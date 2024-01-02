« previous next »
The Rock's segment was bad and it sucked because Jinder was actually correct in almost everything he said, meanwhile The Rock's shtick felt old and tired and he was gassed after just performing a people's elbow.

Also watching RAW is a struggle, recap, video package, commercial break, two minute action, commercial, match finish, backstage segment, commercial, rinse and repeat.

World's End was a middle of the pack PPV, carried by the last three matches after a weird few matches between the opener and the TNT title match. It wasn't bad, but also most of the crowd had little interest in some of the matches. The Jericho/Sting 8 man tag obviously suffered because of the allegations earlier on Twitter. Based on what is reported, it seems Jericho made a pass at Kylie Rae and he got rejected, but people let their imagination go to sexual assault or rape because of what Nick Hausman said about Jericho being like Harvey Weinstein. I hope Hausman wasn't just doing his buddy Phil in Chicago a favor because if he has no evidence he has one heck of a lawsuit coming his way.

As for Jericho, he is to blame for drunk tweeting on Christmas eve, but unlike with Vince when we had reputable sources reporting the hush money being paid with trails and evidence of bank wires and the SEC being after him. It will take more than a heart emoji and a few comments from a dirtsheet journo for me to believe it was anything more than just someone making a pass at a colleague and getting rejected, creepy? certainly, Harvey Weinstein-like? absolutely not.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on January  2, 2024, 08:09:08 am
Talk is they might do it at Elimination Chamber rather than Mania. Sounds mad but Elimination Chamber is a massive 70,000 stadium show in Australia and there was something about Australian officials pushing really hard for Rock to be there.

Personally Id do Roman/Cody at Mania with Rhodes winning then let Roman/Rock do Summerslam. Its not a match that needs a title IMO, the Head of the Table is enough of a prize IMO.

I don't think they bring Rock back to do Rock vs Roman Elimination Chamber in Australia a 7am main event time in US or whatever. The Rock turns up for sure, but I feel Rock/Roman should be a mania main event, even if Cody/Roman should be the main event this year
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on January  2, 2024, 08:17:23 am
The Rock's segment was bad and it sucked because Jinder was actually correct in almost everything he said, meanwhile The Rock's shtick felt old and tired and he was gassed after just performing a people's elbow.

Also watching RAW is a struggle, recap, video package, commercial break, two minute action, commercial, match finish, backstage segment, commercial, rinse and repeat.

World's End was a middle of the pack PPV, carried by the last three matches after a weird few matches between the opener and the TNT title match. It wasn't bad, but also most of the crowd had little interest in some of the matches. The Jericho/Sting 8 man tag obviously suffered because of the allegations earlier on Twitter. Based on what is reported, it seems Jericho made a pass at Kylie Rae and he got rejected, but people let their imagination go to sexual assault or rape because of what Nick Hausman said about Jericho being like Harvey Weinstein. I hope Hausman wasn't just doing his buddy Phil in Chicago a favor because if he has no evidence he has one heck of a lawsuit coming his way.

As for Jericho, he is to blame for drunk tweeting on Christmas eve, but unlike with Vince when we had reputable sources reporting the hush money being paid with trails and evidence of bank wires and the SEC being after him. It will take more than a heart emoji and a few comments from a dirtsheet journo for me to believe it was anything more than just someone making a pass at a colleague and getting rejected, creepy? certainly, Harvey Weinstein-like? absolutely not.

Hausman is seemingly a slimeball among an industry of real slimeball so unless stated otherwise with an actual story to go with it, with the victims approval to publish, I am not giving him the benefit of the doubt. Luckily if there is something it appears people are digging.

Again if it is something then I hope Jericho gets done. If it is nothing and Hausman acted like a slimeball I hope he gets sued into the dirt.

In other major news, Kevin Dunn has left WWE - in one sense yay fuck that buck-toothed creep motherfucker, in another sense he leaves a multi-millionaire on his own terms, and reportedly hasn't been manning the production crew for a long time so the 1millions cuts, lighting like you are in a supermarket, etc isn't going to go away
The Rock vs. Roman is a match I want, but there's a whole bunch of permutations that make the ideal match basically impossible for my own personal maximum enjoyment:

- I want The Rock to go over, but I don't want him to win the belt. So it'd have to be a non-title match
- I want the match to take place at Wrestlemania, but I don't want Roman to drop the belt before Wrestlemania
- I want Cody to finish his story at Wrestlemania, but he can't do this if Roman vs. The Rock takes place at the event

Roman vs. The Rock for Elimination Chamber has been suggested, but as Roman would still be champ going into that event, it'd mean Roman would HAVE to go over, and this feels like the most likely outcome. The only alternatives would be Cody beats Roman at Elimination Chamber and finds himself another challenger for Mania, with Roman and Rock having their non-title match, or Cody beats Roman at Mania and the match with Rock is pushed back to Summerslam.
Could have Rock win and a cash in from Priest, some way to put him over and establish another major heel.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January  2, 2024, 09:20:26 am
Hausman is seemingly a slimeball among an industry of real slimeball so unless stated otherwise with an actual story to go with it, with the victims approval to publish, I am not giving him the benefit of the doubt. Luckily if there is something it appears people are digging.

Again if it is something then I hope Jericho gets done. If it is nothing and Hausman acted like a slimeball I hope he gets sued into the dirt.

In other major news, Kevin Dunn has left WWE - in one sense yay fuck that buck-toothed creep motherfucker, in another sense he leaves a multi-millionaire on his own terms, and reportedly hasn't been manning the production crew for a long time so the 1millions cuts, lighting like you are in a supermarket, etc isn't going to go away
https://x.com/Nick_Hausman/status/1742229298235474311?s=20

If you're interested, three minutes into this video, Hausman is already backtracking.

Hausman says he dislikes Jericho and that is how this all started, says they were only having a general discussion when they spoke about it before on his podcast. Hasnt actually heard anything other than rumours and is now backtracking.

I hope Jericho sues that c*nt for all he's got.
Got to think this is The Rock's final run as a wrestler. His promos don't really hit the same anymore, back in 1999 they were fresh and he had a cool persona with the jackets and sunglasses. Now it's just Dwayne Johnson.

Him v Roman has to be at Mania, no way are they wasting his final few appearances on a B-level PPV in Australia.
Quote from: I've been a good boy on January  2, 2024, 06:56:54 pm
Got to think this is The Rock's final run as a wrestler. His promos don't really hit the same anymore, back in 1999 they were fresh and he had a cool persona with the jackets and sunglasses. Now it's just Dwayne Johnson.

Him v Roman has to be at Mania, no way are they wasting his final few appearances on a B-level PPV in Australia.
We got to see Rock pass the torch to Cena who was their franchise player ten years ago, there is no reason to see Rock vs Roman. Rock looked bad last night, he was running out of breath after doing a spinebuster and a people's elbow. I can't see him going 15-20 minutes in a main event.
Quote from: I've been a good boy on January  2, 2024, 06:56:54 pm
Got to think this is The Rock's final run as a wrestler. His promos don't really hit the same anymore, back in 1999 they were fresh and he had a cool persona with the jackets and sunglasses. Now it's just Dwayne Johnson.

Him v Roman has to be at Mania, no way are they wasting his final few appearances on a B-level PPV in Australia.

Although I agree Rock/Reigns is a Mania level main event a few things have me guessing this won't be.

Ticket prices in general for sports events in Oz are insane and Elimination Chamber is no different. We're talking easily more expensive than Mania. Last I had heard, the show wasn't anywhere near close to sell out (stadium holds c70k). The Rock/Roman would draw a lot of people in for the novelty. Has to be the last time the Rock will wrestle internationally ever.

I'm presuming the set up to the event is similar to the Cardiff deal, where the government holds the bag for the investment of the event. If ticket sales are low, it would make sense why Perth tourism are pushing to have the Rock there.

Mania sells on the name alone, whether the Rock or Cody are there, the gate won't be much different and we are in the world of "Premium Live Events" being streamed on Peacock at no extra cost.

I would have Roman go over Rock, leading to Cody finally toppling him at Mania.
Jericho is absolutely a shitbag who has probably done far worse, but that doesn't excuse this kind of thing from a journalist.  He knew exactly what he was doing, and on the eve of a PPV too for maximum effect.

Doubt anything happens, it'll be forgotten in a week or two.
Quote from: tubby on January  2, 2024, 07:29:49 pm
Jericho is absolutely a shitbag who has probably done far worse, but that doesn't excuse this kind of thing from a journalist.  He knew exactly what he was doing, and on the eve of a PPV too for maximum effect.

Doubt anything happens, it'll be forgotten in a week or two.

Not gonna say he is in on it, but there's a certain someone Hausman is best buds with and it all started because of a story about him. Wanna guess who?
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January  2, 2024, 07:41:48 pm
Not gonna say he is in on it, but there's a certain someone Hausman is best buds with and it all started because of a story about him. Wanna guess who?

It'll backfire when Jericho leaks a bunch of unsavoury stuff about him just before his big WM moment.
Quote from: damomad on January  2, 2024, 07:28:09 pm
Although I agree Rock/Reigns is a Mania level main event a few things have me guessing this won't be.

Ticket prices in general for sports events in Oz are insane and Elimination Chamber is no different. We're talking easily more expensive than Mania. Last I had heard, the show wasn't anywhere near close to sell out (stadium holds c70k). The Rock/Roman would draw a lot of people in for the novelty. Has to be the last time the Rock will wrestle internationally ever.

I'm presuming the set up to the event is similar to the Cardiff deal, where the government holds the bag for the investment of the event. If ticket sales are low, it would make sense why Perth tourism are pushing to have the Rock there.

Mania sells on the name alone, whether the Rock or Cody are there, the gate won't be much different and we are in the world of "Premium Live Events" being streamed on Peacock at no extra cost.

I would have Roman go over Rock, leading to Cody finally toppling him at Mania.

I just think with Rock/Roman you aren't giving that away on a B-PPV in a foreign country where the main event is 8:30 am US.

What I COULD see is Rock and good Uso vs Roman and Bad Uso or Solo Sikoa. Still get the Rock and Roman just not the title match.

They sell out Mania on name alone but they get humongous buys and groundswell for Mania on The Rock vs Roman.

Cody absolutely should be facing Roman at Mania, but Rock vs Roman HAS to main event a Mania it is the biggest match possible in wrestling today.

I can see it being Roman vs Rock and Cody vs Orton, and I can see the big thing being whether Roman reaches Hogan's 1474 day reign record (which he does September 17th) or if Cody can beat him before, with the big match for that being SummerSlam.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January  2, 2024, 07:41:48 pm
Not gonna say he is in on it, but there's a certain someone Hausman is best buds with and it all started because of a story about him. Wanna guess who?

Posted a pic of a dead rat on his instagram story the day it all broke as well. Seems to have gone unnoticed/unreported but I think it's clear what the craic was there.
Quote from: tubby on January  2, 2024, 07:44:12 pm
It'll backfire when Jericho leaks a bunch of unsavoury stuff about him just before his big WM moment.

Lots of rumours and innuendo about Punk and his time in AEW even away from the stuff people know.

Some observations during his time in Collision of who didn't turn up

Even stuff now that people are observing with social media posts with him
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on January  2, 2024, 07:55:55 pm
Lots of rumours and innuendo about Punk and his time in AEW even away from the stuff people know.

Some observations during his time in Collision of who didn't turn up

Even stuff now that people are observing with social media posts with him
Bikini girl story is enough dirt on him if it ever gets republished.
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on January  2, 2024, 09:10:23 pm
Bikini girl story is enough dirt on him if it ever gets republished.

A lot of the rumours and innuendo comes from his known past as a womaniser.

Funny how he goes to great lengths to hide his hand these days and takes a lot of photos with young attractive women in the Performance Center
Sounds like Sasha Banks/Mercedes Mone will debut for AEW imminently, while Naomi is heading back to WWE.
Andrade also just said his AEW goodbyes on X. A lot happening.
Andrade is such a weird one for me.  He always delivers great matches but he never seems to be in any great angles.
Quote from: tubby on January  2, 2024, 10:19:14 pm
Andrade is such a weird one for me.  He always delivers great matches but he never seems to be in any great angles.

He is someone who the upside is never worth it (so far). Fantastic when he wants to be, lazy when he doesn't, and toxic when he's really in the mood
Wonder if New Year's Dash brings any changes too - lots of talk of unhappiness with management but the president has since been sacked and replaced with Tanahashi so maybe that's resolved. Lots of seemingly legitimate talk of Okada maybe moving somewhere
Ibushi was in a NOAH main event today vs Marufuji and fucked both his ankles. Went to hospital in an ambulance straight after the finish.

Sad to say he has probably peaked. That's two devastating injuries he's had from flippy falls.

https://www.reddit.com/r/SquaredCircle/comments/18wvdlt/spoilers_noah_the_new_year_2024_the_injured_gets/?ref=share&ref_source=link
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on January  2, 2024, 11:58:05 pm
Ibushi was in a NOAH main event today vs Marufuji and fucked both his ankles. Went to hospital in an ambulance straight after the finish.

Sad to say he has probably peaked. That's two devastating injuries he's had from flippy falls.

https://www.reddit.com/r/SquaredCircle/comments/18wvdlt/spoilers_noah_the_new_year_2024_the_injured_gets/?ref=share&ref_source=link

Thing is, he went into this match with one broken ankle and one broken hand - NOAH should have intervened he was in no fit state to perform
The Ibushi clips are a tough watch.  I know it's a favour to Kenny but he should never have been signed to AEW after his performances for them.   He looked bloated, slow, injured, knackered, confused about spots, the whole lot.

Needs to heal up and think about changing his style if he's ever going to be relevant again.  Shame, because peak-Ibushi was insane.
Regarding Reigns and Rock.

I think that they may set up Rock being involved in WM 40 i.e. as a guest ref or enforcer and then Cody gets his win and the belt and that get's him underway as the champ and then like we saw with Rock-Cena, perhaps a 1 year build up to WM 41 with Rock-Reigns.

Personally I do not want to see The Rock in the ring as a wrestler again as he has nothing to prove and shouldn't need to take those big risks anymore.

I'd have him confront Reigns at Elimination Chamber with him, Jimmy and Solo beating down on The Rock with Cody/Jey coming out for the save. Rock then gets involved in the main event as either the ref or the enforcer. Reigns tries to cheat his way to winning again but gets a Rock Bottom and subsequently Cody does his stuff and gets the pin fall.


Nick Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) turned up at Tokyo Dome.

HOPEFULLY a good sign - if he is going there and going to work, then he could relight that spark that has been missing the last few years, because when he is on it he is VERY good
Watching our game

Did anyone.notice when the second half was starting, ken shamrocks theme was playing over the tannoy

What's that about
Arsenal tannoy guy is a big wrestling fan, known for playing a wide variety of wrestling themes. Played the DX theme last time I was there, even played Razor Ramon's theme when he passed away,
Quote from: I've been a good boy on January  7, 2024, 05:37:37 pm
Arsenal tannoy guy is a big wrestling fan, known for playing a wide variety of wrestling themes. Played the DX theme last time I was there, even played Razor Ramon's theme when he passed away,
oh nice
Quote from: paulrazor on January  7, 2024, 05:35:24 pm
Watching our game

Did anyone.notice when the second half was starting, ken shamrocks theme was playing over the tannoy

What's that about

Yes!! Lol
Was sent this by my cousin.  :o

Bruno Sammartino is forever be #1 but he isn't far off beating Hogan's record in second place.

Quote from: Samie on January  8, 2024, 05:57:33 pm
Was sent this by my cousin.  :o

Bruno Sammartino is forever be #1 but he isn't far off beating Hogan's record in second place.



If he is facing Rock at Mania I believe he is going to be at it
Quote from: I've been a good boy on January  7, 2024, 05:37:37 pm
Arsenal tannoy guy is a big wrestling fan, known for playing a wide variety of wrestling themes. Played the DX theme last time I was there, even played Razor Ramon's theme when he passed away,

When I went for the league cup semi in 2022 they played Judas.

I do remember back in 05/06 at Newcastle they played Kurt Angles music as the sides came out for the second half. Surprised the home fans weren't singing you suck at their own players.
Nick Jackson's moustache is amazing.  He looked like he was going to sell Sting a used car instead of wrestle him.
Jack Perry just showed up in New Japan wearing an armband with scapegoat written on it and tore up his AEW contract.

If he actually goes over to Japan and learns to properly work heel there, this could be a great move for him.  Obviously still employing by AEW though.

Actually, if he takes his missus with him on an excursion then she would benefit massively from it as well.
Okada is officially set to leave NJPW as of 31st January 2024, with a few dates in February he will turn up at
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:12:17 am
Okada is officially set to leave NJPW as of 31st January 2024, with a few dates in February he will turn up at

Wheres he off to?
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:47:19 am
Wheres he off to?

The opening front runner in peoples guesses is AEW - they have money, he is best friends with the Bucks, he has turned up there before, and what may be the kicker is they allow foreign talent to stay where they are living and will fly them out whenever needed (iirc that was a big pull for Ospreay and remains a big pull for PAC). He also hired Barry Bloom as an agent who represents Bucks, Kenny, Jericho, and Ospreay, and he trademarked "Rainmaker"

But WWE are going to offer a lot and have been dropping the Chaos links via Nakamura (another of Okada's close friends). Also when the first rumblings came out from SI it was "Okada may be open to moving to WWE"

So AEW favorites but not surefire locked the noise is
