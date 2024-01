She is incredibly brave going forward with this. I don't doubt anything she has said for a second. The allegations are disgusting and she deserves recompense. Vince McMahon is a horrible piece of shit and he (and anyone else in that company that was complicit) should be forced out as soon as possible and face legal action of their own.



That being said, this is Donald Trump's America and this is a civil lawsuit. Vince will tie this up for years and even if it gets to court, she will be painted as a consenting party who is only after $2m in non-paid NDA payments or someone who leaked her story to the dirtsheets to void her NDA and 'smear' him for money.



Vince is done in wrestling and will probably be out of TKO as soon as they work out how to legally. But unless Linda divorces him and takes half his money, Vince can add this to every other scandal that he's been involved in and walked away from like Teflon.