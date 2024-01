AEW is just built like hardcore Indy-fed wrestling, with very few storylines or characters; they will just chuck two Japanese guys in the ring and expect you to care about them. I really don't see how it will grow and attract casuals just sounds mind numbingly boring.



Wrestling is a tv show after all but just endless hours of pointless ring action that we know is fake why would we care?





Some people like really good wrestling. Forbidden Door was a great example, no build really at all but it was an excellent PPV. Fair enough if you're more about the story than the actual wrestling, my missus is the same, but I can happily jump into a wrestling match from the past that I have zero knowledge of regarding the story and enjoy it just for the wrestling.