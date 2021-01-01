« previous next »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:06:45 pm
Fragile ego, fragile body, weak mind, weak spirit.

I don't like seeing people injured at all, hope he recovers, but that line from Moxley rings so true the longer you come away from it
If Punk and Lesnar are both missing Mania, they have to pivot to Rollins/Gunther.
Repeated injury of the same muscle group (if it is his triceps again) is not a good sign at all. He's going to want to rehab even longer than before. What a shitshow, at least we got the Survivor Series moment.

I'd put either Sami Zayn or LA Knight against Rollins. Would be a cool Mania moment if either of them won the title.
Rollins/Drew/Sami/Jey would work, lots of inbuilt stories already and the crowd would eat up a Sami or Jey win. Presume theyre doing a Jey/Jimmy match at Mania though which would rule that out.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:55:37 pm
Rollins/Drew/Sami/Jey would work, lots of inbuilt stories already and the crowd would eat up a Sami or Jey win. Presume theyre doing a Jey/Jimmy match at Mania though which would rule that out.

I like that because Sami doesn't need a long reign, Gunther might.
Zayn isn't rumoured to be up to much for Mania at the moment. Zayn vs. Rollins would absolutely slap, and I think Zayn deserves a short transitional run for the work he's put in over the last couple of years.

This makes the most sense to me as a plan B.
Find the hate really odd for Punk. Seems a proper socialist in a career full of right wing nutters. And using injury prone against him isn't called for. Similar to football.
Yeah, same. Not sure how a torn tricep is proof of a weak mind. Thiago has been injured a lot for us, is that proof of a weak mind,?
Haha just seen Drew's barb about Punk's injury straight to his face. Excellent heel work.

Shame about Punk, still one of the most entertaining wrestlers out there. WWE thanking the stars that they didn't decide to make him the Rumble winner though.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm
Yeah, same. Not sure how a torn tricep is proof of a weak mind. Thiago has been injured a lot for us, is that proof of a weak mind,?

Must admit, I'm of the same mind. His body is breaking down, but I've never felt his spirit and mind are anything much less than fiery.
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 11:24:20 pm
Find the hate really odd for Punk. Seems a proper socialist in a career full of right wing nutters. And using injury prone against him isn't called for. Similar to football.

I wouldn't necessarily call him a socialist to be fair. Not a right wing nutter but there's a fair bit out there to say he certainly isn't a socialist. And before anyone twists my words no this doesn't mean I think he deserves to be injured, but I absolutely would not call him a socialist

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm
Yeah, same. Not sure how a torn tricep is proof of a weak mind. Thiago has been injured a lot for us, is that proof of a weak mind,?

The weak mind part is tbf a part of a literal Jon Moxley promo - "Fragile Ego, Fragile Body, Weak Mind, Weak Spirit"

https://youtu.be/NDFeoPFeWlg?si=7mjCgLqYEloLtwc4

Now the stuff about his ego is clear to see - in AEW, Indies, WWE before he came back, he fell out with anyone and everyone for even slight or perceived wrongdoing. Considering this was a few days before Brawl Out or Brawl In, or the whole Punk collision run of blacklisting people, it's a pretty accurate prediction of that.

Similarly, fragile body is way more accurate since that promo as Punk has had two tricep tears in 3 dozen matches since then (including one 4 days after this promo)

"Weak mind, weak spirit" is more just wrestling spiel for a promo.

But yeah considering everything that happened literally right after this promo until present day, people will reference it because it ended up being shockingly accurate to Punk currently
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:27:46 am
I wouldn't necessarily call him a socialist to be fair. Not a right wing nutter but there's a fair bit out there to say he certainly isn't a socialist. And before anyone twists my words no this doesn't mean I think he deserves to be injured, but I absolutely would not call him

OK perhaps socialist is too far. But any man who stands in some places in America with a trans rights is human rights tshirt on has balls of steel.
Punk probably has a stronger body than Moxley. He's been wrestling for ages, started in 1997. Who was wrestling back then is still doing it now?

Mania is taking a big hit, apparently Kevin Owens was also working injured. Looks like next year's Mania is where it's at, which Punk returning and Rock also with his retirement match.
I think some of ya'll are getting worked into a shoot here.
Fair play to Drew, might have worked his way into a Mania main event here.
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 08:47:52 am
Punk probably has a stronger body than Moxley. He's been wrestling for ages, started in 1997. Who was wrestling back then is still doing it now?

Mania is taking a big hit, apparently Kevin Owens was also working injured. Looks like next year's Mania is where it's at, which Punk returning and Rock also with his retirement match.

I mean, I don't think it is a comparable like that. It's a wrestling promo, which just so happen to "call" the next 18 months or so of Punks career pretty accurately.

Also to answer you question, Sting  ;D ;D ;D

Nah my real answer would be Minoru Suzuki who is a FREAK of nature fitness wise. I saw him wrestle in 2018 with a mate who wasn't familiar - he thought he was 30 years old when he is in fact close to the Undertaker in age.

But nah seriously people get injured when they get old - AJ, Orton, Danielson, Punk, Christian, Edge. With so many serious and similar injuries so close together you have to ask how much Punk has left in the tank
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 08:46:25 am
OK perhaps socialist is too far. But any man who stands in some places in America with a trans rights is human rights tshirt on has balls of steel.

Not gonna argue that like, very much fair play to the lad there
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:57:17 am
Fair play to Drew, might have worked his way into a Mania main event here.

Drew may have, and certainly probably worked his way into a bumper new deal. Contract coming up and potentially missing Punk and Steen, questions perhaps over Rollins - paying up to the big lad seems more and more appealing
