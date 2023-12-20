« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 390901 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,386
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8120 on: December 20, 2023, 07:21:28 pm »
Omega on the shelf for the foreseeable. Has diverticulitis.

Danielson has had his issues. Same with Edge.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8121 on: December 20, 2023, 07:47:57 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on December 20, 2023, 07:21:28 pm
Omega on the shelf for the foreseeable. Has diverticulitis.

Danielson has had his issues. Same with Edge.

Isn't Diverticulitis what fucked Lesnar up in his UFC career? Had to have some intestines removed iirc
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,180
  • YNWA
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8122 on: December 20, 2023, 08:03:54 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 20, 2023, 07:47:57 pm
Isn't Diverticulitis what fucked Lesnar up in his UFC career? Had to have some intestines removed iirc

I was gonna say, surely Lesnar is the most famous example of this.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,008
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8123 on: December 20, 2023, 08:17:22 pm »
Don't look at the picture of Lana's finger after that infection.  Really grim.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Sinatra was Singing

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,023
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8124 on: December 20, 2023, 08:58:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December 20, 2023, 08:17:22 pm
Don't look at the picture of Lana's finger after that infection.  Really grim.

Thats fucked! All from a splinter too.

Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8125 on: December 21, 2023, 09:25:56 am »
Again really good Dynamite OTHER THAN The Devil shit

It's almost as if putting great wrestlers in matches together with good finishes is a good way to make a show and to put people over. And WWE pandering sports entertainment story bullshit flops super hard. Funny that right?
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,599
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8126 on: December 21, 2023, 01:47:07 pm »
I'm going to once again theatrically shrug and suggest that a two hour wrestlng show (as part of a 5 hour wrestling week) should be able to find time for both flavours of pro-wrestling (and probably a couple more).

Now whether you want your world champion involved in the goofier stuff, or whether that should be left to the mid (Cassidy) or lower (Danhausen) cards is a better question.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8127 on: December 21, 2023, 03:26:41 pm »
All the folk from the recent round of WWE releases become free agents as of today. I could imagine Dolph Ziggler and Mustafa Ali in AEW, maybe Shelton Benjamin in some capacity?
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8128 on: December 21, 2023, 04:37:40 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on December 21, 2023, 01:47:07 pm
I'm going to once again theatrically shrug and suggest that a two hour wrestlng show (as part of a 5 hour wrestling week) should be able to find time for both flavours of pro-wrestling (and probably a couple more).

Now whether you want your world champion involved in the goofier stuff, or whether that should be left to the mid (Cassidy) or lower (Danhausen) cards is a better question.

I don't think there's anything Inherently wrong with goofy shit. I mean hell Timeless Toni Storm is SUPER over. I also loved the Cartoon Villain act which was Jarrett, Dutt, Lethal, and Singh

What I would say is bad is CW tier "serious" stories that are just fucking trash, stupider than they want to make themselves, and of course at the top of the card.

Look at what Christian is doing. It is stupid as shit, but still executed very well and is again super over.

There's a difference between entertainment and what I mean as "Sports Entertainment" which is the stuff you would get in the dreck era of WWE between 2015 and 2021
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8129 on: December 21, 2023, 04:38:39 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December 21, 2023, 03:26:41 pm
All the folk from the recent round of WWE releases become free agents as of today. I could imagine Dolph Ziggler and Mustafa Ali in AEW, maybe Shelton Benjamin in some capacity?

I hope Ali goes but no one else - Dolph could do with re-inventing himself or walking out the business entirely to something else
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,008
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8130 on: Yesterday at 09:21:35 pm »
I'm at the point now where I don't even care who it is, I just want this devil story done with.  Darby would be a very interesting choice though.

This tournament has been absolutely brilliant and it feels like they're building a little momentum off the back of it.  Some excellent matches and little stories.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,802
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8131 on: Yesterday at 11:20:16 pm »
Ali is doing a Progress show which I think is pretty cool
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8132 on: Today at 09:27:04 am »
In what be one of the weirder news stories of the weekend, NJPW have appointed Hiroshi Tanahashi as the legit company president

GO ACE!!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 199 200 201 202 203 [204]   Go Up
« previous next »
 