Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
November 24, 2023, 07:01:46 pm
Either that or send Jimmy Jacobs home, tell MJF to get a clue because he is a good wrestler and promo, just not with this shit. Still give Swerve it all but MJF is more than good enough to make it back, just not as he is and not with that "creative" Jacobs as number 2
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 04:11:39 am
CM Punk returned to WWE

Seeing him wrestle in Saudi will be funny, but yeah it's starting to feel like the WWE monopoly is going to come back again rather soon
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 05:29:24 am
Triple H and Nick Khan knows what is best for business


Big pop for Randy, monstrous pop for Punk.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 05:50:07 am
Embarrassing for Punk after everything he's said, but I think it's the right place for him.  Will get to talk a lot and won't have to wrestle as hard.

Hopefully this pushes AEW into action.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 05:53:47 am
Seems like Rollins is taking it well.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 05:54:36 am
gerrardisgod:
Seems like Rollins is taking it well.

Yeah saw that, 100% work.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 05:58:07 am
Got to be, no way one of their main faces and someone youd assume to be a lifer there isnt included in any discussions.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 08:19:16 am
Apparently they were only told right before the main event. Agree its a work though.

Whole thing will end in tears but its a laugh innit, pro wrestling is great.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 08:19:39 am
tubby:
Yeah saw that, 100% work.

Yup, Mania night 1 main event confirmed.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 09:51:01 am
Always felt Punk would go back. Time is a great healer.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 10:18:36 am
I imagine Triple H will be in a better position to keep Punk on a much shorter leash than someone like Tony Khan, who often comes across as a bit of a man-child marking out for his favourites.

Hunter will know the deal with how it all went tits up with AEW. I'm going to make the bold prediction that Punk's 2nd WWE run is going to be fairly controversy-free.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 10:35:06 am
It's a strange one because considering where WWE are right now, they don't need him. This is more a Punk needs WWE more than WWE needs Punk

If you want to look at it from a talent perspective, WWE are in a fine space right now. Sacked their dead wood and are seeming to actually put focus on some of the emerging talent.

If you want to look at it from a 'fuck AEW over' perspective, AEW are in their lane now (for better or for worse). Their brand whilst popular with their audience, is hardly challenging WWE in any other real metric (ratings, TV money, gate takings (Wembley aside) etc).

CM Punk will do what CM Punk always does. Have an incredible return, cut a great promo tomorrow, say all the right things, put on a few good matches (even put a few of them over). Then he'll get tired, banged up, have heat backstage etc. Then shit will hit the fan, he leaves and goes back to AEW when the EVP's lose their meal ticket with Tony Kahn.

I think Punk will play it down alot. He'll toe the line very well in this run because right now he has nowhere else to go. But I think that will lead to a very boring run. Which returns to my original statement. WWE does not need Punk

Nice pop though
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 11:27:26 am
gazzalfc:
If you want to look at it from a 'fuck AEW over' perspective, AEW are in their lane now (for better or for worse). Their brand whilst popular with their audience, is hardly challenging WWE in any other real metric (ratings, TV money, gate takings (Wembley aside) etc).

Problem with AEW now is that for whatever reason they've stopped catering for their original audience and are now getting in WWE fans with garbage like the MJF stuff.

They should be an alternative, not the same but worse at it.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 11:48:38 am
The lass's divisional manager mentioned the return of CM Punk in his roundrobin email update today
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 11:57:00 am
Should mean that AJ Lee gets a return in some capacity. Maybe a Rumble appearance and a Hall of Fame induction.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 12:33:59 pm
The big worry now is I can see major talent drain from AEW now, not just the guys who always wanted to leave but others too.

Seen a lot of people saying the likes of Jay White, Jon Moxley, Danielson, Garcia, Yuta and basically any other young midcard act could end up doing the jump now. WWE are going to make the grass greener

I honestly don't know if AEW have it in them currently to turn it around
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 12:37:57 pm
Stockholm Syndrome:
The big worry now is I can see major talent drain from AEW now, not just the guys who always wanted to leave but others too.

Seen a lot of people saying the likes of Jay White, Jon Moxley, Danielson, Garcia, Yuta and basically any other young midcard act could end up doing the jump now. WWE are going to make the grass greener

I honestly don't know if AEW have it in them currently to turn it around

Anyone reliable though
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Today at 01:14:46 pm
ToneLa:
Anyone reliable though

A bit of a wrestling ITK is speaking of Moxley being completely checked out and  a Shield Reunion would be money. Also it's pretty well known Jay was going to WWE so he for sure will go over.

The others seems mostly just common sense, the grass is greener currently in WWE, they are now the runaway #1 and they are throwing money about (£250K is the minimum main roster contract now) so why wouldn't a you g wrestler jump over now
