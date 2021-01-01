Please
Author
Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
TipTopKop
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,702
Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
«
Reply #8320 on:
Today
at 12:53:16 am »
CM Punky Brewster's winning it.
Logged
Barefoot Doctor
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,338
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
«
Reply #8321 on:
Today
at 06:16:08 am »
Vince gone as exec chairman and no longer has a role with WWE/TKO.
Logged
