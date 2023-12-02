« previous next »
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8080 on: December 2, 2023, 01:32:44 am »
Not that I think he's not good in the ring at all (the Joe and MJF matches were all top tier despite Punk being older) but I rewatched the Punk-Cena MITB match and I didn't realize how much Cena did in that match, he contributed much more IMO.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December  1, 2023, 09:26:22 am
Talk of WWE wanting to do Punk/Austin. That would maybe explain why they're wanting to do Rollins/Punk at Rumble instead of Mania. You'd then have Rollins facing someone like Gunther at Mania, but not in the main event, and Punk/Austin on night one then Roman/Cody on night two.

Obviously don't think Punk/Austin would be actually good, but it'd certainly get lots of attention. There had been talk of them trying to get Stone Cold back for another match after the success of the thing with KO last year, but he's probably been holding off for something high profile enough - Punk certainly would be.
They've got Punk for 3 years so I can see Punk-Rollins this year (I'm expecting more than 1 match in the feud, the way they did Seth-Cody) and they can still do Austin and possibly even Cena for the other 2 Manias he'd presumably be available for.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8081 on: December 2, 2023, 09:28:41 am »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on December  2, 2023, 01:32:44 am
Not that I think he's not good in the ring at all (the Joe and MJF matches were all top tier despite Punk being older) but I rewatched the Punk-Cena MITB match and I didn't realize how much Cena did in that match, he contributed much more IMO.
I notice WWE finally turned the comments on that video back on over the last 24 hours.
Offline Vegeta

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8082 on: December 2, 2023, 11:47:03 am »
I find it funny people are hating on Cm Punk now that's he's back in WWE but when he signed for AEW he was gonna be a game changing sgining for them

The reason why Cm Punk failed in AEW is because Tony Khan is a terrible booker don't be fooled by him winning WON booker of the year every year when we all know him and Meltzer are buddies.
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8083 on: December 2, 2023, 01:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on December  2, 2023, 11:47:03 am
I find it funny people are hating on Cm Punk now that's he's back in WWE but when he signed for AEW he was gonna be a game changing sgining for them

The reason why Cm Punk failed in AEW is because Tony Khan is a terrible booker don't be fooled by him winning WON booker of the year every year when we all know him and Meltzer are buddies.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8084 on: December 2, 2023, 07:02:08 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on December  2, 2023, 11:47:03 am
I find it funny people are hating on Cm Punk now that's he's back in WWE but when he signed for AEW he was gonna be a game changing sgining for them

The reason why Cm Punk failed in AEW is because Tony Khan is a terrible booker don't be fooled by him winning WON booker of the year every year when we all know him and Meltzer are buddies.
Was it a failure? Viewing numbers leapt while he was there, as they did on Raw this week. What are they now? I don't even think his stint was booked badly, he just had a series of injuries and didn't fit in with backstage politics. Sure, it didn't work out long term, but Danielson was signed at the same time - how much has he pushed the needle since then?
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8085 on: December 9, 2023, 10:14:07 am »
Punk in the Rumble so seems theyre definitely holding off on him and Rollins till Mania. Smart move.
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8086 on: December 9, 2023, 10:23:27 am »
Thatll be Rollins dropping then, entering due to an injury and them taking each other out.
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8087 on: December 9, 2023, 12:02:18 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on December  9, 2023, 10:14:07 am
Punk in the Rumble so seems theyre definitely holding off on him and Rollins till Mania. Smart move.

It's obvious what's going to happen. WWE will give punk he moment at main eventing WM Day 1, but they'll also stick it to him by having Priest cash in on him, straight afterwards at WM.

I can see that happening a mile away, it is all too obvious.

The smart thing would be for a Reigns-Cody-Punk Triple Threat match. History between them all and especially with Heyman. It's a story that writes itself and means that we don't have another repeat ME of Reigns-Cody. It's something different.

I'd have Punk-Rollins at Royal Rumble with that being a DQ finish and Priest cashing in on Rollins there. Then a rematch at Elimination Chamber between the two, with Rollins coming out on top with Reigns costing Punk the win. Rollins then gets some momentum for a WM against whoever. Then sometime in 2024 probably in May or June have that 3rd match between Punk and Rollins.

Offline gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8088 on: December 9, 2023, 12:44:26 pm »
'Who would feel comfortable being around someone who goes around punching people backstage? Its 2023, and you cant do stuff like that, its insane'
Online Sinatra was Singing

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8089 on: December 9, 2023, 12:56:44 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on December  9, 2023, 12:02:18 pm
It's obvious what's going to happen. WWE will give punk he moment at main eventing WM Day 1, but they'll also stick it to him by having Priest cash in on him, straight afterwards at WM.

I can see that happening a mile away, it is all too obvious.

If that were to happen, Id have Rollins turn heel, floor Punk after the match. Then set it up for Priest to cash in.

I still cant see past Priest cashing in against Gunther (someone else mentioned it here). I dont see money in Priest holding either of the main belts and it would be a good way to keep Gunther strong and let him get in the main title mix prior to Bash in Berlin.
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8090 on: December 9, 2023, 07:00:30 pm »
Quote from: Sinatra was Singing on December  9, 2023, 12:56:44 pm
If that were to happen, Id have Rollins turn heel, floor Punk after the match. Then set it up for Priest to cash in.

I still cant see past Priest cashing in against Gunther (someone else mentioned it here). I dont see money in Priest holding either of the main belts and it would be a good way to keep Gunther strong and let him get in the main title mix prior to Bash in Berlin.

That would be an excellent way to take the title off him and he remain strong. But heel on heel is the issue there.
Offline IanburnstheChristmasturkeyagain

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8091 on: December 10, 2023, 10:27:35 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on December  9, 2023, 07:00:30 pm
That would be an excellent way to take the title off him and he remain strong. But heel on heel is the issue there.

Is Gunther truly a heel anymore?

Very very rare that he uses any underhanded tactics in matches and his only "heel qualities" are having a German accent and being somewhat elitist and proud of his abilities - which the idea of bringing respect back to the ring and making people be better than they are is a very easy thing to pivot of being face instead
Offline sambhi92

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8092 on: December 12, 2023, 10:12:06 am »
WWE is so hot right now its actually very impressive to see.

Feel bad for AEW as they have great matches but atm the moment they cannot even touch WWE in terms of a product they put on TV. WWE right now they are going to be shit hot first quarter of next year going into Mania. So much hot talent and great storylines.
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8093 on: December 12, 2023, 10:25:09 am »
The Continental Classic is a great move in the right direction.  AEW should concentrate on what they're good at, which is putting on quality matches, and leave all the WWE-lite stuff to the company that knows how to do it best.

There was a demographics chart I saw the other day which showed AEW is mainly watched by old white people and WWE have a much more balanced demographic following them.  Would be great if AEW could use Swerve to tap into the black market, I think there's a real opportunity with him.
Offline Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8094 on: December 12, 2023, 12:04:56 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December 12, 2023, 10:25:09 am
The Continental Classic is a great move in the right direction.  AEW should concentrate on what they're good at, which is putting on quality matches, and leave all the WWE-lite stuff to the company that knows how to do it best.

I'm on the fence with this. They put some really good talent in the tournament, but I find myself zoning out during every single one of the matches because there's nothing really at stake beyond points. Apart from maybe a quick promo ahead of the match there's no storylines running that the matches play into*, and because a different match is scheduled afterwards there's no fallout from anything that happens. The fact that there are no 'seconds' either removes a lot of scope for shenanigans that can make things interesting. Ultimately it's like following the early rounds of a football league where you don't support any of the teams. But... it might get interesting now that some people are facing elimination for a next loss (and that a couple of surprises have happened).

* They're trying to make a big deal out of Swerve/Mox ahead of time, which is partial redress.

Honestly I've more enjoyed the random yet massive increase in Daddy Magic's TV time this last fortnight and all the Sports... Enn'ertainment that brings.

There can be a balance between both sides of the wrestling coin, but giving over half the matches of every show to the tournament is making Dynamites & Collisions more of a slog for me at the moment, and I find myself randomly browsing during the tournament matches with an ear out for anything worth seeing.
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8095 on: December 12, 2023, 12:13:20 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on December 12, 2023, 12:04:56 pm
Honestly I've more enjoyed the random yet massive increase in Daddy Magic's TV time this last fortnight and all the Sports... Enn'ertainment that brings.

He's looking a lot more jacked lately, which makes me suspect there's something bigger in the pipeline with him and I assume Garcia.  Reckon they're splitting up 2.0, by the way Ang is carrying on with Ruby.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8096 on: December 12, 2023, 12:40:52 pm »
Giggling that they got Punk to apologize for "Walking out on WWE 10 years ago"

Think Seth did the Hangman promo.

Fair play it's hotest it has been in years but it really isn't a show for me. Standard issue good matches and still that WWE sheen to everything. To me it is the McDonald's of wrestling, or MCU of wrestling - fast, and skin deep. But consistent.

AEW tbf though has high highs and fucking low lows at the moment, although hopefully that changes soon
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8097 on: December 12, 2023, 12:41:30 pm »
Quote from: tubby on December 12, 2023, 12:13:20 pm
He's looking a lot more jacked lately, which makes me suspect there's something bigger in the pipeline with him and I assume Garcia.  Reckon they're splitting up 2.0, by the way Ang is carrying on with Ruby.

The ruby stuff may also just be a thing because they are an actual real life couple
Offline sambhi92

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8098 on: December 12, 2023, 02:28:25 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December 12, 2023, 12:40:52 pm

AEW tbf though has high highs and fucking low lows at the moment, although hopefully that changes soon

I feel like AEW's high is only their PPV's. Actually feels like the weekly shows are not really important anymore. There just doesnt seem to be any real must see moments. I get their Weekly shows arent meant to be as good as PPV, but it did feel when Punk and Bryan came in, the weekly shows meant something and you had to watch it because something would happen. Feels like the weekly shows just kind of come and go with little build here and there and then the big moment at the PPV
Offline Samie

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8099 on: December 12, 2023, 04:47:38 pm »
 ;D

Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8100 on: December 12, 2023, 04:51:57 pm »
They've met before.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8101 on: December 13, 2023, 12:03:55 pm »
Has anyone done that yet for Edge and The Edge?
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8102 on: Yesterday at 11:40:33 am »
Dynamite was really good, C2 has been an absolute god send for big and important feeling matches. The crowd reaction to Moxley and Swerve was a real change to usual. Loved it. Blue League opening up the upsets and unpredictability as well is fantastic - Andrade and Brody King was fantastic

Golden Jets vs Absolute Big promo exchange wasn't good, but it was bad in a good way unlike the MJF stuff recently.

More of this sort of stuff - November and December has been great for it, so just have more of good wrestlers fighting each other over the story of wanting to be the better wrestler and prove how good you are at this job. Have it get personal and heated sure, but have that at the root, NOT teen drama about finding friendship, PB&J sandwiches, and a stuffed giraffe
Offline Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8103 on: Yesterday at 02:32:29 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:40:33 am
Golden Jets vs Absolute Big promo exchange wasn't good, but it was bad in a good way unlike the MJF stuff recently.

It was abysmal... Kenny managed to call his own team the Winnipeg Jets, at one point both of them started talking at the same cue, and Jericho's list of potential team name insults for Bill/Starks didn't land with the crowd at all (who must not be following the RoH Womens division).

Jericho has blown hot and cold across his near-5 years in AEW but things have gone downhill a lot this year and it increasingly feels like he's trying to latch on to popular things to keep himself relevant at their own expense. I can almost smell from here his desire to start up a feud with Swerve in the new year.
Offline spartan2785

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8104 on: Yesterday at 08:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 02:32:29 pm
It was abysmal... Kenny managed to call his own team the Winnipeg Jets, at one point both of them started talking at the same cue, and Jericho's list of potential team name insults for Bill/Starks didn't land with the crowd at all (who must not be following the RoH Womens division).

Jericho has blown hot and cold across his near-5 years in AEW but things have gone downhill a lot this year and it increasingly feels like he's trying to latch on to popular things to keep himself relevant at their own expense. I can almost smell from here his desire to start up a feud with Swerve in the new year.

It's such a weird team, I get why they've been paired up, but they don't really mesh together, it's left them both rudderless.  Jericho needs to realize that the run is over, he's had an amazing career, been incredibly important to this promotion, but he hasn't had a good feud in years, or one where it's left the guy he was supposed to help in a better spot.  For Omega it's time for him to go completely alone for a while, don't involve him in any factions, just let him have a bunch of great one on one matches, where he gets back to doing what he does best which is wrestle great matches, no more Bucks, no more Callis (who I still really like), it's just run its course with all this.

I was pretty disappointed with the Swerve/Moxley result (great match though), they may give Swerve a rematch later on where he comes out on top, but that's the guy I would make the next world champ...well I would give Joe one last run but I don't think it will happen unfortunately.
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8105 on: Today at 06:14:36 am »
The Golden Jets are the worst thing in AEW, that segment was atrocious.  Starks did his best to save it but it was a mess that went on forever.

Can't get over how bad it was.
