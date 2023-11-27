« previous next »
Online Stockholm Syndrome

November 27, 2023, 02:45:36 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on November 27, 2023, 01:53:12 pm
Well, I don't think it was ALL Punk. I'm not sure how he can be labelled a bully when it was more or less him against many of the most important names in the locker room. Who has he bullied exactly? Which weak, powerless wrestlers were rendered helpless against his bullying?

On the other hand, does he have a colossal ego? Of course, but so does every big name in the business, and he's a lot more generous in the ring than most of them have been. He was also the biggest star in AEW by a distance and has done more than anyone else there apart from Danielson and arguably Jericho*. Is it really asking too much for a level of consideration that reflects that? It definitely shouldn't be asking too much for your own executives not to constantly leak against you and encourage other talent to undermine you in the ring. You can also guarantee it won't happen in WWE. Hard to see this as anything else but a colossal L for AEW.

*I include Jericho because although he's been at the top for decades, he's never been the top draw at a major company the way the other two have.

He was one of the leakiest fuckers of them all, always using Nick Hausman to tell his side of the story.

He regularly looked to assert himself over people for petty things like Twitter comments and likes. He made his own lines on live TV specifically to put down other stars in the company who he didn't like (Hangman, Young bucks). Before his big return he leaked stuff to badmouth Moxley the number 2 guy in the company at the time. On the day he was meant to turn up at the Warner shareholder conference to announce Collision, he decided to take umbridge at Ace Steel, the guy who BIT Kenny Omega, was only getting a stay at home job (still being hired just stay at home) and not do it and instead turn up unannounced to Raw. And of course on the biggest wrestling show ever he attacked someone for a comment, almost ruined the opening match, and tried to attack his boss.

He had a CEO in Tony Khan who gave him too much, and regularly he abused it or tried to belittle him.

He was absolutely a bully and a narcissist who saw himself as above AEW and wanted to throw his weight around, as this was not the big leagues in his eyes. There are wrestlers still there who think that who should be shit canned as well (Miro, Andrade, Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews)

Are the elite to blame as well, yeah partially, but Punk was way way WAY more the aggressor, and against other people as well
November 27, 2023, 02:47:17 pm
Quote from: tubby on November 27, 2023, 02:39:29 pm
Hangman said something he didn't like, to his face, and he sat on it for months, seething.  Then way later on, cuts a promo about Hangman when he knows he's not in the building and can't do anything about it backstage.

Nick Nemeth tweets something he didn't like, next week he's in his face, asking if he wants to take it outside.  He would NEVER pull that shit with Mox, Jericho, Hangman, etc.

He did his beef with Mox while he was at home injured via Instagram story. But Nemeth and Jungle Boy who he has maybe 5 inches on he will say it to their face. Tells you the man and how he approaches these things
November 27, 2023, 02:49:33 pm
I think we can all agree that Tony gave him way too much leeway, bent over backwards for him, basically gave him everything he wanted, and that was absolutely a contributing factor to the way he behaved backstage.
November 27, 2023, 02:51:19 pm
Quote from: tubby on November 27, 2023, 02:49:33 pm
I think we can all agree that Tony gave him way too much leeway, bent over backwards for him, basically gave him everything he wanted, and that was absolutely a contributing factor to the way he behaved backstage.

He was always the guy he wanted, first person he approached about making a promotion. He gave him way too much, and it did contribute, but Punk is such a toxic figure it probably would have gone sour anyway, maybe just not THAT sour that quick

I mean hell Khan give him everything and Punk still had a paranoid fantasy that he was plotting against him and I. colt Cabana's side at Brawl out - he apparently wanted Khan to stop his rant at the conference so he could then argue that Khan was against him and pro Colt Cabana
November 27, 2023, 03:11:09 pm
Now I know why this thread has an asterisk in the title.

Utterly depressing state of affairs that nobody ever really wants to discuss the product (and you can blame the promotions for not creating discussion worthy content, they're part of the problem), but you get stuff like this happen and suddenly everybody has an opinion they need to share, disagreements are had and the factional battlelines get drawn. I dread this thread moving a couple of pages quickly these days as it never means anything good has happened.

I know I'm not a usual case because I didn't watch any WWE product for 20 years and so names like CM Punk or whoever turning up in AEW are just that to me - names, and not talent I have pre-formed opinions on.

I was on holiday when the first Punk/Hangman stuff kicked off last year, I'd had to miss that All Out and so was avoiding all wrestling news for almost a full 2 weeks - turned out to be one of the best coincidences ever (even as a mate kept messaging me urging me to break the embargo).
November 27, 2023, 03:13:40 pm
This is pretty cordial, to be fair.  It was way worse when Lobo and Claus were trolling as hard as humanly possible a few years back.
November 27, 2023, 03:16:01 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November 27, 2023, 02:47:17 pm
He did his beef with Mox while he was at home injured via Instagram story. But Nemeth and Jungle Boy who he has maybe 5 inches on he will say it to their face. Tells you the man and how he approaches these things
If it's what I'm thinking of, the Moxley thing was minor and in response to media claims he'd refused to wrestle - it was hardly a beef. If what Meltzer was saying was untrue he had every right to set the record straight. I'm not sure that trying to start a fight with Mox over something this minor would have been the more professional move.

Quote
I mean hell Khan give him everything and Punk still had a paranoid fantasy that he was plotting against him and I. colt Cabana's side at Brawl out - he apparently wanted Khan to stop his rant at the conference so he could then argue that Khan was against him and pro Colt Cabana
I'm not sure what the second bit of this means exactly, but Tony could have hardly given him everything if the EVPs were constantly giving him shit, encouraging other wrestlers to do so and leaking to Meltzer. I'd have thought protecting him from the most toxic internal politicking would have been a basic requirement. That doesn't excuse the extremes of Punk's behaviour, but can you imagine this happening with any top guy (and in a wider sense, Punk was certainly the top guy) at any other company and not being cracked down on?

In any case, I feel like this is always going to be a 'he said, she said' thing. And if MJF isn't able to get a huge pay bump out of this, I'd be amazed.
November 27, 2023, 03:20:46 pm
Quote from: tubby on November 27, 2023, 03:13:40 pm
This is pretty cordial, to be fair.  It was way worse when Lobo and Claus were trolling as hard as humanly possible a few years back.
I wonder if Lobo's gone for good?
November 27, 2023, 03:21:39 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on November 27, 2023, 03:16:01 pm
And if MJF isn't able to get a huge pay bump out of this, I'd be amazed.

He's in a weird spot right now, he's not drawing as a champ, his skits with Cole are getting panned, but he's still getting good crowd reactions.  Maybe dwindling a little?  I think he was in a much stronger position when he wasn't champion compared to his standing in the company at the moment.

They've left the belt on him way too long, and same as with Punk, he's been overindulged.  Difference is that Punk has really good instincts for this kind of thing in comparison.
November 27, 2023, 04:17:33 pm
As big as Punks return feels, Id say theres very few matches or feuds Im itching to see. Him and Rollins should work very well together, but beyond that what exciting options are there?

Off the top of my head, I actually think Punk and Logan Paul could work really well together and would generate a lot of interest. Some matches with AJ Styles could be interesting, maybe Kevin Owens? Him and Gunther would probably have a good dynamic. Cant say Im hugely into something like Punk/Cody or Punk/Roman, although well surely see both at some point if he sticks around.
November 27, 2023, 04:22:13 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on November 27, 2023, 04:17:33 pm
Off the top of my head, I actually think Punk and Logan Paul could work really well together and would generate a lot of interest.

You just know Punk would try a buckshot again, would be hilarious.
November 27, 2023, 05:34:10 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on November 27, 2023, 03:16:01 pm
If it's what I'm thinking of, the Moxley thing was minor and in response to media claims he'd refused to wrestle - it was hardly a beef. If what Meltzer was saying was untrue he had every right to set the record straight. I'm not sure that trying to start a fight with Mox over something this minor would have been the more professional move.
I'm not sure what the second bit of this means exactly, but Tony could have hardly given him everything if the EVPs were constantly giving him shit, encouraging other wrestlers to do so and leaking to Meltzer. I'd have thought protecting him from the most toxic internal politicking would have been a basic requirement. That doesn't excuse the extremes of Punk's behaviour, but can you imagine this happening with any top guy (and in a wider sense, Punk was certainly the top guy) at any other company and not being cracked down on?

In any case, I feel like this is always going to be a 'he said, she said' thing. And if MJF isn't able to get a huge pay bump out of this, I'd be amazed.

Punk brought it on himself. He started a fight (both in a sense of starting the beef and starting the actual physical fight) and threw the company into chaos, and to accommodate for him they made a whole new show where Punk had control over who was and wasn't on (which he abused pretty hard) so he could be separate. In response Punk tried to physically attack Khan.

He was a top guy who tried to big league the other top guys and when they fired back he lashed out violently, after which point they tried to accommodate him, Punk abused that position, and then lashed out violently again.

While the Elite aren't blameless, Punk is hardly a victim of everyone ganging up on him and him attacking like a caged animal - he sat on a comment by Hangman designed to sell a program, and held it as a personal grudge.

And yeah Punk was in that mud slinging contest as well - Dax was leaking shit to Meltzer and Cornette all the time, while Punk used (and still uses) Nick Hausman the guy he singled out at Brawl out
November 27, 2023, 07:13:09 pm
Quote from: tubby on November 27, 2023, 03:13:40 pm
This is pretty cordial, to be fair.  It was way worse when Lobo and Claus were trolling as hard as humanly possible a few years back.

Claus used to wind me up big time. I recall getting into a heated debate about whether Punk was any good during his first WWE run. Must have been 10 odd years ago, its funny what sticks with you.

November 27, 2023, 08:05:10 pm
Yep I don't miss them lol.

Suddenly an amazing turnaround on CM Punk when we were all laughing at what a bellend he was 3 months ago. I'm just glad there's discussion going on!
November 27, 2023, 09:49:16 pm
Tammy Sytch Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison For DUI Manslaughter Charges
November 27, 2023, 09:52:32 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on November 27, 2023, 09:49:16 pm
Tammy Sytch Sentenced To 17 Years In Prison For DUI Manslaughter Charges

From such highs to incredible lows.

Was only a matter of time before she killed someone with her pervious run ins.

November 27, 2023, 10:08:24 pm
Quote from: Chakan on November 27, 2023, 09:52:32 pm
From such highs to incredible lows.

Was only a matter of time before she killed someone with her pervious run ins.



Yeah. Hard to know if her life would have been better had Chris Candido not died and she got on the straight and narrow.

No sympathy though. She's had plenty of chances to get clean and sober. WWE have paid for so much of her rehab stints.
November 27, 2023, 10:09:22 pm
First hour of RAW tonight to run without ad breaks....

It's going to do a huge rating
November 27, 2023, 10:15:21 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on November 27, 2023, 10:08:24 pm
Yeah. Hard to know if her life would have been better had Chris Candido not died and she got on the straight and narrow.

I kind of doubt that, because she seems to have gone off the rail way before Candido died as shown by her behaviour (also towards him allegedly). No doubt, that his death will have been a blow to her, but it seems more that her issues come from becoming famous and completely losing the plot between all that fame and also shitloads of various substances.
November 27, 2023, 10:18:01 pm
How will Punk allude to AEW tonight without mentioning them?  Reckon he has a bag with him and dumps it in a bin or something.
November 27, 2023, 10:53:07 pm
Quote from: tubby on November 27, 2023, 10:18:01 pm
How will Punk allude to AEW tonight without mentioning them?  Reckon he has a bag with him and dumps it in a bin or something.

Also wonder how long it will take someone to allude to Punk's failed UFC career, now that they are under the TKO umbrella. My money is on Rollins showing footage of it at some stage.
November 28, 2023, 06:43:47 am
I've not watched it but people on Twitter, who tbf may be just crazies, are saying Punk's promo was very "I am here for the paycheck" checked out
November 28, 2023, 07:09:00 am
Yeah extremely tame, although "I'm home!" did tickle me  :D
November 28, 2023, 07:43:50 am
That was the start of a heel turn. Being totally disingenuous with the "I'm home" comments, no one is going to believe that lol. I hope he has another couple of weeks of similar promos and even more of the crowd will turn on him.

"I'm not here to make friends, I'm here to make money" off mic was a another giveaway. I could be wrong but if that wasn't the start of a heel run, they have completely cut his nuts off.
November 28, 2023, 07:56:18 am
Quote from: tubby on November 27, 2023, 03:13:40 pm
This is pretty cordial, to be fair.  It was way worse when Lobo and Claus were trolling as hard as humanly possible a few years back.

It's not so much the tone (though I remember Lobo, one of the first RAWKites I ever blocked), it's that wrestling conversation only ever seems to come alive when people want to talk about backstage drama, and not what's actually going on in the ring etc. It's the same here and in comment sections of articles/reviews etc, and a lot of the time people do qualify their opinions by saying that they "don't even watch RAW/Dynamite/anything regularly, BUT..." And people have then got their obvious favourite promotions/talent, that they end up going out to bat for, despite not even watching weekly shows.

It's like wrestling fans are a lot more interested in the industry than wrestling itself these days. I can't imagine caring so much about what people say backstage, or who shoved who first, or any of it, except for how it's going to impact the shows moving forward (suspensions leading to people being off TV). And yet this thread noticeably picks up when there's some new controversy going on to gossip about, and most of the weekly shows go by now with vary little comment, if any.
November 28, 2023, 09:02:46 am
That's fair enough, but I think it's just a sign of the times we're living in and the business isn't what it was.  There's clicks in all the backstage drama with kayfabe dead and buried.

Just watched the Punk promo, very cookie cutter and I guess there's an NDA knocking about because that was very tame for him.
November 28, 2023, 10:32:25 am
So, who's going to All In (again)?
November 28, 2023, 10:41:40 am
Quote from: Wullie160975 on November 28, 2023, 10:32:25 am
So, who's going to All In (again)?

I'm holding off for a while, no rush to get tickets, still ages to go and no idea what the landscape of AEW will be by then.  I see MJF has torn something in his shoulder, so I'm hoping he's losing the title and not getting it back for a long time.  But in reality he'll keep it and do more awful injured buddies sketches with Cole.

Dream match right now would be champion Swerve vs Ospreay.
November 28, 2023, 01:20:40 pm
I am probably going to go, but I want to see what AEW is next year, and who would go with me.

Also the best thing they can do with MJF now is have him acknowledge the injury and say he is going to fight to be ok for the match, have him away from the show except for serious vignettes of him getting ready for it, then have him valiantly fight on hard in a losing effort against Joe. Then let him rest up for a while. He can then come back either as a fighting returning face, or as a Heel, blaming his injury and loss of title on the fans encouraging him to do more dangerous face spots (which got him injured)

Also need to have Joe go full predictor mode, being ready for a weakened Prey in MJF

And yeah make a way for it to be Swerve vs Ospreay at All In for the title, or failing that, Omega vs Ospreay at Wembley for the title
Yesterday at 08:57:36 am
Really good Dynamite this week, best in ages I feel. The C2 Matches are fucking awesome so far.

I have said it once and I will say it again, I love RUSH - he brings a certain level of intensity and you feel just the right amount of personal legit fuckery/bullshit (like any good Mexican Trained Wrestler); you know he will hit hard, may even go legit sometimes or do a no-sell, but never anything horrendous and just ends up making him box office in my eyes
Today at 09:26:22 am
Talk of WWE wanting to do Punk/Austin. That would maybe explain why they're wanting to do Rollins/Punk at Rumble instead of Mania. You'd then have Rollins facing someone like Gunther at Mania, but not in the main event, and Punk/Austin on night one then Roman/Cody on night two.

Obviously don't think Punk/Austin would be actually good, but it'd certainly get lots of attention. There had been talk of them trying to get Stone Cold back for another match after the success of the thing with KO last year, but he's probably been holding off for something high profile enough - Punk certainly would be.
Today at 09:29:17 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 08:57:36 am
Really good Dynamite this week, best in ages I feel. The C2 Matches are fucking awesome so far.

I have said it once and I will say it again, I love RUSH - he brings a certain level of intensity and you feel just the right amount of personal legit fuckery/bullshit (like any good Mexican Trained Wrestler); you know he will hit hard, may even go legit sometimes or do a no-sell, but never anything horrendous and just ends up making him box office in my eyes

Yup, that was a really good episode.  Strong wrestling, and at least we're getting a little further with the Devil business instead of treading water.  The Flair promo was awful, get him off the screen.

LOVED Swerve vs White.  Great little TV match.
Today at 09:47:11 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:26:22 am
Talk of WWE wanting to do Punk/Austin. That would maybe explain why they're wanting to do Rollins/Punk at Rumble instead of Mania. You'd then have Rollins facing someone like Gunther at Mania, but not in the main event, and Punk/Austin on night one then Roman/Cody on night two.

Obviously don't think Punk/Austin would be actually good, but it'd certainly get lots of attention. There had been talk of them trying to get Stone Cold back for another match after the success of the thing with KO last year, but he's probably been holding off for something high profile enough - Punk certainly would be.

I'd watch just for that. SCSA loves CM Punk too, so it's not out the the question but I still think it's a longshot. But I wouldn't necessarily would like to see Punk turn heel just yet for a programme with Austin.

I think it could well be someone like Kevin Owens or Finn Balor for Punk at Mania.

Today at 09:55:56 am
10 years on and I still can't believe how popular CM Punk is.

Quite clearly a bellend and a troublemaker. Unremarkable look and mid worker. I just don't get it.
Today at 09:58:48 am
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 09:55:56 am
10 years on and I still can't believe how popular CM Punk is.

Quite clearly a bellend and a troublemaker. Unremarkable look and mid worker. I just don't get it.

He's a top tier mic worker and cultivated a telling it like it is personality, which stands out.  He's also actually a very, very good worker, just unathletic.  His in-ring psychology is brilliant and he's got great wrestling instincts.
Today at 11:38:14 am
Enjoyed the matches on Dynamite this week, the league format and who is involved guarantees some quality matches each week. Also enjoying Edge and Christian's feud. You can tell they are having a lot of fun with it and will do everything they can to get it over.

Today at 11:39:11 am
Quote from: damomad on Today at 11:38:14 am
Enjoyed the matches on Dynamite this week, the league format and who is involved guarantees some quality matches each week. Also enjoying Edge and Christian's feud. You can tell they are having a lot of fun with it and will do everything they can to get it over.

Yeah they worked that really well, great segment.  I'm still not fussed about Copeland, would rather he wasn't there, but that was very well done.
Today at 12:17:08 pm
All In tickets go on sale today. Had a look at it and seems like again quite a fair few have got tickets, there's a fair few left but not loads from the initial release.

Gonna check with a mate but probably still gonna go.
