I'm going to once again theatrically shrug and suggest that a two hour wrestlng show (as part of a 5 hour wrestling week) should be able to find time for both flavours of pro-wrestling (and probably a couple more).



Now whether you want your world champion involved in the goofier stuff, or whether that should be left to the mid (Cassidy) or lower (Danhausen) cards is a better question.



I don't think there's anything Inherently wrong with goofy shit. I mean hell Timeless Toni Storm is SUPER over. I also loved the Cartoon Villain act which was Jarrett, Dutt, Lethal, and SinghWhat I would say is bad is CW tier "serious" stories that are just fucking trash, stupider than they want to make themselves, and of course at the top of the card.Look at what Christian is doing. It is stupid as shit, but still executed very well and is again super over.There's a difference between entertainment and what I mean as "Sports Entertainment" which is the stuff you would get in the dreck era of WWE between 2015 and 2021