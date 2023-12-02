The Continental Classic is a great move in the right direction. AEW should concentrate on what they're good at, which is putting on quality matches, and leave all the WWE-lite stuff to the company that knows how to do it best.



I'm on the fence with this. They put some really good talent in the tournament, but I find myself zoning out during every single one of the matches because there's nothing really at stake beyond points. Apart from maybe a quick promo ahead of the match there's no storylines running that the matches play into*, and because a different match is scheduled afterwards there's no fallout from anything that happens. The fact that there are no 'seconds' either removes a lot of scope for shenanigans that can make things interesting. Ultimately it's like following the early rounds of a football league where you don't support any of the teams. But... it might get interesting now that some people are facing elimination for a next loss (and that a couple of surprises have happened).* They're trying to make a big deal out of Swerve/Mox ahead of time, which is partial redress.Honestly I've more enjoyed the random yet massive increase in Daddy Magic's TV time this last fortnight and all the Sports... Enn'ertainment that brings.There can be a balance between both sides of the wrestling coin, but giving over half the matches of every show to the tournament is making Dynamites & Collisions more of a slog for me at the moment, and I find myself randomly browsing during the tournament matches with an ear out for anything worth seeing.