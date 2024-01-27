Spoiler

I don't really see it as that big a deal that Breakker got eliminated in that way by Dom. They clearly showed he's an absolute beast by what he did to Omos and others. Pat McAfee being afraid of him and Omos, was also an attempt to show what kind of monsters those two guys are supposed to be. Breakker not being afraid of Omos and even throwing him out made him look even better.



However, Dom surprising and eliminating him also kind of fit. First of all, it's the kind of sneaky thing Dom would do as the kind of chickenshit heel he is. Second, it shows that Breakker is still green and just on his way from NXT to the main roster. Can easily see him going after Dom now saying "You got me from behind at the Rumble, but I'll clearly kick your ass in a 1v1". The thing I found weirder about that bit, was how badly it was done/shot/timed. They failed to kind of really focus on Bron going at it with Omos and went to a wider shot of the ring, Omos took a shitty bump out of the ring, they then somehow failed again to really focus on Bron posing and shouting at Omos, the countdown for the next guy was already on and finally they shot Dom eliminating Bron from behind (and then completely ignored what was going on between Dom and Bron to show that other Judgement Day guy strolling to the ring). Say what you want about WWE, but normally they manage to do much better with stuff like that. Good example being the finish in the Logan Paul v Kevin Owens match, where they managed to catch all the big moments for the ending in great shots even the ref realising that Owens had the brass knuckles still on.