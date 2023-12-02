It was abysmal... Kenny managed to call his own team the Winnipeg Jets, at one point both of them started talking at the same cue, and Jericho's list of potential team name insults for Bill/Starks didn't land with the crowd at all (who must not be following the RoH Womens division).
Jericho has blown hot and cold across his near-5 years in AEW but things have gone downhill a lot this year and it increasingly feels like he's trying to latch on to popular things to keep himself relevant at their own expense. I can almost smell from here his desire to start up a feud with Swerve in the new year.
It's such a weird team, I get why they've been paired up, but they don't really mesh together, it's left them both rudderless. Jericho needs to realize that the run is over, he's had an amazing career, been incredibly important to this promotion, but he hasn't had a good feud in years, or one where it's left the guy he was supposed to help in a better spot. For Omega it's time for him to go completely alone for a while, don't involve him in any factions, just let him have a bunch of great one on one matches, where he gets back to doing what he does best which is wrestle great matches, no more Bucks, no more Callis (who I still really like), it's just run its course with all this.
I was pretty disappointed with the Swerve/Moxley result (great match though), they may give Swerve a rematch later on where he comes out on top, but that's the guy I would make the next world champ...well I would give Joe one last run but I don't think it will happen unfortunately.