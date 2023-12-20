« previous next »
Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 394852 times)

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8120 on: December 20, 2023, 07:21:28 pm »
Omega on the shelf for the foreseeable. Has diverticulitis.

Danielson has had his issues. Same with Edge.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8121 on: December 20, 2023, 07:47:57 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on December 20, 2023, 07:21:28 pm
Omega on the shelf for the foreseeable. Has diverticulitis.

Danielson has had his issues. Same with Edge.

Isn't Diverticulitis what fucked Lesnar up in his UFC career? Had to have some intestines removed iirc
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8122 on: December 20, 2023, 08:03:54 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 20, 2023, 07:47:57 pm
Isn't Diverticulitis what fucked Lesnar up in his UFC career? Had to have some intestines removed iirc

I was gonna say, surely Lesnar is the most famous example of this.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8123 on: December 20, 2023, 08:17:22 pm »
Don't look at the picture of Lana's finger after that infection.  Really grim.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8124 on: December 20, 2023, 08:58:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December 20, 2023, 08:17:22 pm
Don't look at the picture of Lana's finger after that infection.  Really grim.

Thats fucked! All from a splinter too.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8125 on: December 21, 2023, 09:25:56 am »
Again really good Dynamite OTHER THAN The Devil shit

It's almost as if putting great wrestlers in matches together with good finishes is a good way to make a show and to put people over. And WWE pandering sports entertainment story bullshit flops super hard. Funny that right?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8126 on: December 21, 2023, 01:47:07 pm »
I'm going to once again theatrically shrug and suggest that a two hour wrestlng show (as part of a 5 hour wrestling week) should be able to find time for both flavours of pro-wrestling (and probably a couple more).

Now whether you want your world champion involved in the goofier stuff, or whether that should be left to the mid (Cassidy) or lower (Danhausen) cards is a better question.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8127 on: December 21, 2023, 03:26:41 pm »
All the folk from the recent round of WWE releases become free agents as of today. I could imagine Dolph Ziggler and Mustafa Ali in AEW, maybe Shelton Benjamin in some capacity?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8128 on: December 21, 2023, 04:37:40 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on December 21, 2023, 01:47:07 pm
I'm going to once again theatrically shrug and suggest that a two hour wrestlng show (as part of a 5 hour wrestling week) should be able to find time for both flavours of pro-wrestling (and probably a couple more).

Now whether you want your world champion involved in the goofier stuff, or whether that should be left to the mid (Cassidy) or lower (Danhausen) cards is a better question.

I don't think there's anything Inherently wrong with goofy shit. I mean hell Timeless Toni Storm is SUPER over. I also loved the Cartoon Villain act which was Jarrett, Dutt, Lethal, and Singh

What I would say is bad is CW tier "serious" stories that are just fucking trash, stupider than they want to make themselves, and of course at the top of the card.

Look at what Christian is doing. It is stupid as shit, but still executed very well and is again super over.

There's a difference between entertainment and what I mean as "Sports Entertainment" which is the stuff you would get in the dreck era of WWE between 2015 and 2021
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8129 on: December 21, 2023, 04:38:39 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December 21, 2023, 03:26:41 pm
All the folk from the recent round of WWE releases become free agents as of today. I could imagine Dolph Ziggler and Mustafa Ali in AEW, maybe Shelton Benjamin in some capacity?

I hope Ali goes but no one else - Dolph could do with re-inventing himself or walking out the business entirely to something else
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8130 on: December 22, 2023, 09:21:35 pm »
I'm at the point now where I don't even care who it is, I just want this devil story done with.  Darby would be a very interesting choice though.

This tournament has been absolutely brilliant and it feels like they're building a little momentum off the back of it.  Some excellent matches and little stories.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8131 on: December 22, 2023, 11:20:16 pm »
Ali is doing a Progress show which I think is pretty cool
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8132 on: December 23, 2023, 09:27:04 am »
In what be one of the weirder news stories of the weekend, NJPW have appointed Hiroshi Tanahashi as the legit company president

GO ACE!!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8133 on: December 24, 2023, 02:33:07 pm »
C2 once again showing to be brilliant and excellent Collision.

What it's shown me is that AEW REALLY should bring the Rankings back
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8134 on: December 24, 2023, 03:15:44 pm »
https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1738922477571412067?s=19

Silly little video of who AEW wrestlers would kiss under the mistletoe, but I have to love Toni Storms commitment to the bit, naming Desi Arnaz who has been dead for 37 years
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8135 on: December 24, 2023, 07:29:28 pm »
Who do you think weighed heavier, Earthquake or Typhoon?  :D

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8136 on: December 24, 2023, 08:28:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on December 24, 2023, 07:29:28 pm
Who do you think weighed heavier, Earthquake or Typhoon?  :D



Earthquake easy I would say
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8137 on: December 24, 2023, 11:13:31 pm »
Has to be Typhoon. He fell on his "fuckin arse" once in the 90s and the boom of that can still be heard today... ;)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8138 on: December 24, 2023, 11:15:25 pm »
Earthquakes fod probably weighed more than Typhoon.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8139 on: December 25, 2023, 06:01:30 am »
John Tenta was still in his 20s when that pic was taken btw
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8140 on: December 25, 2023, 11:17:55 am »
The bit that blew my mind when I found it out, was that Earthquake  masked up and became Golga in the Oddities.




Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8141 on: December 29, 2023, 05:19:48 pm »
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8142 on: Yesterday at 01:58:11 am »
Fightful reporting that WWE and Mercedes Mone talks broke down and they "Expect her to turn up elsewhere imminently'

There's two major shows for the next two major promotions in the world over the next 6 days, so if the report is correct she is turning up at Worlds End of Wrestlekingdom one would believe.

Mercedes is maybe one of the few starts available big enough to somewhat salvage the diarrhea mess of the Devil story - it would make no sense but it isn't going to make sense anyway so may as well go for someone you'll get a big pop too.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8143 on: Yesterday at 06:47:43 am »
She'd be a good get for AEW but I wouldn't want her anywhere near the devil story, it's already too much of a mess and if it isn't resolved at this PPV I'm going to be very annoyed.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8144 on: Yesterday at 01:42:26 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 01:58:11 am
Fightful reporting that WWE and Mercedes Mone talks broke down and they "Expect her to turn up elsewhere imminently'

There's two major shows for the next two major promotions in the world over the next 6 days, so if the report is correct she is turning up at Worlds End of Wrestlekingdom one would believe.

Mercedes is maybe one of the few starts available big enough to somewhat salvage the diarrhea mess of the Devil story - it would make no sense but it isn't going to make sense anyway so may as well go for someone you'll get a big pop too.
After Punks return I think Fightful are getting worked here
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8145 on: Yesterday at 01:48:22 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 01:42:26 pm
After Punks return I think Fightful are getting worked here

Tbf on the Punk story, HHH did kinda back them up in saying the deal come together super quickly last minute.

Now same very much could happen with Mercedes - walking away is a very valid negotiation tactic. But I also know mostly SRS doesn't run unless he knows for sure.

I other news Twitter is blowing up about stuff about Chris Jericho all linked to Nick Hausman getting into a Twitter beef with him about Punks NDA, so Hausman came out and compared him to Harvey Weinstein - if this is all made up I hope Hausman gets sued into the stoneage, if it isn't made up I hope Jericho gets everything he deserves, and still fuck Hausman for holding onto that as a getcha in a Twitter beef
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8146 on: Yesterday at 04:30:49 pm »
3 women's matches on the Worlds End card. Got to be an AEW record!

Mind you they've got two separate 8 man matches plus a 20 man battle royal going on, so the men's roster is getting stretched quite a bit.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8147 on: Yesterday at 09:48:43 pm »
Sounds like Andrade is doing the job tonight and going back to WWE monday
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8148 on: Yesterday at 11:53:21 pm »
Sounds like Keith Lee is probably off as well
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8149 on: Today at 03:14:19 am »
Don't watch Worlds End, it isn't worth it. Maybe watch individual matches but the show is bad with off vibes and a poor crowd mostly
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8150 on: Today at 06:37:35 am »
That PPV was terrible and AEW is falling apart as it's a horribly run company ran by a clueless boss who doesn't know what he's doing.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8151 on: Today at 12:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 01:48:22 pm
I other news Twitter is blowing up about stuff about Chris Jericho all linked to Nick Hausman getting into a Twitter beef with him about Punks NDA, so Hausman came out and compared him to Harvey Weinstein - if this is all made up I hope Hausman gets sued into the stoneage, if it isn't made up I hope Jericho gets everything he deserves, and still fuck Hausman for holding onto that as a getcha in a Twitter beef
Well if you believe the gossip, this is related to Kylie Rae who apparently had to sign an NDA when she left because of Jericho. And of course the story got out because this is wrestling. Probably not a smart move by Jericho to publicly say he's never had to abide by the conditions in any employee handbook. Also interesting that Jericho now seems to be claiming he witnessed the Punk/Elite fracas, as I'm quite sure he wasn't mentioned in any of the original reports?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8152 on: Today at 12:18:59 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:03:03 pm
Well if you believe the gossip, this is related to Kylie Rae who apparently had to sign an NDA when she left because of Jericho. And of course the story got out because this is wrestling. Probably not a smart move by Jericho to publicly say he's never had to abide by the conditions in any employee handbook. Also interesting that Jericho now seems to be claiming he witnessed the Punk/Elite fracas, as I'm quite sure he wasn't mentioned in any of the original reports?

I think Jericho was just pissed on Christmas Eve when he said that honestly
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8153 on: Today at 03:14:57 pm »
I wouldn't agree with words like 'terrible' but it was a definite duck under AEW's usual high bar for PPVs. The TNT title ending will no doubt be hated by a few on here but the match itself was great and kicked off a strong run to end of the show.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8154 on: Today at 06:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 03:14:57 pm
I wouldn't agree with words like 'terrible' but it was a definite duck under AEW's usual high bar for PPVs. The TNT title ending will no doubt be hated by a few on here but the match itself was great and kicked off a strong run to end of the show.

It was a great match, and I think that bullshit works with Christian because he is a despicable rat bastard who does anything to worm his way on top  (until he doesn't which I assume comes soon). So I don't mind that ending, it's that stuff happening everywhere else that I don't like.

Super glad Joe won though - coming off his best year in maybe 2 decades
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8155 on: Today at 08:00:39 pm »
Worst PPV they've put out, the 8 man with Sting was an absolute mess.

Some good stuff elsewhere and great that we're finally rid of the devil mystery garbage and MJF as face champ.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8156 on: Today at 08:03:52 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:00:39 pm
Worst PPV they've put out, the 8 man with Sting was an absolute mess.

Some good stuff elsewhere and great that we're finally rid of the devil mystery garbage and MJF as face champ.

Double or Nothing was worse - at least the opener, TNT, and C2 final was decent, DON didn't even have anything like that to save it
