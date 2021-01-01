Find the hate really odd for Punk. Seems a proper socialist in a career full of right wing nutters. And using injury prone against him isn't called for. Similar to football.



Yeah, same. Not sure how a torn tricep is proof of a weak mind. Thiago has been injured a lot for us, is that proof of a weak mind,?



I wouldn't necessarily call him a socialist to be fair. Not a right wing nutter but there's a fair bit out there to say he certainly isn't a socialist. And before anyone twists my words no this doesn't mean I think he deserves to be injured, but I absolutely would not call him a socialistThe weak mind part is tbf a part of a literal Jon Moxley promo - "Fragile Ego, Fragile Body, Weak Mind, Weak Spirit"Now the stuff about his ego is clear to see - in AEW, Indies, WWE before he came back, he fell out with anyone and everyone for even slight or perceived wrongdoing. Considering this was a few days before Brawl Out or Brawl In, or the whole Punk collision run of blacklisting people, it's a pretty accurate prediction of that.Similarly, fragile body is way more accurate since that promo as Punk has had two tricep tears in 3 dozen matches since then (including one 4 days after this promo)"Weak mind, weak spirit" is more just wrestling spiel for a promo.But yeah considering everything that happened literally right after this promo until present day, people will reference it because it ended up being shockingly accurate to Punk currently