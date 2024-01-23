« previous next »
Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 410109 times)

Offline sambhi92

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8240 on: January 23, 2024, 05:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January 23, 2024, 04:05:36 pm
I think it is only a recent development but I think NFL has streamed on subscription services and done massive ratings this season

the NFL has been streaming one game a week on Prime for couple of years now, it actually doesnt do as good numbers as you'd expect. Nothing compared to the TV numbers. But thats still only One game a week.

I'm talking sports like tennis, the ATP signed a deal to show all tours on prime and pretty much no one knew what was happening in tennis outside the Majors.

But to the point, WWE is more like a TV drama tbf so i guess netflix kind of works
Round the Fields of Anfield Road

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8241 on: January 23, 2024, 05:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on January 23, 2024, 05:36:19 pm
Bad day for AEW Tony khan must be crying.  5 billion deal , Okada rejected AEW to join WWE and The Rock is now on the board of directors  8), exciting times in WWE  ;D

AEW will probably fade into irrelevance like TNA did, once MJF leaves them in the neaR future.

Weird take.

1) He was never gonna make a deal with Netflix, if anything it frees him up to negotiate with WBD and other companies without having to low-ball himself in case WWE creep in

2) That Okada thing came from the wrestling news equivalent of KFC Indy, and already got dismissed by SRS at Fightful - he may end up going but right now it is too early to tell

3) Why would he be bothered by The Rock being on the board of directors of TKO? Was he going to sign him too?

Also as much as he is a real talent, MJF really really tainted himself by the last run, to the point that the "War of 24" has moved from him to Mercedes and Okada.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8242 on: January 23, 2024, 06:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January 23, 2024, 04:54:03 pm
BTW you can bet that Netflix would very much like WWE to hold Rock/Roman to Mania 41 since theyll be the ones broadcasting it globally.
I thought the deal was only for Raw?
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8243 on: January 23, 2024, 07:00:49 pm »
Would have to see the the figures but some people commenting that when you add up the figures for everything Netflix got (Raw and PPV's US right, and everything in Canada, UK, Latin America), $5 billion over 10 years isn't actually a massive increase.

It's fantastic news for the fans though - in the UK you don't have to have BT or stay up until 4am to watch Raw or Smackdown or the PPV's with ease
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8244 on: January 23, 2024, 08:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on January 23, 2024, 05:36:19 pm
Bad day for AEW Tony khan must be crying.  5 billion deal , Okada rejected AEW to join WWE and The Rock is now on the board of directors  8), exciting times in WWE  ;D

AEW will probably fade into irrelevance like TNA did, once MJF leaves them in the neaR future.

Tribalism in wrestling is up there with the weirdest stuff I ever see.
Online John_P

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8245 on: January 23, 2024, 09:05:49 pm »
The biggest worry now is how will people be able to argue about TV ratings now
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8246 on: January 23, 2024, 09:29:40 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on January 23, 2024, 08:26:57 pm
Tribalism in wrestling is up there with the weirdest stuff I ever see.

I do get it. Everyone wants to see another Monday night wars.

My opinions probably mostly align with the Jim Cornette's view of things. AEW had so much potential but right now is poorly booked, badly planned out, has a stuffed roster of WWE has-beens and allows the rest of them to do stupid moves and stupid shit which is why most of their top talent are on the shelf (or fired or walking back to WWE) and TV execs get twitchy with them. But its full of backstage beef and drama that makes it appealing. They also have a decent following in the money making TV demographics.

Tony Kahn has done amazingly well to get AEW to where it is but if they are going to take that next step as a promotion then he cannot continue to book and control AEW on his own and stop letting his EVP's (and Jericho) run the asylum. Most assumed that William Regal or JR would have been readied to step in but that wont happen.


WWE has come out of a pretty major rut and is starting to really find it's feet again. That isn't going to stop any time soon
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8247 on: January 23, 2024, 09:34:21 pm »
Just watched the CM Punk/Cody promo from last night. One of the better go home promos for the Rumble.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8248 on: January 23, 2024, 10:19:37 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on January 23, 2024, 06:29:39 pm
I thought the deal was only for Raw?

In the US. But theyre getting the rights to Raw, Smackdown and PPVs in the UK, Canada and Latin America. Not sure if thats all from next year or if its just as and when certain deals expire.
Offline RedDeadRejection

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8249 on: January 23, 2024, 10:24:04 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on January 23, 2024, 09:34:21 pm
Just watched the CM Punk/Cody promo from last night. One of the better go home promos for the Rumble.

Can't wait for them to unshackle punk on the mike. They're definitely holding back his best.
Offline bird_lfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8250 on: January 23, 2024, 11:08:06 pm »
Quote from: John_P on January 23, 2024, 09:05:49 pm
The biggest worry now is how will people be able to argue about TV ratings now

Wrestling marks are the worst. I do hope it will help people over analysing the aew ratings on a weekly basis somewhat

Very good day for wwe though. You can question the product at time but as a buisness they are knocking it out the park at the moment.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8251 on: Yesterday at 05:41:06 pm »
Any links to that Cody-Punk promo?
Offline XabiArt

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8252 on: Yesterday at 05:59:22 pm »
Think it's on their YouTube
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8253 on: Yesterday at 08:54:04 pm »
Saw some stuff today that the plan for Mania is Rock/Roman, Cody/Punk and Rollins/Gunther.
Online damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8254 on: Yesterday at 10:05:09 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:54:04 pm
Saw some stuff today that the plan for Mania is Rock/Roman, Cody/Punk and Rollins/Gunther.

That would be immense. Would make sense if Gunther won the Rumble and Punk/Cody took each other out.
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8255 on: Today at 03:23:48 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:54:04 pm
Saw some stuff today that the plan for Mania is Rock/Roman, Cody/Punk and Rollins/Gunther.
Don't know what they'll end up with but building multiple feuds and potential RR winners is defo a result of WWEs improved booking.
Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8256 on: Today at 08:08:01 am »
Netflix deal is actually, in real terms, only for 5 years (Netflix have the option to cut at that point) but can also be extended to 10 years or 15 years. It's also apparently heavily back loaded and with escalators involved to reach the full $5 billion. In footballing terms, it is a bit like the "Darwin Nunez cost £80 million" type deal.

Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:54:04 pm
Saw some stuff today that the plan for Mania is Rock/Roman, Cody/Punk and Rollins/Gunther.

Rollins/Gunther I think is absolutely the way to go, 100%. Rock/Roman is one you can't really avoid.

Punk/Cody on paper is great, except I feel it traps one or the other a bit - I don't think either should lose at Mania, but one has too. If it was me I would probably look to go at Punk/Austin or Punk/Steen (on their real life dislike for each other) or Punk/Drew, and Cody/Cena (as a real Babyface torch passing moment)
Online damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8257 on: Today at 08:37:49 am »
Swerve got a good match out of Jeff Hardy, they need to push him to feud against Joe asap.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8258 on: Today at 09:12:35 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:08:01 am

Punk/Cody on paper is great, except I feel it traps one or the other a bit - I don't think either should lose at Mania, but one has too. If it was me I would probably look to go at Punk/Austin or Punk/Steen (on their real life dislike for each other) or Punk/Drew, and Cody/Cena (as a real Babyface torch passing moment)

I think if Cody isnt getting the Roman rematch, then you maybe find a way to do him and Orton. Theres a great story there given their, ahem, legacy together. And Randy wouldnt need the win.
Offline Bread

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8259 on: Today at 09:29:50 am »
I wonder about Rock vs. Roman, because in that ESPN interview, Rock alluded to the fact that he's a "long-gamer" and that he "likes to build". What I interpreted from that is that they potentially build the match up for a year, as they did with Rock vs. Cena in 2011 and blow it off at Wrestlemania 41.

That'd be the more ideal scenario for me anyway. I don't think the WWE title should be in the picture, as it opens up the possibility of The Rock going over (and I do sometimes like returning legends going over, I don't think it's mandatory for them to always put over the younger stars) and it gives Cody and/or Punk the opportunity to main event this year's Mania, get their flowers and not be overshadowed by a more overwhelming presence.

I love Gunther but I'm not in a hurry to see him become champ because I know that once he has it, it'll be a very long time before he loses it. I'm ready for some transitional champions to break up these mega reigns. The rumours of him and Brock pique my interest more.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8260 on: Today at 09:58:14 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:12:35 am
I think if Cody isnt getting the Roman rematch, then you maybe find a way to do him and Orton. Theres a great story there given their, ahem, legacy together. And Randy wouldnt need the win.

Agreed, although I get a feeling it may be Randy and AJ maybe? Although Cody/Randy works really well too

Hell I think Randy is a good spot for Punk - both skilled and pragmatic (re - not doing any crazy shit) enough to be a comfortable match for him
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8261 on: Today at 10:00:28 am »
Agree that Rock/Roman shouldnt be for the title. Theyve elevated the Head of the Table thing to such a level that its enough, and it creates more uncertainty around the winner.

FWIW Id still do Cody/Roman and Rollins/Punk. Gunther could get the big Brock match, or maybe Okada if theyre bringing him in. You could still involve Rock in things - maybe just go down the guest ref route, or simply have him do the run in to even the odds when Cody is looking like losing after Solo and Jimmys interference.

Apparently WWE Network will be shutting following this Netflix deal with the majority of content moving to Netflix. Thats a big sell if Netflix has all the old PPVs in addition to the new content
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8262 on: Today at 05:35:33 pm »
Vince McMahon has been accused of Sex Trafficking in a new lawsuit
Online damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8263 on: Today at 05:47:43 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:35:33 pm
Vince McMahon has been accused of Sex Trafficking in a new lawsuit

I was wondering why he wasn't included in any of press about the Netflix deal. Nick Khan and Ari Emanuel were fronting all the interviews. Vince isn't best for business any longer.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8264 on: Today at 05:58:11 pm »
It's Vince, the Company, and another unnamed executive (I have 2 good guesses as to who it could be)
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8265 on: Today at 06:05:25 pm »
Here is a part of the lawsuit according to WSJ, obviously this uses rather graphic words in the tweet so discretion advised, it clearly implicates Brock Lesnar in this as well

https://twitter.com/WrestleOps/status/1750576501068538078?t=cw_ERoBoovCbJgVvAQ5lPw&s=19
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8266 on: Today at 06:06:42 pm »
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8267 on: Today at 06:25:50 pm »
Here's the full article, spoilers for distressing content. Seriously warning advised

Spoiler


Vince McMahon Accused of Sex Trafficking by WWE Staffer He Paid to Keep Quiet
Janel Grant files lawsuit saying McMahon pressured her into sex with him and other men at WWE, raising questions about 2022 board probe into CEOs payouts

A woman who received a payout from WWE boss Vince McMahon has accused McMahon, the company and a former executive of sex trafficking in a new lawsuit that raises questions about the breadth of an internal company probe conducted by a law firm last year.
Janel Grant, a former employee at WWEs headquarters, said in a lawsuit filed Thursday that she was abused and sexually exploited by McMahon while he was chief executive. She alleged that McMahon lured her with promises of career advancement, and then he allegedly exploited her and trafficked her to other men inside the company.
Grant signed a nondisclosure agreement in 2022 in which McMahon agreed to pay $3 million for her to not discuss their relationship or to disparage him. The WWE received an anonymous tip in 2022 about the relationship and started a board investigation, which uncovered other payments by the CEO to women. Grants lawsuit said McMahon stopped making payments under the 2022 deal after the initial $1 million installment. The suit seeks to void the agreement and unspecified financial damages.

McMahon and his attorney, Jerry McDevitt, didnt immediately respond to requests for comment on Thursday. Representatives for the WWE also didnt immediately respond.
McDevitt said in 2022 that the woman, whose name wasnt yet public, hadnt made any allegations of harassment. In a statement when The Wall Street Journal first reported on McMahons $3 million settlement, WWE said that the relationship was consensual and that it was taking seriously the allegations McMahon had engaged in misconduct.
McMahon briefly retired from WWE in July 2022 following reporting by the Journal that revealed payouts to multiple women who had alleged sexual misconduct. The Journal reported that the boards independent directors had retained law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett to conduct an investigation.

Simpson Thachers investigation found $14.6 million in payments by the CEO to women who had accused him of sexual misconduct, out of roughly $20 million that should have been booked as business expenses. In November 2022, WWE said the board investigation was completed and the company restated past securities filings. McMahon repaid the company for the cost of the investigation and returned soon after.
The lawsuit complicates the legal picture around 78-year-old McMahon. Federal prosecutors have been investigating the payouts and in July 2023 agents executed a search warrant for McMahons phone and served him with a grand-jury subpoena. No charges have been brought. 
Throughout this experience, I have always denied any intentional wrongdoing and continue to do so, McMahon said in 2023 about the federal probe. I am confident that the governments investigation will be resolved without any findings of wrongdoing.

Locked office doors

The lawsuit, filed in a Connecticut federal court, describes in graphic detail Grants account of interactions with the businessman and TV personality. She alleged that McMahon and another WWE executive locked her in an office in WWEs headquarters in Stamford, Conn., on June 15, 2021, and took turns sexually assaulting her while other staff were working.
In the middle of another workday, on June 23, 2021, McMahon locked Grant inside his private locker room at WWEs offices and forced himself on her over a massage table, the suit said. Later that day, McMahons personal assistant delivered $15,000 in Bloomingdales gift cards to Grant in her office.
The suit also includes screenshots of explicit text messages that McMahon allegedly sent to Grant. A May 2020 message said: im the only one who owns U and controls who I want to f U.

Grant alleged that McMahon shared nude photos and explicit videos of her without consent with other WWE employees, unnamed executives and stars, and directed her to have sex with them. The suit cited a July 2020 text that said others at WWE wanted to have sex with her after seeing photos on McMahons phone, and the group laughed when he told them, She may scream and try to say NO!!although it would B difficult to say anything with a c down her throat.
Grant alleged that the company diverted attention away from McMahons abuse by focusing on the accounting for the payouts. Others at WWE knew about McMahons misconduct but worked to conceal the wrongdoing, according to the suit.
Simpson Thacher didnt immediately respond Thursday to requests for comment.
McMahon, who was the controlling shareholder of WWE, returned to WWE in early 2023, elected himself to the board and replaced several directors. Upon his return, he negotiated a sale of WWE to Endeavor Group EDR 0.06%increase; green up pointing triangle, owner of the UFC mixed martial-arts league. The deal gave WWE an enterprise value of $9.3 billion.
McMahon is now executive chairman and a major shareholder of the combined company, called TKO Group TKO 0.36%increase; green up pointing triangle. This week, Netflix bought the rights to WWE Raw and other WWE shows in a deal valued at more than $5 billion. McMahon celebrated by ringing the opening bell with other TKO executives at the NYSE.

Has to look legit

Grants lawsuit alleged that she met McMahon in March 2019 after an introduction from a manager in her apartment building. McMahon lived in the penthouse of the same building, and Grant was looking for a job after her parents had died.
When they met, McMahon allegedly made promises of a job at WWE and showered Grant with gifts. During meetings that were supposed to be about the job, he greeted her in his underwear and repeatedly asked for hugs. Then, the suit said, he pressured her into sexual activities in return for employment and warned her to stay quiet about their interactions.
Grant began working in June 2019 as an administrator-coordinator, a position McMahon created for her in WWEs legal department. She said she expressed concerns that the job felt unearned, but McMahon told her that all she needed to do was not tell anyone and that it just has to look legit. Colleagues complained about overflowing inboxes, but Grant had little work.

Meanwhile, McMahon allegedly sent her sexually explicit messages and his sexual demands increased. He forcefully used sex toys on her, including dildos he named after WWE wrestlers, causing her bruising and bleeding, the suit said. Grant alleged that she complained to McMahon and made attempts to end the relationship.
In March 2020, McMahon began sharing sexually explicit photographs and videos of Grant with other men, including other WWE executives and a former UFC heavyweight champion with whom WWE was actively trying to sign to a new contract, according to the suit. In a May 2020 encounter, McMahon defecated on her head during a threesome, the suit said.
Her mental and physical health deteriorated so badly that McMahon sent her in November to a celebrity doctor for sessions at an alternative clinic where she never received any receipts or bills. McMahon also paid $20,000 to a surgeon on her behalf, the suit said.
McMahon recruited people to have sex with Grant as well, including WWEs former head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis, who is named as a defendant in the suit. McMahon directed her to visit Laurinaitis at his hotel rooms where she had sex with Laurinaitis prior to the start of workdays, the suit alleged. Ive left that hotel feeling bad about myself every time, Grant told McMahon.

In May 2021, McMahon allegedly told Grant that her presence in the legal department was holding up the hiring of a new general counsel for the company and thus transferred her to the talent-relations department, reporting to Laurinaitis. McMahon and Laurinaitis started her in a lower-level position but promised that she would soon be promoted to vice president, the suit said.
McMahon controlled her professional and personal lives and subjected her to degradation, according to the suit. In the June 2021 encounter inside the WWE office, the suit said McMahon and Laurinaitis forced themselves on her and took turns restraining her for the other, while saying No means yes and Take it, b.
Laurinaitis, a former wrestler known as Johnny Ace and a longtime WWE executive, left the company in 2022. Laurinaitis hasnt publicly commented on his departure.

Laurinaitis didnt immediately respond Thursday to requests for comment.

In July 2021, the suit said, McMahon instructed Grant to create personalized sexual content for a WWE superstar that he was trying to re-sign. The suit didnt name the professional wrestler, but described him as both a UFC fighter and WWE talent. People familiar with the matter identified the wrestler as Brock Lesnar, one of WWEs biggest names.
Lesnar didnt immediately respond Thursday to requests for comment.
The suit said McMahon shared the explicit photos with the star and informed Grant that he likes what he sees. After the star agreed to a new WWE contract, McMahon texted Grant in August 2021 to say that part of the deal was fing U.
That December, McMahon gave Grants personal cellphone number to the WWE star, the lawsuit said. The wrestler asked her to send a video of herself urinating, the suit said, and after she did, he called her a b. That same month, the suit said, the star expressed a desire to set a play date, but a snowstorm disrupted his travel plans.
In January 2022, the suit said, McMahon told Grant that his wife, Linda McMahon, had discovered the relationship and he pressured Grant to sign an NDA in exchange for payments. The CEO warned Grant of reputational ruin that included pornographic content he had of her. He paid her about $1 million in February, the suit said, and later stopped making the payments.
[close]
Offline GinKop

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8268 on: Today at 06:33:05 pm »
What an absolutely disgusting prick.

When is enough going to be enough with this guy?
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8269 on: Today at 06:39:05 pm »
What's disturbing is that plenty of other executives, workers, and TV stars, knew about this or actively participated via text, allegedly.

Also John Lauranitis is implicated here, during this time his wife was getting treatment for a brain tumor which left her face paralyzed.

Brock storming out when Vince retired has very different context if allegations here are true
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8270 on: Today at 06:43:03 pm »
Sorry if my comment is obtuse, but is this serious stuff? Or is it just one person's allegations that are yet to be proved?
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8271 on: Today at 06:51:04 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 06:43:03 pm
Sorry if my comment is obtuse, but is this serious stuff? Or is it just one person's allegations that are yet to be proved?

It seems pretty serious

Also the investigations already happened about the NDA's, WWE admitted as much themselves

Here are the texts exhibited in the lawsuit

https://twitter.com/WrestleOps/status/1750581325625458913?t=zkJ4C_55BcVSHHy8d73tRg&s=19
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8272 on: Today at 07:12:07 pm »
The special company investigation (including Stephanie and HHH) looking into the claims around the NDA's never interviewed the alleged victims before reaching their conclusion
Online disgraced cake

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8273 on: Today at 07:25:03 pm »
He's got to be the most un-cancellable man in history. How the fuck is he still going after all he's gotten away with. It's mental.
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8274 on: Today at 07:36:00 pm »
Some really grim reading there.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8275 on: Today at 07:36:37 pm »
Those texts, fucking hell.

Now theyre public, theres no chance he survives.
Online damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8276 on: Today at 08:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:36:37 pm
Those texts, fucking hell.

Now theyre public, theres no chance he survives.

No chance in hell.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8277 on: Today at 08:27:24 pm »
He's survived too many things to let this finish him off. There's only one way he'll ever go out.
