Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8320 on: January 27, 2024, 12:53:16 am »
CM Punky Brewster's winning it.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8321 on: January 27, 2024, 06:16:08 am »
Vince gone as exec chairman and no longer has a role with WWE/TKO.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8322 on: January 27, 2024, 07:03:20 am »
Reminder that this doesn't stop at Vince, an entire house cleaning of everyone should be in order.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8323 on: January 27, 2024, 02:04:07 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on January 27, 2024, 12:16:50 am
So who's winning the rumble?

I assume Punk, but the rumours this week were that Gunther was facing Rollins so maybe him? Those rumours could well have been planted to help create uncertainty as Punk looks such an obvious winner. I dont think theyd have Cody do the double, and theres obviously doubts whether hes facing Reigns. I suppose The Rock is a possibility
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8324 on: January 27, 2024, 02:41:21 pm »
Hoping for Punk and Bayley respectively. Particularly the latter; the breakup of Damage CTRL has the potential to do something akin to Batista vs Triple H in 2005 with the breakup of Evolution, with Bayley finally getting the mega babyface reaction that Vince could never replicate from her NXT days.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8325 on: January 27, 2024, 10:11:21 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 27, 2024, 02:04:07 pm
I assume Punk, but the rumours this week were that Gunther was facing Rollins so maybe him? Those rumours could well have been planted to help create uncertainty as Punk looks such an obvious winner. I dont think theyd have Cody do the double, and theres obviously doubts whether hes facing Reigns. I suppose The Rock is a possibility

The Rock last entry you heard it here first
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8326 on: January 27, 2024, 10:16:47 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 27, 2024, 06:16:08 am
Vince gone as exec chairman and no longer has a role with WWE/TKO.

When Slimjim cancels their association you knew the writing was on the wall

They renewed it as soon as the resignation was announced
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8327 on: January 27, 2024, 10:36:55 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on January 27, 2024, 10:16:47 pm
When Slimjim cancels their association you knew the writing was on the wall

They renewed it as soon as the resignation was announced

PWInsider claiming they are going to gut the company of those closest to Vince as well.

We may end up with Jeremy Borash WWE CEO
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8328 on: January 27, 2024, 11:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January 27, 2024, 10:36:55 pm
PWInsider claiming they are going to gut the company of those closest to Vince as well.

We may end up with Jeremy Borash WWE CEO

Ronda Rousey on Twitter

Bruce Prichard is basically Vinces avatar, if hes still around Vince still has a hand in the business. Vince was still running things through Bruce when he was gone before,
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8329 on: Yesterday at 01:22:12 am »
Hi, any streams available to watch this?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8330 on: Yesterday at 02:17:42 am »
The women's rumble is....not great. But they did make Jade Cargill look like a million bucks so far
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8331 on: Yesterday at 02:55:24 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on January 27, 2024, 10:16:47 pm
When Slimjim cancels their association you knew the writing was on the wall

They renewed it as soon as the resignation was announced

Randy Savage getting revenge from beyond the grave.

This is the first wrestling Ive watched for, well at least a couple of decades. The HD and sound dont help with all the fake hits. And also than Im not 13, I suppose. Its funny more than anything.

And I do not mean to shit on anyones enjoyment of it, everyone should be free to enjoy whatever they wish, as long as it harms no one else.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8332 on: Yesterday at 07:57:56 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 02:55:24 am
Randy Savage getting revenge from beyond the grave.

This is the first wrestling Ive watched for, well at least a couple of decades. The HD and sound dont help with all the fake hits. And also than Im not 13, I suppose. Its funny more than anything.

And I do not mean to shit on anyones enjoyment of it, everyone should be free to enjoy whatever they wish, as long as it harms no one else.
Wrestling has sucked since the early 2000's so I'm not surprised you didn't find it very good.

I only watch The Royal Rumble, both night's of WrestleMania and Summerslam and outside of that I simply don't have the attention span to watch a full wrestling show of any promotion because for me the wrestling industry peaked 20+ years ago.

 
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8333 on: Yesterday at 08:42:11 am »
Cody facing Roman again then. I guess theyve decided to hold off on Rock/Roman till Mania 41 (or Summerslam or Saudi), unless theres a surprise to come.

I suppose it makes sense. Rhodes winning the Rumble over Punk gave it a surprise element, whereas if Punk had won then the Elimination Chamber match to decide Romans opponent would be a foregone conclusion. This way, you can have both Punk and Gunther in the Chamber which at least creates some doubt on the outcome, although itll surely be Punk.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8334 on: Yesterday at 09:04:15 am »
Rumble was meh, women's Rumble was entertaining but other matches felt flat, men's Rumble was a snoozefest.

Watched Collision afterwards and I wish that this was the show I watched from the start. Amazing two hours of wrestling with a classic Bryan vs Nagata match and a very fun trios cage match. If you can't watch the full show, at least make sure you watch these two matches.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8335 on: Yesterday at 09:04:30 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 02:55:24 am


And I do not mean to shit on anyones enjoyment of it,

Well Vince has done that already  :P
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8336 on: Yesterday at 10:55:04 am »
Boring Rumble, got no interest in Roman v Cody again
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8337 on: Yesterday at 11:05:39 am »
Right winners won but the show itself was bad - snorefest of a men's rumble.

Press conference afterwards HHH absolutely crumbled under questions about Vince - said he didn't even read the lawsuit and he doesn't want to focus on the Negatives but the positives in a no comment manner that's somehow worse that corporate no comment answers
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8338 on: Yesterday at 01:24:20 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:05:39 am
Right winners won but the show itself was bad - snorefest of a men's rumble.

Press conference afterwards HHH absolutely crumbled under questions about Vince - said he didn't even read the lawsuit and he doesn't want to focus on the Negatives but the positives in a no comment manner that's somehow worse that corporate no comment answers
Yeah that was terrible, Cody had a far better response.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8339 on: Yesterday at 01:27:06 pm »
When one of the main highlights of a Rumble is R-Truth tagging himself in, you know its a bad one. Bron looked great, but that was clearly Lesnars spot before the allegations surfaced.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8340 on: Today at 12:17:15 am »
Spoiler if anyone's not seen it

Spoiler
Women's rumble was booked really well I thought, the last few entrants and climax were really good. The women's elimination chamber should be good and I was glad they went with the eventual winner. It would have been boring as hell to see one of Becky or Bianca win it.

Men's was boring and predictable to be honest. Some strange booking on it. I think the thing that stuck out for me was how good they made Bron Breakker look and then he went out to Dom Mysterio? Strange to me anyway. These repeat Wrestlemania main events  ::). Cody Rhodes coming back and being a main eventer despite being a mid carder his whole career  ::)

As someone who watches a few shows every year now it's boring watching anything involving Roman. I just don't get how he's held the belt that long and seemingly wrestled the same match every time for about four years. I actually didn't mind him years ago, when he used to get booed religiously, what changed that made people think it's right he's held the belt for years? I know people really liked his story with the Usos but it just seemed to drag on forever
[close]
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8341 on: Today at 01:21:42 am »
I understand the Roman criticism to an extent. I just don't think there is anything out there that's dependable in terms of being the face of the 'E.

Now granted I don't really watch anything anymore, certainly nothing consistent. Like some of the posters above I thought the whole product has gone down over the years, but to me, people come here and there but they don't seem to show anything worthy of putting the whole company behind them the way The Rock/Austin and those before them were.

Cody/Punk and others seem like an ok choice for a while, but not really a long term option. Again I don't really know, nothing captures my imagination to watch on a consistent basis, nothing has for some time when it comes to wrestling unfortunately.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8342 on: Today at 01:45:13 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:17:15 am
Spoiler
Men's was boring and predictable to be honest. Some strange booking on it. I think the thing that stuck out for me was how good they made Bron Breakker look and then he went out to Dom Mysterio? Strange to me anyway.
[close]

Spoiler
I don't really see it as that big a deal that Breakker got eliminated in that way by Dom. They clearly showed he's an absolute beast by what he did to Omos and others. Pat McAfee being afraid of him and Omos, was also an attempt to show what kind of monsters those two guys are supposed to be. Breakker not being afraid of Omos and even throwing him out made him look even better.

However, Dom surprising and eliminating him also kind of fit. First of all, it's the kind of sneaky thing Dom would do as the kind of chickenshit heel he is. Second, it shows that Breakker is still green and just on his way from NXT to the main roster. Can easily see him going after Dom now saying "You got me from behind at the Rumble, but I'll clearly kick your ass in a 1v1". The thing I found weirder about that bit, was how badly it was done/shot/timed. They failed to kind of really focus on Bron going at it with Omos and went to a wider shot of the ring, Omos took a shitty bump out of the ring, they then somehow failed again to really focus on Bron posing and shouting at Omos, the countdown for the next guy was already on and finally they shot Dom eliminating Bron from behind (and then completely ignored what was going on between Dom and Bron to show that other Judgement Day guy strolling to the ring). Say what you want about WWE, but normally they manage to do much better with stuff like that. Good example being the finish in the Logan Paul v Kevin Owens match, where they managed to catch all the big moments for the ending in great shots even the ref realising that Owens had the brass knuckles still on.
[close]
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8343 on: Today at 07:23:29 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:05:39 am
Right winners won but the show itself was bad - snorefest of a men's rumble.

Press conference afterwards HHH absolutely crumbled under questions about Vince - said he didn't even read the lawsuit and he doesn't want to focus on the Negatives but the positives in a no comment manner that's somehow worse that corporate no comment answers

We disagree hugely about wrestling in general but you're right about Triple H.

It is the first time I've seen him publicly get it so wrong. He's been exceptional in these conferences and damn good across the board as the figurehead, but this was way, way worse than anything I've seen in these type of conferences before.

Even if he had said he cannot speak for legal reasons it would have been better, it was that bad an answer.

Cody, by contrast, answered it well.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8344 on: Today at 08:00:50 am »
Royal Rumble used to be quality. Didn't even know it had happened.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8345 on: Today at 08:53:36 am »
Breakker took Lesnars spot. Apparently the plan was to do Brock/Dom at Elimination Chamber so presume the plan was for Dom to eliminate him to set that up. Sounds like Breakker just wholesale took Brocks spot including the elimination.

Also, apparently they were going with Gunther/Lesnar at Mania so curious who steps in there now. Its the only title Sheamus hasnt won so you could build that up, or maybe have someone like Gable challenge him on a bigger stage having come close on other occasions

And disgraced cake, yeah Cody had been a mid carder and is now a main eventer. But he carries it phenomenally. Hes incredibly over, and has basically become the face of the company doing all the big media appearances etc.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8346 on: Today at 09:38:59 am »
I think Cody is taking all that experience in AEW into WWE very well. It will never explicitly be mentioned, but the way he has presented himself since his return shows. Not just in the ring but his promo work and the corporate side during the media scrum after the rumble.

I think Tony Kahn is taking his Booker of the Year award very seriously because he's booked WWE's 2024 run very well :P
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8347 on: Today at 09:44:17 am »
Happy for Cody, he gambled on himself and is now a headliner for WWE.  Nice that he still gave a little shoutout to Kenny and the Bucks when he won the Rumble, despite all the chat, they all seem to still be buddies and supportive of each other.

I see that AEW are bringing in a bunch of luchadores for Wednesday, might be a smart move, following the WCW format of main storylines coupled with fun lower card matches.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8348 on: Today at 10:03:28 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:53:36 am
Breakker took Lesnars spot. Apparently the plan was to do Brock/Dom at Elimination Chamber so presume the plan was for Dom to eliminate him to set that up. Sounds like Breakker just wholesale took Brocks spot including the elimination.

Also, apparently they were going with Gunther/Lesnar at Mania so curious who steps in there now. Its the only title Sheamus hasnt won so you could build that up, or maybe have someone like Gable challenge him on a bigger stage having come close on other occasions

And disgraced cake, yeah Cody had been a mid carder and is now a main eventer. But he carries it phenomenally. Hes incredibly over, and has basically become the face of the company doing all the big media appearances etc.

You mean Chad Gable (GOOD!) ot Gable Steveson (Looks like absolute ass in the ring and has some bad allegations above his head too which fans have not forgotten).

Speaking of Steveson, I saw a clip of him working a SD dark match and boy he looks rough - you know the spot where you have a guy like you are setting up for a German and they grab the ropes and push you off, and you are meant to do like a little backroll.

Well he does that, except Gable backs off, stops for 2 seconds, then does a random backflip for no reason. Dudes been in the PC for what 3 years now? Doesn't look like he can even do a basic match.

PC is 10 years old and so far Bianca is the only real talent to emerge, and maybe Bronn (but I think he possibly gets stunted to midcard by being "Main Roster Small")
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8349 on: Today at 10:08:06 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:53:36 am
And disgraced cake, yeah Cody had been a mid carder and is now a main eventer. But he carries it phenomenally. Hes incredibly over, and has basically become the face of the company doing all the big media appearances etc.

Yeah, I do like Cody I'll be honest, bit whelmed by the fact he's won the Rumble twice in a row and will main event again in a couple of months, but I suppose it comes from the AEW stuff too and how him coming back was a big coup.

Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 01:21:42 am
I understand the Roman criticism to an extent. I just don't think there is anything out there that's dependable in terms of being the face of the 'E.

Now granted I don't really watch anything anymore, certainly nothing consistent. Like some of the posters above I thought the whole product has gone down over the years, but to me, people come here and there but they don't seem to show anything worthy of putting the whole company behind them the way The Rock/Austin and those before them were.

Cody/Punk and others seem like an ok choice for a while, but not really a long term option. Again I don't really know, nothing captures my imagination to watch on a consistent basis, nothing has for some time when it comes to wrestling unfortunately.

Fair point on Roman. I seldom watch these days but one thing I've thought for years is that the main event scene is really bland. They'd been blessed for a long time before hand. I never expect a surprise Royal Rumble winner because of how weak some of the options are.
