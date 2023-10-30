I like the MJF story, he's the champion and he's got loads of challengers coming from different angles. That's how it should be. It's different in that there's no main feud and wrestling fans are conditioned to expect that, but him having all these intertwining threads and multiple threats is really interesting for me. It's a smart bit of booking.

With the vets and them taking up time, I wonder how much of it is their experience in pitching angles and getting themselves on TV. Feels like Jarrett is in a new feud every single month.



get back to where they were in say mid 2021



It is good TV, I enjoy it a lot, but I'm wary that's it's taking up a lot of the broadcasts. MJF's various angles filled up the first solid 30 minutes of Dynamite (and that doesn't include dipping back later for his chat with Joe). And on Collision he went 30 minutes with Kenny, which is over a quarter of the show when you factor in entrances etc. There are plenty of under-utilised talent in the midcard needing opportunities, and giving a full hour of TV to the champ isn't going to be helping with that.But as I say, it's good stuff. Difficult one really.Back in AEW's early days it was reported that there were no central writers coming up with ideas for talent and they were supposed to be their own creative, coming up with ideas to get on TV. I don't know how much of that is still true given how much they must have expanded 'the office' since 2019 but it could well still be an element.It's funny, because I distinctly remember early to mid-2021 as a bit of a nadir of AEW's output (with Cody's feud with QT Marshall going on etc). There was a definite feeling of spinning plates waiting to back on the road after the pandemic shows, and the sense that things were being held off for the return of live crowds. Then as summer rolled through we had Punk show up at the second Rampage episode, the 'shock' debuts of both Cole and Danielson after the All Out main event and all the buzz that came from that.