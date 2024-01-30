It's interesting reading a lot of hate and dislike for the current era of wrestling when it is peaking again and more successful than it ever was before, with multiple international stadium shows a year. It was a huge deal in the 90s when they came to Manchester Arena once a year, now we've had Cardiff and Wembley sell outs.



I can only suggest that it doesn't quite permeate into popular culture as much as it did because when I was in school we were all giving each other crotch-chops, but hey I'm in my 30s now and don't hang around schools cos I'm not a pedo. So many people on Raw & Smackdown are over with the crowd now, whereas the midcard was DEAD even just 2 years ago. I watched the Rumble with a bunch of fellas and we're all going YEAHH and doing the Ones finger pointing when Roman comes out. If we're doing it then the kids must be too.



It's on the rise again, so let go of what's holding you back from loving what it is now, and fall in love with it again. Otherwise you're just missing out and being old men yelling at clouds. Take me, I have been SOOOO anti WWE and pro New Japan, ROH, AEW here in the past but I'm able to enjoy what WWE are serving up over the last 6-12 months.



My dad grew up with Shankly & Paisley Liverpool as I'm sure a lot of yours did, but its not like he can't enjoy the Klopp era because it was better back in his day for whatever superficial reason someone might bring up. That's what some of you sound like.