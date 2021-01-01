Talk of WWE wanting to do Punk/Austin. That would maybe explain why they're wanting to do Rollins/Punk at Rumble instead of Mania. You'd then have Rollins facing someone like Gunther at Mania, but not in the main event, and Punk/Austin on night one then Roman/Cody on night two.



Obviously don't think Punk/Austin would be actually good, but it'd certainly get lots of attention. There had been talk of them trying to get Stone Cold back for another match after the success of the thing with KO last year, but he's probably been holding off for something high profile enough - Punk certainly would be.



Not that I think he's not good in the ring at all (the Joe and MJF matches were all top tier despite Punk being older) but I rewatched the Punk-Cena MITB match and I didn't realize how much Cena did in that match, he contributed much more IMO.They've got Punk for 3 years so I can see Punk-Rollins this year (I'm expecting more than 1 match in the feud, the way they did Seth-Cody) and they can still do Austin and possibly even Cena for the other 2 Manias he'd presumably be available for.