After Punks return I think Fightful are getting worked here



Tbf on the Punk story, HHH did kinda back them up in saying the deal come together super quickly last minute.Now same very much could happen with Mercedes - walking away is a very valid negotiation tactic. But I also know mostly SRS doesn't run unless he knows for sure.I other news Twitter is blowing up about stuff about Chris Jericho all linked to Nick Hausman getting into a Twitter beef with him about Punks NDA, so Hausman came out and compared him to Harvey Weinstein - if this is all made up I hope Hausman gets sued into the stoneage, if it isn't made up I hope Jericho gets everything he deserves, and still fuck Hausman for holding onto that as a getcha in a Twitter beef