge them on any new deal.

The federal side of things will go away as soon as they decide on the number of zeros will be added to the settlement cheque (and all parties will settle). They will do exactly the same with all the other women under NDA.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8422 on: Yesterday at 05:18:36 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:45:29 pm
Wrestling Observer has a quote from "one of the biggest company stars of the modern era" basically saying they believe that there is no way HHH didn't know.

If you read the quote it is VERY VERY obvious that the person saying this is Jon Moxley. It is exactly how he talks and how he wrote in his book (highly recommend btw, particularly the audiobook which is basically like an extended Moxley promo)

https://twitter.com/WrestlePurists/status/1753425868964204860?t=9VKyJxAawUwPvKg13Yo4Dw&s=19

Here is the quote

Would be shocked if he didn't know, would be shocked if anything much happens to him. Full investigation should clear out everyone but, highly unlikely to happen quite like that. It is ultimately a culture that must change given the environment.

The only thing wrong about that quote is that Triple H was an average wrestler - he was the best in the world at one point - because that guy was a relentless political operator.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8423 on: Yesterday at 06:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 05:18:36 pm
Would be shocked if he didn't know, would be shocked if anything much happens to him. Full investigation should clear out everyone but, highly unlikely to happen quite like that. It is ultimately a culture that must change given the environment.

The only thing wrong about that quote is that Triple H was an average wrestler - he was the best in the world at one point - because that guy was a relentless political operator.

Triple H was a good wrestler, a bit too up himself in demanding long matches like his hero Ric Flair which dragged on needlessly, but he was at no point best in the world in the ring when his career overlapped with Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle, or at the time a lesser known Hiroshi Tanahashi (the 1/100 type wrestler who could have an amazing match with literally anyone, even as a younger wrestler)
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8424 on: Yesterday at 06:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 06:00:25 pm
Triple H was a good wrestler, a bit too up himself in demanding long matches like his hero Ric Flair which dragged on needlessly, but he was at no point best in the world in the ring when his career overlapped with Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle, or at the time a lesser known Hiroshi Tanahashi (the 1/100 type wrestler who could have an amazing match with literally anyone, even as a younger wrestler)

Year 2000, Shawn not back and Angle not quite put it all together yet, him and Rock hold the company down in Austin's absence. He has those two all timers with Foley, my favourite iron man ever with The Rock, a rip roarer at Backlash, has another all timer with Jericho and a great match with Benoit, makes Taku Michunoku look a viable contender for the title, and in the next year has the classic with Austin, excellent Mania match with Taker and it all ends with the quad injury in a tag match that was as good as any TV match WWE had done to that point.

That is all my opinion, I am not knowledgeable enough about other scenes at the time, but for the wrestling I liked back then, and adding in that element of mainstream popularity that my own personal bias tends to be drawn towards, I can make a case for him.

As I say, all my opinion, but I think I've given a decent rebuttal.

Shawn is my GOAT btw, much as I am drawn to some of the Japanese greats more and more these days.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,323
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8425 on: Yesterday at 07:30:43 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Yesterday at 06:51:23 pm
Year 2000, Shawn not back and Angle not quite put it all together yet, him and Rock hold the company down in Austin's absence. He has those two all timers with Foley, my favourite iron man ever with The Rock, a rip roarer at Backlash, has another all timer with Jericho and a great match with Benoit, makes Taku Michunoku look a viable contender for the title, and in the next year has the classic with Austin, excellent Mania match with Taker and it all ends with the quad injury in a tag match that was as good as any TV match WWE had done to that point.

That is all my opinion, I am not knowledgeable enough about other scenes at the time, but for the wrestling I liked back then, and adding in that element of mainstream popularity that my own personal bias tends to be drawn towards, I can make a case for him.

As I say, all my opinion, but I think I've given a decent rebuttal.

Shawn is my GOAT btw, much as I am drawn to some of the Japanese greats more and more these days.

Year 2000 actually I am not knowledgeable enough to say (I was 7 so I still thought it was all real still by that point  ;D) so that's a fair shout. I was thinking so much 2002 to 2006-7 ish. Early TNA Angle was like Bryan Danielson level of being the best wrestler in the world and it not even being close. So yeah that's not a terrible shout.

I would raise potentially at that time Rey Mysterio and Chris Benoit, who despite not getting massive pushes in their respective companies were fucking great in the ring. But yeah I can't comment on it too much and I'm honestly not going to argue it too much as I think it's a pretty decent shout.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,647
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8426 on: Yesterday at 07:50:32 pm »
Triple H was a B-tier wrestler at best* and his elevation into WWF's title picture was part of why I just dumped the entire thing in early 2000. Knew how to attach himself to other people far more influential though and made his career that way.


* There's nothing wrong with B-tier, 99% of anyone trying to make it as a wrestler is going to get nowhere near it, but let's not overegg the Triple H pudding. If you came up with almost any facet of what makes a world class professional wrestler, he isn't going to be in anybody's top 10 list for any of them (except politicking).
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8427 on: Yesterday at 08:49:52 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:30:43 pm
Year 2000 actually I am not knowledgeable enough to say (I was 7 so I still thought it was all real still by that point  ;D) so that's a fair shout. I was thinking so much 2002 to 2006-7 ish. Early TNA Angle was like Bryan Danielson level of being the best wrestler in the world and it not even being close. So yeah that's not a terrible shout.

I would raise potentially at that time Rey Mysterio and Chris Benoit, who despite not getting massive pushes in their respective companies were fucking great in the ring. But yeah I can't comment on it too much and I'm honestly not going to argue it too much as I think it's a pretty decent shout.

True story, I watched WCW before WWF, so when people told me Bret Hart was a world class wrestler, I didn't believe them till I caught up. Triple H was not the same after the quad injury and his presentation was worse than Roman Reigns during his initial babyface push.

But in 2000, I was 14 and WWF felt like the centre of my world, and Rock and Triple H were the top guys. People who say Triple H was b tier aren't altogether wrong in my opinion - he was the guy who works with the franchise player, not the main man himself and WWF/E have tried to spin it as the opposite ever since - but I think it was a banner period for him then.

I need to watch TNA Angle, I'd lost track by then and people always tell me to catch up.

Benoit was always highly thought of, but 2000 was a strange year where he was having some great matches but they were stop start at times. He got even better, but obviously watching that back now doesn't bring the same experience to the table.

Rey, I am not sure is in the picture really.

But it's all opinion. Post quad Triple H is never the same, the high points are still extreme (marches with Shawn, Mania 20, Batista) but he is more burden than burnishing from there on.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8428 on: Yesterday at 10:21:12 pm »
I always feel theres a lot of try hard efforts to put down Triple H because everyone hates how political he was. But for me, he was the best and biggest heel wrestler in the best era of WWE. Whether it was Rock, Austin or Foley he was probably all of their best feuds. Not to mention excellent stuff with the likes of Taker, HBK and Angle. And central to so many great moments (things like Jericho winning the title briefly on Raw doesnt work unless the audience fucking hates him) Im much less familiar with the 2002 onwards stuff but it sounds like it wasnt much cop and way too over indulgent.

And in the latter days of his career, I loved his match with Bryan at Mania.
Logged

Offline Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8429 on: Yesterday at 10:53:47 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:21:12 pm
I always feel theres a lot of try hard efforts to put down Triple H because everyone hates how political he was. But for me, he was the best and biggest heel wrestler in the best era of WWE. Whether it was Rock, Austin or Foley he was probably all of their best feuds. Not to mention excellent stuff with the likes of Taker, HBK and Angle. And central to so many great moments (things like Jericho winning the title briefly on Raw doesnt work unless the audience fucking hates him) Im much less familiar with the 2002 onwards stuff but it sounds like it wasnt much cop and way too over indulgent.

And in the latter days of his career, I loved his match with Bryan at Mania.

I forgot about that Jericho moment, the roar was deafening.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,848
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8430 on: Yesterday at 11:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:54:11 pm
Thing is TKO are apparently looking at full purge on the story so he may just get caught.

If he knew, he is a part of this of course. If he didn't know, with how wide these allegations go, he is an incompetent moron who completely failed in his role as an executive, and somehow could not see what was happening the next room over involving all his work colleagues, some friends, and his father-in-law who got him into power

Pick your poison
Sometimes moving up involves knowing when not to look and what not to see (or which lens to see it through).
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,095
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8431 on: Today at 12:09:38 am »
Triple H was easily one of the biggest stars of the Attitude Era. Without him, Rock wouldn't be over as he was and DX would be a non-starter. It's his politic-ing between 2002-2005 that rubs people the wrong way. Overall though, he falls short of the top 10 behind the real stars of this business like Rock, Austin, Hogan, Cena, HBK, Undertaker, Bret Hart, Ric Flair etc.

As for these rumours by whoever started them (Moxley? Ryback?) I'll only believe them when it's proven.
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,211
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8432 on: Today at 03:13:09 am »
Rock vs Reigns confirmed for Mania. Hell yeah. Its a much bigger match then Cody vs Reigns II

Feel for Cody though. Theyve made him look a right Cuck

Maybe he wins the title from reigns at EC?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Up
« previous next »
 