I can buy the weak mind stuff completely with Punk. He likes to style himself as a locker room leader, but he sat seething for months at some throwaway line from a Hangman promo that no one gave a shit about, and then called out Page when he knew he wasn't in the building to try and make him look like a bitch, before finally throwing the whole company under a bus at a press conference.



And this is after Hangman was good to him, covered for his botches of the buckshot really quickly mid-match, and even talked in interviews afterwards about how difficult a move it is to hit and how he couldn't get the GTS right.



One thing that really annoys me on Roman Reigns is the absolutely mixed presentation.



Roman is currently a chicken shit heel who doesn't defend his title and when he does he needs his underlings to help him win.



But in promos, commentary, etc, they present him as the all conquering unbeatable champ who no one can beat. From the faces as well.



If he was like that then grand, if it was the heels saying "He is the best and won with no flaws" then great.



But no they present him as one thing and he wrestles another thing.



I don't really like the last year of the bloodline, it's really artificially padded and has not really done anything for anyone - even Jey Uso has fell back quite severely when he had most to gain from the feud. Sami it feels they have to give him the Raw title or he is going to fall back too. But this shit with Roman where the message doesn't match what you are watching really gets to me - it is full on "they think the audience is stupid"



I'd take that as an example of a fragile ego.more than anything. Nobody covered themselves in glory during that whole fiasco but Hangman is probably the one I'd say comes out of it to the good.Ultimately, Tony Khan needs to take the lion's share of the blame because he didn't intervene and nip it in the bud.Punk has always had an idea of what he wants wrestling to be and he has defended himself. I don't think it's a flawless process, sometimes it has harmed him, but I wouldn't say it comes from a weak mind.This gets to me but I think they are trying to play up, not well, that Roman thinks he is a warrior but the more detached his family get the more that it shown to be baloney.It hasn't hit well since Summerslam and it has definitely gone on too long. Often a problem with successful stories (NWO) with how they conclude.