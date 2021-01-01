« previous next »
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:53:12 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:53:12 pm
Well, I don't think it was ALL Punk. I'm not sure how he can be labelled a bully when it was more or less him against many of the most important names in the locker room. Who has he bullied exactly? Which weak, powerless wrestlers were rendered helpless against his bullying?

On the other hand, does he have a colossal ego? Of course, but so does every big name in the business, and he's a lot more generous in the ring than most of them have been. He was also the biggest star in AEW by a distance and has done more than anyone else there apart from Danielson and arguably Jericho*. Is it really asking too much for a level of consideration that reflects that? It definitely shouldn't be asking too much for your own executives not to constantly leak against you and encourage other talent to undermine you in the ring. You can also guarantee it won't happen in WWE. Hard to see this as anything else but a colossal L for AEW.

*I include Jericho because although he's been at the top for decades, he's never been the top draw at a major company the way the other two have.

He was one of the leakiest fuckers of them all, always using Nick Hausman to tell his side of the story.

He regularly looked to assert himself over people for petty things like Twitter comments and likes. He made his own lines on live TV specifically to put down other stars in the company who he didn't like (Hangman, Young bucks). Before his big return he leaked stuff to badmouth Moxley the number 2 guy in the company at the time. On the day he was meant to turn up at the Warner shareholder conference to announce Collision, he decided to take umbridge at Ace Steel, the guy who BIT Kenny Omega, was only getting a stay at home job (still being hired just stay at home) and not do it and instead turn up unannounced to Raw. And of course on the biggest wrestling show ever he attacked someone for a comment, almost ruined the opening match, and tried to attack his boss.

He had a CEO in Tony Khan who gave him too much, and regularly he abused it or tried to belittle him.

He was absolutely a bully and a narcissist who saw himself as above AEW and wanted to throw his weight around, as this was not the big leagues in his eyes. There are wrestlers still there who think that who should be shit canned as well (Miro, Andrade, Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews)

Are the elite to blame as well, yeah partially, but Punk was way way WAY more the aggressor, and against other people as well
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:39:29 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:39:29 pm
Hangman said something he didn't like, to his face, and he sat on it for months, seething.  Then way later on, cuts a promo about Hangman when he knows he's not in the building and can't do anything about it backstage.

Nick Nemeth tweets something he didn't like, next week he's in his face, asking if he wants to take it outside.  He would NEVER pull that shit with Mox, Jericho, Hangman, etc.

He did his beef with Mox while he was at home injured via Instagram story. But Nemeth and Jungle Boy who he has maybe 5 inches on he will say it to their face. Tells you the man and how he approaches these things
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8042 on: Today at 02:49:33 pm »
I think we can all agree that Tony gave him way too much leeway, bent over backwards for him, basically gave him everything he wanted, and that was absolutely a contributing factor to the way he behaved backstage.
Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:49:33 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:49:33 pm
I think we can all agree that Tony gave him way too much leeway, bent over backwards for him, basically gave him everything he wanted, and that was absolutely a contributing factor to the way he behaved backstage.

He was always the guy he wanted, first person he approached about making a promotion. He gave him way too much, and it did contribute, but Punk is such a toxic figure it probably would have gone sour anyway, maybe just not THAT sour that quick

I mean hell Khan give him everything and Punk still had a paranoid fantasy that he was plotting against him and I. colt Cabana's side at Brawl out - he apparently wanted Khan to stop his rant at the conference so he could then argue that Khan was against him and pro Colt Cabana
« Last Edit: Today at 02:53:16 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8044 on: Today at 03:11:09 pm »
Now I know why this thread has an asterisk in the title.

Utterly depressing state of affairs that nobody ever really wants to discuss the product (and you can blame the promotions for not creating discussion worthy content, they're part of the problem), but you get stuff like this happen and suddenly everybody has an opinion they need to share, disagreements are had and the factional battlelines get drawn. I dread this thread moving a couple of pages quickly these days as it never means anything good has happened.

I know I'm not a usual case because I didn't watch any WWE product for 20 years and so names like CM Punk or whoever turning up in AEW are just that to me - names, and not talent I have pre-formed opinions on.

I was on holiday when the first Punk/Hangman stuff kicked off last year, I'd had to miss that All Out and so was avoiding all wrestling news for almost a full 2 weeks - turned out to be one of the best coincidences ever (even as a mate kept messaging me urging me to break the embargo).
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #8045 on: Today at 03:13:40 pm »
This is pretty cordial, to be fair.  It was way worse when Lobo and Claus were trolling as hard as humanly possible a few years back.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:47:17 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:47:17 pm
He did his beef with Mox while he was at home injured via Instagram story. But Nemeth and Jungle Boy who he has maybe 5 inches on he will say it to their face. Tells you the man and how he approaches these things
If it's what I'm thinking of, the Moxley thing was minor and in response to media claims he'd refused to wrestle - it was hardly a beef. If what Meltzer was saying was untrue he had every right to set the record straight. I'm not sure that trying to start a fight with Mox over something this minor would have been the more professional move.

I mean hell Khan give him everything and Punk still had a paranoid fantasy that he was plotting against him and I. colt Cabana's side at Brawl out - he apparently wanted Khan to stop his rant at the conference so he could then argue that Khan was against him and pro Colt Cabana
I'm not sure what the second bit of this means exactly, but Tony could have hardly given him everything if the EVPs were constantly giving him shit, encouraging other wrestlers to do so and leaking to Meltzer. I'd have thought protecting him from the most toxic internal politicking would have been a basic requirement. That doesn't excuse the extremes of Punk's behaviour, but can you imagine this happening with any top guy (and in a wider sense, Punk was certainly the top guy) at any other company and not being cracked down on?

In any case, I feel like this is always going to be a 'he said, she said' thing. And if MJF isn't able to get a huge pay bump out of this, I'd be amazed.
