Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
October 30, 2023, 10:29:39 am
Quote from: sambhi92 on October  4, 2023, 10:34:20 am
It just seems the moment a WWE legend or an over star becomes free they straight away go to AEW and it pushes back their homegrown talent.

But i actually also think AEW seems to be running some poor storylines atm, Kenny Omega seems to be wasted in this Don Calis thing. No one is really killing it on the Mic these days. God knows whats happening with The Acclaimed. Seems like the people that are most over are just doing dead storyline and thats why there is a reliance on ex WWE people.

You look at someone like LA Knight and how over he has gotten, it seems like no one has done that in AEW recently

did say this a few weeks ago...

Seems to be getting worse now and i genuinely  have no idea what they are building towards with anyone. Like MJF seems to have about 6 feuds going on at once wtf. His thing with Adam Cole is done now since Cole got injury, just leave that now. Ric coming out and going on one last ride with Sting is just joke, should've just got him on Stings last matches or appearance and call it, dont need him there for the next 6 months doing nothing.

They're really at a crossroads i feel now. They'll either turn it around and it will blow up and get back to where they were in say mid 2021 or they will just become another TNA. The lack of homegrown talent getting a chance to shine is alarming
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
October 30, 2023, 10:39:35 am
I like the MJF story, he's the champion and he's got loads of challengers coming from different angles.  That's how it should be.  It's different in that there's no main feud and wrestling fans are conditioned to expect that, but him having all these intertwining threads and multiple threats is really interesting for me.  It's a smart bit of booking.

With the vets and them taking up time, I wonder how much of it is their experience in pitching angles and getting themselves on TV.  Feels like Jarrett is in a new feud every single month.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
October 30, 2023, 10:54:41 am
Quote from: tubby on October 30, 2023, 10:39:35 am
I like the MJF story, he's the champion and he's got loads of challengers coming from different angles.  That's how it should be.  It's different in that there's no main feud and wrestling fans are conditioned to expect that, but him having all these intertwining threads and multiple threats is really interesting for me.  It's a smart bit of booking.

It is good TV, I enjoy it a lot, but I'm wary that's it's taking up a lot of the broadcasts. MJF's various angles filled up the first solid 30 minutes of Dynamite (and that doesn't include dipping back later for his chat with Joe). And on Collision he went 30 minutes with Kenny, which is over a quarter of the show when you factor in entrances etc. There are plenty of under-utilised talent in the midcard needing opportunities, and giving a full hour of TV to the champ isn't going to be helping with that.

But as I say, it's good stuff. Difficult one really.

Quote
With the vets and them taking up time, I wonder how much of it is their experience in pitching angles and getting themselves on TV.  Feels like Jarrett is in a new feud every single month.

Back in AEW's early days it was reported that there were no central writers coming up with ideas for talent and they were supposed to be their own creative, coming up with ideas to get on TV. I don't know how much of that is still true given how much they must have expanded 'the office' since 2019 but it could well still be an element.

Quote from: sambhi92 on October 30, 2023, 10:29:39 am
get back to where they were in say mid 2021

It's funny, because I distinctly remember early to mid-2021 as a bit of a nadir of AEW's output (with Cody's feud with QT Marshall going on etc). There was a definite feeling of spinning plates waiting to back on the road after the pandemic shows, and the sense that things were being held off for the return of live crowds. Then as summer rolled through we had Punk show up at the second Rampage episode, the 'shock' debuts of both Cole and Danielson after the All Out main event and all the buzz that came from that.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
October 30, 2023, 04:20:10 pm
[quote

It's funny, because I distinctly remember early to mid-2021 as a bit of a nadir of AEW's output (with Cody's feud with QT Marshall going on etc). There was a definite feeling of spinning plates waiting to back on the road after the pandemic shows, and the sense that things were being held off for the return of live crowds. Then as summer rolled through we had Punk show up at the second Rampage episode, the 'shock' debuts of both Cole and Danielson after the All Out main event and all the buzz that came from that.
[/quote]

Tbf when i say mid 2021 i kind of mean mid going into late when Punk came in, Omega and elite riding high, lucha bros doing their thing in the tag team division. Byran and Cole coming in. MJF as perfect heel, company really was doing some great tv at that time
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
November 2, 2023, 08:00:46 am
If I was AEW I wouldnt hype a big Tony Khan announcement if its just about tickets going on sale for an already announced event.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
November 2, 2023, 10:48:50 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on November  2, 2023, 08:00:46 am
If I was AEW I wouldnt hype a big Tony Khan announcement if its just about tickets going on sale for an already announced event.

They shouldn't hype it BUT it is an important announcement - they should just make it an announcement not hype it up. But yeah it is important as I am still probably going to go the show.

But FUCKING BOY was Dynamite rough. Like really bad.

I will say this every week until it happens, but fucking Bench Jimmy Jacobs. He came in June 2023 at that's when the WWE lite stuff really ramped up. Just like his writing in WWE. Or Impact.

Move over logical wrestling story and over stars, we need overly written tripe and comedy from this fucking hack.

Also I argued against it being a problem, but since I argued it's become a big BIG problem - FUCKING STOP WITH THE LEGACY ACTS
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
November 2, 2023, 02:51:13 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November  2, 2023, 10:48:50 am

But FUCKING BOY was Dynamite rough. Like really bad.

I actually enjoyed the show, every segment had a purpose and pushed a story and the buildup to Full Gear has been good. The wrestling on Dynamite was nothing to write home about (except Orange vs Claudio and the Shida vs Willow) but the show itself flowed really nice.

Maybe it is me but it felt very AE or RA type show.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
November 2, 2023, 11:31:37 pm


'Blink and you'll miss it' line of the night from Taz: "He scissored himself, gotta be careful you can tear a hamstring doing that"
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
November 3, 2023, 06:51:19 am
Man, Big Show's legs are FUCKED, what is he even going to be able to do?  Get Kenny away from this garbage please.

Mix of good and bad this week, anything with MJF feels like full on WWE right now but he's also incredibly over so i guess it's justified.  Not my cup of tea though.

If this latest Elite drama leads to heel Bucks then I'm cool with it but I hope it doesn't get dragged out or dilute the great work Hangman and Swerve are doing.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
November 3, 2023, 07:37:59 am
Wow just seen a clip of Big Show. Feel old seeing him barely able to turn. Shouldnt be anywhere near competing in a ring. Hes bound to have made millions in his career, time to hang up the boots.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
November 3, 2023, 04:17:24 pm
Quote from: damomad on November  3, 2023, 07:37:59 am
Wow just seen a clip of Big Show. Feel old seeing him barely able to turn. Shouldnt be anywhere near competing in a ring. Hes bound to have made millions in his career, time to hang up the boots.

I'm sure it won't stop him going from face to heel and back 17 times a month...
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
November 5, 2023, 09:18:28 am
Crown Jewel last night went pretty much as expected

I know he gets a lot of hate but still very impressed with Logan Paul in the ring . Hes taken to it like a duck to water. Saved mysterio in a potentially nasty spot as well by catching him
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
November 7, 2023, 03:26:28 am
is watchwrestling.ai gone for good or have they changed address?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
November 8, 2023, 11:44:57 pm
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
November 8, 2023, 11:52:10 pm
Saw a display in a shop window earlier today, on 5th Avenue, with Mariah Carey holding a couple of very young looking dogs. Thought of Lawler straight away. That's quite sad to be honest.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
November 11, 2023, 09:34:13 am
I wonder about Bayley. She seems destined for a face turn at this point, but she carried the women's division hard during the Covid era and it felt at the time like keeping her heel indefinitely was the way to go.

Her previous face run on the main roster didn't work out, but with Triple H now in charge, maybe he fancies he can get her as over as she was in her NXT days.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
November 13, 2023, 08:13:19 pm
As someone who absolutely LOVES the Yakuza series, and didn't think it would be translated to English not too long ago, seeing a wrestling match sponsored by the latest release, with the big show being used in one of the inside jokes of the series, is fucking WILD to me
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
November 13, 2023, 08:14:24 pm
Also AEW are having their own G1 style round robin tournament, which is definitely something I wanted to get away from the over produced scripted stuff now. If done well, it's something really different as western wrestling companies don't tend to do round robin style tournaments
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
November 17, 2023, 10:00:10 am
That was a rough looking Code Blue to end the match with Red Velvet. I've mentioned before that when Skye hits it well it looks great, but whether opponents struggle to get the timing of their fall backwards down with her coming from the side, or whether it's something else, it can look pretty ropey, and this week's was the worst I've seen ever. Velvet seemed to fall sideways and they both just collapsed down into the pin with no impact. Should really have kicked out and set it up again, but I suppose that's the sort of audible that comes with the experience neither of them have.

I also enjoyed the streetfight more than I was expecting to, Hobbs was made to look a right monster even compared to Cage (who did amazing work anchoring the ring stuff whilst the attention was elsewhere) - there can't be too many people who have thrown Big Show onto a car. On the other hand, Ibushi tapping people with that pipe whilst on the bike didn't look great (although Cage clotheslining him clean off the saddle did).

Looking forward to Full Gear, feels like an absolute age since AEW did a Saturday PPV so I will be attempting to stay up and watch it live for once. Given that Collision is going to be on tonight with Rampage, and I'll be watching all of that tomorrow morning, it's going to end up a solid 8 hours of wrestling across that 24 hour period.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 05:11:34 am
Even when he's out of his mask, Serpentico is really entertaining, really fun jobber performance against Joe.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Yesterday at 11:14:33 pm
So Danhausen was meant to return a few weeks back but didn't.

Talk around Twitter is he is on the verge of being sacked because he was selling bootleg merch. Potentially got himself Earl Hebner'd
Today at 03:30:39 am
The MJF universe directed by Jimmy Jacobs needs to fucking end, it's atrocious at this stage. The world title is the least interesting part of AEW now because of it, and a guy like Jay White who should be portrayed as a fucking killer wrestler is being treated like a joke in it.

Then you look at matches like OC and Moxley or Hangman and Swerve going in right now, or you see Will Ospreay signing, and I wonder why can't one of these guys be world champ. They are way way better.

Lot of great shit so far this PPV (Ladder Match, TBS Title, Moxley/OC, Ospreay, and Swerve/Hangman as we speak) but the whole MJF injury and an even more injured Adam Cole defending on his behalf is pure 2019 shite WWE pulled bollocks nonsense, as bad as The Fiend getting DQ'd in a Hell in a Cell bad. At this stage I don't even care if MJF leaves, his idea of what he wants in wrestling is garbage if this is it
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 03:54:54 am
That Swerve/Hangman match was quite the thing. Started promisingly with Nana getting backing dancers (the Nanettes?) but just kept ramping up the violence.

Swerve absolutely blitzing his way to the next level the last few months, get that man a singles belt early in 2024.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 04:02:01 am
Swerve is undeniably a star. Had the look, presence, skill, promo, and willing to do fucking wild wild shit.

Same goes for Hangman.

No reason why you can't build the whole thing around those two
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
Today at 04:32:28 am
Just going to say as well... I don't like to be some "rah rah" little Englander, but Ospreay's signing feels like a huge deal. I've only seen his AEW guest spots plus the NJPW match with Omega at the start of the year, but the man does sort of feel like a "best in the world" category right now and it's kind of cool to have that in someone from the UK. Even if it is Essex... 'bruv'.
