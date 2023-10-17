Theyd be great in NJPW in my opinion. They need to stay away from AEW.



Heard some rumblings about heat Edge and Starks as well. The promo did look a bit off the cuff between the two of them.



He kicked Starks FUCKING HARD at the end of collision too, may have been a shoot, or may have been two people working real hard and good to set up a feud, because I can't tell if it is legit or notThe only ONLY way I'd have them in AEW is if they changed up BCC (I think they have to as Moxley and Danielson are too over for the weird tweener thing - have Claudio take over, be real heels with a few young shooters like Danny Garcia, and change the name because Regal is gone) and have them as the designated team for the stable.But you'd need to give Gibson a mic he is so good at a fiery heel promoBut yeah I think NJPW is best place for them to land, can see them getting A LOT of praise and recognition working there