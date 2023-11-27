Well, I don't think it was ALL Punk. I'm not sure how he can be labelled a bully when it was more or less him against many of the most important names in the locker room. Who has he bullied exactly? Which weak, powerless wrestlers were rendered helpless against his bullying?



On the other hand, does he have a colossal ego? Of course, but so does every big name in the business, and he's a lot more generous in the ring than most of them have been. He was also the biggest star in AEW by a distance and has done more than anyone else there apart from Danielson and arguably Jericho*. Is it really asking too much for a level of consideration that reflects that? It definitely shouldn't be asking too much for your own executives not to constantly leak against you and encourage other talent to undermine you in the ring. You can also guarantee it won't happen in WWE. Hard to see this as anything else but a colossal L for AEW.



*I include Jericho because although he's been at the top for decades, he's never been the top draw at a major company the way the other two have.



He was one of the leakiest fuckers of them all, always using Nick Hausman to tell his side of the story.He regularly looked to assert himself over people for petty things like Twitter comments and likes. He made his own lines on live TV specifically to put down other stars in the company who he didn't like (Hangman, Young bucks). Before his big return he leaked stuff to badmouth Moxley the number 2 guy in the company at the time. On the day he was meant to turn up at the Warner shareholder conference to announce Collision, he decided to take umbridge at Ace Steel, the guy who BIT Kenny Omega, was only getting a stay at home job (still being hired just stay at home) and not do it and instead turn up unannounced to Raw. And of course on the biggest wrestling show ever he attacked someone for a comment, almost ruined the opening match, and tried to attack his boss.He had a CEO in Tony Khan who gave him too much, and regularly he abused it or tried to belittle him.He was absolutely a bully and a narcissist who saw himself as above AEW and wanted to throw his weight around, as this was not the big leagues in his eyes. There are wrestlers still there who think that who should be shit canned as well (Miro, Andrade, Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews)Are the elite to blame as well, yeah partially, but Punk was way way WAY more the aggressor, and against other people as well