Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 413911 times)

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8360 on: Yesterday at 08:12:45 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:06:45 pm
Fragile ego, fragile body, weak mind, weak spirit.

I don't like seeing people injured at all, hope he recovers, but that line from Moxley rings so true the longer you come away from it
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8361 on: Yesterday at 08:18:24 pm »
If Punk and Lesnar are both missing Mania, they have to pivot to Rollins/Gunther.
Online damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8362 on: Yesterday at 08:39:17 pm »
Repeated injury of the same muscle group (if it is his triceps again) is not a good sign at all. He's going to want to rehab even longer than before. What a shitshow, at least we got the Survivor Series moment.

I'd put either Sami Zayn or LA Knight against Rollins. Would be a cool Mania moment if either of them won the title.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8363 on: Yesterday at 08:55:37 pm »
Rollins/Drew/Sami/Jey would work, lots of inbuilt stories already and the crowd would eat up a Sami or Jey win. Presume theyre doing a Jey/Jimmy match at Mania though which would rule that out.
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8364 on: Yesterday at 09:13:31 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:55:37 pm
Rollins/Drew/Sami/Jey would work, lots of inbuilt stories already and the crowd would eat up a Sami or Jey win. Presume theyre doing a Jey/Jimmy match at Mania though which would rule that out.

I like that because Sami doesn't need a long reign, Gunther might.
Offline Bread

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8365 on: Yesterday at 10:30:21 pm »
Zayn isn't rumoured to be up to much for Mania at the moment. Zayn vs. Rollins would absolutely slap, and I think Zayn deserves a short transitional run for the work he's put in over the last couple of years.

This makes the most sense to me as a plan B.
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8366 on: Yesterday at 11:24:20 pm »
Find the hate really odd for Punk. Seems a proper socialist in a career full of right wing nutters. And using injury prone against him isn't called for. Similar to football.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8367 on: Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm »
Yeah, same. Not sure how a torn tricep is proof of a weak mind. Thiago has been injured a lot for us, is that proof of a weak mind,?
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8368 on: Today at 03:40:13 am »
Haha just seen Drew's barb about Punk's injury straight to his face. Excellent heel work.

Shame about Punk, still one of the most entertaining wrestlers out there. WWE thanking the stars that they didn't decide to make him the Rumble winner though.
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8369 on: Today at 06:25:57 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm
Yeah, same. Not sure how a torn tricep is proof of a weak mind. Thiago has been injured a lot for us, is that proof of a weak mind,?

Must admit, I'm of the same mind. His body is breaking down, but I've never felt his spirit and mind are anything much less than fiery.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8370 on: Today at 08:27:46 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 11:24:20 pm
Find the hate really odd for Punk. Seems a proper socialist in a career full of right wing nutters. And using injury prone against him isn't called for. Similar to football.

I wouldn't necessarily call him a socialist to be fair. Not a right wing nutter but there's a fair bit out there to say he certainly isn't a socialist. And before anyone twists my words no this doesn't mean I think he deserves to be injured, but I absolutely would not call him a socialist

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm
Yeah, same. Not sure how a torn tricep is proof of a weak mind. Thiago has been injured a lot for us, is that proof of a weak mind,?

The weak mind part is tbf a part of a literal Jon Moxley promo - "Fragile Ego, Fragile Body, Weak Mind, Weak Spirit"

https://youtu.be/NDFeoPFeWlg?si=7mjCgLqYEloLtwc4

Now the stuff about his ego is clear to see - in AEW, Indies, WWE before he came back, he fell out with anyone and everyone for even slight or perceived wrongdoing. Considering this was a few days before Brawl Out or Brawl In, or the whole Punk collision run of blacklisting people, it's a pretty accurate prediction of that.

Similarly, fragile body is way more accurate since that promo as Punk has had two tricep tears in 3 dozen matches since then (including one 4 days after this promo)

"Weak mind, weak spirit" is more just wrestling spiel for a promo.

But yeah considering everything that happened literally right after this promo until present day, people will reference it because it ended up being shockingly accurate to Punk currently
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8371 on: Today at 08:46:25 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:27:46 am
I wouldn't necessarily call him a socialist to be fair. Not a right wing nutter but there's a fair bit out there to say he certainly isn't a socialist. And before anyone twists my words no this doesn't mean I think he deserves to be injured, but I absolutely would not call him

OK perhaps socialist is too far. But any man who stands in some places in America with a trans rights is human rights tshirt on has balls of steel.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8372 on: Today at 08:47:52 am »
Punk probably has a stronger body than Moxley. He's been wrestling for ages, started in 1997. Who was wrestling back then is still doing it now?

Mania is taking a big hit, apparently Kevin Owens was also working injured. Looks like next year's Mania is where it's at, which Punk returning and Rock also with his retirement match.
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8373 on: Today at 08:51:48 am »
I think some of ya'll are getting worked into a shoot here.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8374 on: Today at 08:57:17 am »
Fair play to Drew, might have worked his way into a Mania main event here.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8375 on: Today at 09:02:43 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 08:47:52 am
Punk probably has a stronger body than Moxley. He's been wrestling for ages, started in 1997. Who was wrestling back then is still doing it now?

Mania is taking a big hit, apparently Kevin Owens was also working injured. Looks like next year's Mania is where it's at, which Punk returning and Rock also with his retirement match.

I mean, I don't think it is a comparable like that. It's a wrestling promo, which just so happen to "call" the next 18 months or so of Punks career pretty accurately.

Also to answer you question, Sting  ;D ;D ;D

Nah my real answer would be Minoru Suzuki who is a FREAK of nature fitness wise. I saw him wrestle in 2018 with a mate who wasn't familiar - he thought he was 30 years old when he is in fact close to the Undertaker in age.

But nah seriously people get injured when they get old - AJ, Orton, Danielson, Punk, Christian, Edge. With so many serious and similar injuries so close together you have to ask how much Punk has left in the tank
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8376 on: Today at 09:03:15 am »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 08:46:25 am
OK perhaps socialist is too far. But any man who stands in some places in America with a trans rights is human rights tshirt on has balls of steel.

Not gonna argue that like, very much fair play and well done to the lad there
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8377 on: Today at 09:04:38 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:57:17 am
Fair play to Drew, might have worked his way into a Mania main event here.

Drew may have, and certainly probably worked his way into a bumper new deal. Contract coming up and potentially missing Punk and Steen, questions perhaps over Rollins, Lesnar probably out the door and blacklisted (hopefully) - paying up to the big lad seems more and more appealing
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8378 on: Today at 09:17:41 am »
I can buy the weak mind stuff completely with Punk.  He likes to style himself as a locker room leader, but he sat seething for months at some throwaway line from a Hangman promo that no one gave a shit about, and then called out Page when he knew he wasn't in the building to try and make him look like a bitch, before finally throwing the whole company under a bus at a press conference.

And this is after Hangman was good to him, covered for his botches of the buckshot really quickly mid-match, and even talked in interviews afterwards about how difficult a move it is to hit and how he couldn't get the GTS right.
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8379 on: Today at 09:23:50 am »
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8380 on: Today at 10:17:59 am »
Offline amir87

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8381 on: Today at 10:18:51 am »
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8382 on: Today at 11:51:16 am »
One thing that really annoys me on Roman Reigns is the absolutely mixed presentation.

Roman is currently a chicken shit heel who doesn't defend his title and when he does he needs his underlings to help him win.

But in promos, commentary, etc, they present him as the all conquering unbeatable champ who no one can beat. From the faces as well.

If he was like that then grand, if it was the heels saying "He is the best and won with no flaws" then great.

But no they present him as one thing and he wrestles another thing.

I don't really like the last year of the bloodline, it's really artificially padded and has not really done anything for anyone - even Jey Uso has fell back quite severely when he had most to gain from the feud. Sami it feels they have to give him the Raw title or he is going to fall back too. But this shit with Roman where the message doesn't match what you are watching really gets to me - it is full on "they think the audience is stupid"
Online Vegeta

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8383 on: Today at 12:36:01 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:17:41 am
I can buy the weak mind stuff completely with Punk.  He likes to style himself as a locker room leader, but he sat seething for months at some throwaway line from a Hangman promo that no one gave a shit about, and then called out Page when he knew he wasn't in the building to try and make him look like a bitch, before finally throwing the whole company under a bus at a press conference.

And this is after Hangman was good to him, covered for his botches of the buckshot really quickly mid-match, and even talked in interviews afterwards about how difficult a move it is to hit and how he couldn't get the GTS right.
Punk didn't exactly cover himself in glory with what he said at that media scrum but let's not act like AEW is a well run promotion, if it was then they wouldn't be losing their TV audience on a yearly basis and the attendance numbers are also declining as well.



Online damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8384 on: Today at 01:04:48 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:51:16 am
I don't really like the last year of the bloodline, it's really artificially padded and has not really done anything for anyone - even Jey Uso has fell back quite severely when he had most to gain from the feud. Sami it feels they have to give him the Raw title or he is going to fall back too. But this shit with Roman where the message doesn't match what you are watching really gets to me - it is full on "they think the audience is stupid"

Compared to the ending of the Rumble last year, the bloodline story has gone off the boil completely.

On RAW, the Punk/Drew segment was brilliant. If Punk is going to be out for months, I would keep him around NXT and let him coach on promos. He may be declining in the ring with age, but there aren't many who can captivate an audience as well as he can and make it look so effortless.

Is it just me, or are they hinting at a Big E comeback for New Day vs Imperium?
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8385 on: Today at 01:05:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:17:41 am
I can buy the weak mind stuff completely with Punk.  He likes to style himself as a locker room leader, but he sat seething for months at some throwaway line from a Hangman promo that no one gave a shit about, and then called out Page when he knew he wasn't in the building to try and make him look like a bitch, before finally throwing the whole company under a bus at a press conference.

And this is after Hangman was good to him, covered for his botches of the buckshot really quickly mid-match, and even talked in interviews afterwards about how difficult a move it is to hit and how he couldn't get the GTS right.

I'd take that as an example of a fragile ego.more than anything. Nobody covered themselves in glory during that whole fiasco but Hangman is probably the one I'd say comes out of it to the good.

Ultimately, Tony Khan needs to take the lion's share of the blame because he didn't intervene and nip it in the bud.

Punk has always had an idea of what he wants wrestling to be and he has defended himself. I don't think it's a flawless process, sometimes it has harmed him, but I wouldn't say it comes from a weak mind.

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 11:51:16 am
One thing that really annoys me on Roman Reigns is the absolutely mixed presentation.

Roman is currently a chicken shit heel who doesn't defend his title and when he does he needs his underlings to help him win.

But in promos, commentary, etc, they present him as the all conquering unbeatable champ who no one can beat. From the faces as well.

If he was like that then grand, if it was the heels saying "He is the best and won with no flaws" then great.

But no they present him as one thing and he wrestles another thing.

I don't really like the last year of the bloodline, it's really artificially padded and has not really done anything for anyone - even Jey Uso has fell back quite severely when he had most to gain from the feud. Sami it feels they have to give him the Raw title or he is going to fall back too. But this shit with Roman where the message doesn't match what you are watching really gets to me - it is full on "they think the audience is stupid"

This gets to me but I think they are trying to play up, not well, that Roman thinks he is a warrior but the more detached his family get the more that it shown to be baloney.

It hasn't hit well since Summerslam and it has definitely gone on too long. Often a problem with successful stories (NWO) with how they conclude.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8386 on: Today at 01:20:51 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 01:05:48 pm
I'd take that as an example of a fragile ego.more than anything. Nobody covered themselves in glory during that whole fiasco but Hangman is probably the one I'd say comes out of it to the good.

Ultimately, Tony Khan needs to take the lion's share of the blame because he didn't intervene and nip it in the bud.

Punk has always had an idea of what he wants wrestling to be and he has defended himself. I don't think it's a flawless process, sometimes it has harmed him, but I wouldn't say it comes from a weak mind.

This gets to me but I think they are trying to play up, not well, that Roman thinks he is a warrior but the more detached his family get the more that it shown to be baloney.

It hasn't hit well since Summerslam and it has definitely gone on too long. Often a problem with successful stories (NWO) with how they conclude.

Yeah I think that's what they are doing too, but I don't want the good guy voice Michael Cole saying "This guy is so awesome admire him" when the story is "This guys a cheat who just hasn't been caught out yet, but he will"

All it takes is Roman either being that ultimate final boss without needing to cheat, or it needs a Heel commentator saying it and the face going "No wait hang on.."
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8387 on: Today at 01:32:14 pm »
https://twitter.com/JustinWhang/status/1752177104995659928?t=W1XYKdQQfo0rn45EGkyCLw&s=19

Very NSFW dialogue and topic be warned, but a funny if not fun little video featuring a certain spooky heel in AEW
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8388 on: Today at 01:36:12 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Today at 12:36:01 pm
Punk didn't exactly cover himself in glory with what he said at that media scrum but let's not act like AEW is a well run promotion, if it was then they wouldn't be losing their TV audience on a yearly basis and the attendance numbers are also declining as well.

;D

This gimmick where you just pop up randomly to shit on AEW has legs, I can feel it.  Reminiscent of Claus when he was posting here with his relentless digs at AEW too.
