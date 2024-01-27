Women's rumble was booked really well I thought, the last few entrants and climax were really good. The women's elimination chamber should be good and I was glad they went with the eventual winner. It would have been boring as hell to see one of Becky or Bianca win it.
Men's was boring and predictable to be honest. Some strange booking on it. I think the thing that stuck out for me was how good they made Bron Breakker look and then he went out to Dom Mysterio? Strange to me anyway. These repeat Wrestlemania main events
. Cody Rhodes coming back and being a main eventer despite being a mid carder his whole career
As someone who watches a few shows every year now it's boring watching anything involving Roman. I just don't get how he's held the belt that long and seemingly wrestled the same match every time for about four years. I actually didn't mind him years ago, when he used to get booed religiously, what changed that made people think it's right he's held the belt for years? I know people really liked his story with the Usos but it just seemed to drag on forever