It's a strange one because considering where WWE are right now, they don't need him. This is more a Punk needs WWE more than WWE needs Punk



If you want to look at it from a talent perspective, WWE are in a fine space right now. Sacked their dead wood and are seeming to actually put focus on some of the emerging talent.



If you want to look at it from a 'fuck AEW over' perspective, AEW are in their lane now (for better or for worse). Their brand whilst popular with their audience, is hardly challenging WWE in any other real metric (ratings, TV money, gate takings (Wembley aside) etc).



CM Punk will do what CM Punk always does. Have an incredible return, cut a great promo tomorrow, say all the right things, put on a few good matches (even put a few of them over). Then he'll get tired, banged up, have heat backstage etc. Then shit will hit the fan, he leaves and goes back to AEW when the EVP's lose their meal ticket with Tony Kahn.



I think Punk will play it down alot. He'll toe the line very well in this run because right now he has nowhere else to go. But I think that will lead to a very boring run. Which returns to my original statement. WWE does not need Punk



Nice pop though