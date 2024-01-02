The Rock's segment was bad and it sucked because Jinder was actually correct in almost everything he said, meanwhile The Rock's shtick felt old and tired and he was gassed after just performing a people's elbow.



Also watching RAW is a struggle, recap, video package, commercial break, two minute action, commercial, match finish, backstage segment, commercial, rinse and repeat.



World's End was a middle of the pack PPV, carried by the last three matches after a weird few matches between the opener and the TNT title match. It wasn't bad, but also most of the crowd had little interest in some of the matches. The Jericho/Sting 8 man tag obviously suffered because of the allegations earlier on Twitter. Based on what is reported, it seems Jericho made a pass at Kylie Rae and he got rejected, but people let their imagination go to sexual assault or rape because of what Nick Hausman said about Jericho being like Harvey Weinstein. I hope Hausman wasn't just doing his buddy Phil in Chicago a favor because if he has no evidence he has one heck of a lawsuit coming his way.



As for Jericho, he is to blame for drunk tweeting on Christmas eve, but unlike with Vince when we had reputable sources reporting the hush money being paid with trails and evidence of bank wires and the SEC being after him. It will take more than a heart emoji and a few comments from a dirtsheet journo for me to believe it was anything more than just someone making a pass at a colleague and getting rejected, creepy? certainly, Harvey Weinstein-like? absolutely not.