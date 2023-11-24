« previous next »
November 24, 2023, 07:01:46 pm
Either that or send Jimmy Jacobs home, tell MJF to get a clue because he is a good wrestler and promo, just not with this shit. Still give Swerve it all but MJF is more than good enough to make it back, just not as he is and not with that "creative" Jacobs as number 2
Yesterday at 04:11:39 am
CM Punk returned to WWE

Seeing him wrestle in Saudi will be funny, but yeah it's starting to feel like the WWE monopoly is going to come back again rather soon
Yesterday at 05:29:24 am
Triple H and Nick Khan knows what is best for business


Big pop for Randy, monstrous pop for Punk.
Yesterday at 05:50:07 am
Embarrassing for Punk after everything he's said, but I think it's the right place for him.  Will get to talk a lot and won't have to wrestle as hard.

Hopefully this pushes AEW into action.
Yesterday at 05:53:47 am
Seems like Rollins is taking it well.
Yesterday at 05:54:36 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 05:53:47 am
Seems like Rollins is taking it well.

Yeah saw that, 100% work.
Yesterday at 05:58:07 am
Got to be, no way one of their main faces and someone youd assume to be a lifer there isnt included in any discussions.
Yesterday at 08:19:16 am
Apparently they were only told right before the main event. Agree its a work though.

Whole thing will end in tears but its a laugh innit, pro wrestling is great.
Yesterday at 08:19:39 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:54:36 am
Yeah saw that, 100% work.

Yup, Mania night 1 main event confirmed.
Yesterday at 09:51:01 am
Always felt Punk would go back. Time is a great healer.
Yesterday at 10:18:36 am
I imagine Triple H will be in a better position to keep Punk on a much shorter leash than someone like Tony Khan, who often comes across as a bit of a man-child marking out for his favourites.

Hunter will know the deal with how it all went tits up with AEW. I'm going to make the bold prediction that Punk's 2nd WWE run is going to be fairly controversy-free.
Yesterday at 10:35:06 am
It's a strange one because considering where WWE are right now, they don't need him. This is more a Punk needs WWE more than WWE needs Punk

If you want to look at it from a talent perspective, WWE are in a fine space right now. Sacked their dead wood and are seeming to actually put focus on some of the emerging talent.

If you want to look at it from a 'fuck AEW over' perspective, AEW are in their lane now (for better or for worse). Their brand whilst popular with their audience, is hardly challenging WWE in any other real metric (ratings, TV money, gate takings (Wembley aside) etc).

CM Punk will do what CM Punk always does. Have an incredible return, cut a great promo tomorrow, say all the right things, put on a few good matches (even put a few of them over). Then he'll get tired, banged up, have heat backstage etc. Then shit will hit the fan, he leaves and goes back to AEW when the EVP's lose their meal ticket with Tony Kahn.

I think Punk will play it down alot. He'll toe the line very well in this run because right now he has nowhere else to go. But I think that will lead to a very boring run. Which returns to my original statement. WWE does not need Punk

Nice pop though
Yesterday at 11:27:26 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:35:06 am
If you want to look at it from a 'fuck AEW over' perspective, AEW are in their lane now (for better or for worse). Their brand whilst popular with their audience, is hardly challenging WWE in any other real metric (ratings, TV money, gate takings (Wembley aside) etc).

Problem with AEW now is that for whatever reason they've stopped catering for their original audience and are now getting in WWE fans with garbage like the MJF stuff.

They should be an alternative, not the same but worse at it.
Yesterday at 11:48:38 am
The lass's divisional manager mentioned the return of CM Punk in his roundrobin email update today
Yesterday at 11:57:00 am
Should mean that AJ Lee gets a return in some capacity. Maybe a Rumble appearance and a Hall of Fame induction.
Yesterday at 12:33:59 pm
The big worry now is I can see major talent drain from AEW now, not just the guys who always wanted to leave but others too.

Seen a lot of people saying the likes of Jay White, Jon Moxley, Danielson, Garcia, Yuta and basically any other young midcard act could end up doing the jump now. WWE are going to make the grass greener

I honestly don't know if AEW have it in them currently to turn it around
Yesterday at 12:37:57 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 12:33:59 pm
The big worry now is I can see major talent drain from AEW now, not just the guys who always wanted to leave but others too.

Seen a lot of people saying the likes of Jay White, Jon Moxley, Danielson, Garcia, Yuta and basically any other young midcard act could end up doing the jump now. WWE are going to make the grass greener

I honestly don't know if AEW have it in them currently to turn it around

Anyone reliable though
Yesterday at 01:14:46 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 12:37:57 pm
Anyone reliable though

A bit of a wrestling ITK is speaking of Moxley being completely checked out and  a Shield Reunion would be money. Also it's pretty well known Jay was going to WWE so he for sure will go over.

The others seems mostly just common sense, the grass is greener currently in WWE, they are now the runaway #1 and they are throwing money about (£250K is the minimum main roster contract now) so why wouldn't a you g wrestler jump over now
Yesterday at 01:27:28 pm
Oh Jeez
Yesterday at 01:53:00 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 01:14:46 pm
A bit of a wrestling ITK is speaking of Moxley being completely checked out and  a Shield Reunion would be money. Also it's pretty well known Jay was going to WWE so he for sure will go over.

The others seems mostly just common sense, the grass is greener currently in WWE, they are now the runaway #1 and they are throwing money about (£250K is the minimum main roster contract now) so why wouldn't a you g wrestler jump over now

Depends what level we are talking but a template is Brian Pillman Jr. Pretty much has to start from scratch, stuck in the performance centre to train WWE style. Not sure what money he is on but I'm sure it's a humbling experience. Any mid to lower card AEW wrestler will be expected to do similar, that's a lot of hard graft and a loss of control that I would guess they have now. Hypothetically, top guys like MJF, Jay White, Omega would be straight to the main roster but they are the exception.

I'd agree with Gazza that Punk needs WWE more than they need him at this stage. This is his last chance for a major run, he's 45 and it doesn't take him much to get injured. I'd say the deal is more like sporadic TV and major PPV's, not house shows. Otherwise he'll just burn out and take everyone down with him.

Once The Ultimate Warrior returned to RAW, that was a lesson enough for me that there's no such thing as never in wrestling.
Yesterday at 01:53:38 pm
If Moxley wants to carry on blading and doing stupid deathmatch style matches then there is no way he would jump ship

You'd think WWE would go all in on MJF. Maybe try and get Danielson back for one more run, though considering how he's already been put front and centre by Tony Kahn for All in 2024 he would make AEW look very silly. Outside of that, I can't see any money signings for WWE

Omega and The Young Bucks maybe but I dont think they would do well in the WWE system and they already have so much freedom in AEW.
Yesterday at 02:55:08 pm
Got to love wrestling. The way Punk left 10 years ago and all the stuff that's been said since then, no-one would think he'd come back. Seth v Punk is nailed for for WrestleMania, him going crazy was clearly a work.

Great to see Randy Orton back, the guy is in incredible shape and ages like wine. Orton v Cena at Wrestlemania would be a fitting way to both to retire if they feel time is up.
Yesterday at 03:01:01 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 02:55:08 pm
Got to love wrestling. The way Punk left 10 years ago and all the stuff that's been said since then, no-one would think he'd come back. Seth v Punk is nailed for for WrestleMania, him going crazy was clearly a work.

Great to see Randy Orton back, the guy is in incredible shape and ages like wine. Orton v Cena at Wrestlemania would be a fitting way to both to retire if they feel time is up.

Apparently Punk vs Rollins is Rumble
Yesterday at 03:12:05 pm
I'd be very surprised if they put a world title on Punk at any point in the immediate future.
Yesterday at 03:48:50 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:01:01 pm
Apparently Punk vs Rollins is Rumble

It would make sense as they have another stadium to fill but I do wonder what the plan is for Damian Priest. The briefcase gimmick has been done to death and he isnt on either of Seth or Punks level imo.
Yesterday at 04:27:20 pm
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 03:48:50 pm
It would make sense as they have another stadium to fill but I do wonder what the plan is for Damian Priest. The briefcase gimmick has been done to death and he isnt on either of Seth or Punks level imo.

They established that the briefcase can be used in any title so he may use it to get the IC title off Gunther

Frees Gunther up for a WWE Title run, as the Vader monster heel champ for Cody to challenge
Yesterday at 09:34:40 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 12:33:59 pm
The big worry now is I can see major talent drain from AEW now, not just the guys who always wanted to leave but others too.

Seen a lot of people saying the likes of Jay White, Jon Moxley, Danielson, Garcia, Yuta and basically any other young midcard act could end up doing the jump now. WWE are going to make the grass greener

I honestly don't know if AEW have it in them currently to turn it around

Why do people think therell be an AEW talent drain? Because of Punk? Or more because WWE seems to have its shit together behind the scenes with minimal Vince craziness?

My guess is therell continue to be people who make the jump to WWE but equally plenty of WWE folk fed up with their TV time or direction and head to AEW. Dont think Punk changes things much.
Yesterday at 11:05:31 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 10:35:06 am
It's a strange one because considering where WWE are right now, they don't need him. This is more a Punk needs WWE more than WWE needs Punk

If you want to look at it from a talent perspective, WWE are in a fine space right now. Sacked their dead wood and are seeming to actually put focus on some of the emerging talent.

If you want to look at it from a 'fuck AEW over' perspective, AEW are in their lane now (for better or for worse). Their brand whilst popular with their audience, is hardly challenging WWE in any other real metric (ratings, TV money, gate takings (Wembley aside) etc).

CM Punk will do what CM Punk always does. Have an incredible return, cut a great promo tomorrow, say all the right things, put on a few good matches (even put a few of them over). Then he'll get tired, banged up, have heat backstage etc. Then shit will hit the fan, he leaves and goes back to AEW when the EVP's lose their meal ticket with Tony Kahn.

I think Punk will play it down alot. He'll toe the line very well in this run because right now he has nowhere else to go. But I think that will lead to a very boring run. Which returns to my original statement. WWE does not need Punk

Nice pop though

Of course they need him. The WWE doesnt get to where it is today by resting on its laurels. CM Punk, like him or not, its one of the hottest properties in the industry. He puts bums on seats, eyeballs on the product and as HHH says, he gets people talking.

The WWEs 2 biggest draws are Roman and Brock. Neither work full time and Romans current story is no longer fresh and Brock has run out of opponents. CM Punk, if he keeps himself in check - I think he will in the current WWE environment, has a multitude of money feuds he could have in the next few years.

Yesterday at 11:56:07 pm
One thing Punk gives us as a chance for the big 4 of their era - Cena, Orton, Sheamus, and Punk - to have a final run together and go out almost as a group.

Excited to see how they play this
Today at 09:01:34 am
Quote from: liverbnz on Yesterday at 11:05:31 pm
Of course they need him. The WWE doesnt get to where it is today by resting on its laurels. CM Punk, like him or not, its one of the hottest properties in the industry. He puts bums on seats, eyeballs on the product and as HHH says, he gets people talking.

The WWEs 2 biggest draws are Roman and Brock. Neither work full time and Romans current story is no longer fresh and Brock has run out of opponents. CM Punk, if he keeps himself in check - I think he will in the current WWE environment, has a multitude of money feuds he could have in the next few years.

I know i'm gonna sound like a dick here, but i honestly dont think he puts bums on seats as much as before. Only in Chicago does he seem to get that crazy pop and chants. In other cities it isnt as much as it used to be and that was shown when The elite came back from the suspension and everyone was shouting "fuck CM Punk"

In Chicago he is god yes, but around the US i think the hype will die down very quickly
