Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7920 on: October 17, 2023, 11:29:15 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October 16, 2023, 06:04:51 pm
Tbf Gibsons finisher is called "The Shankly Gates" so a lot of Liverpool references coming from him.

Really like Gibson, think he's a proper underrated wrestler. Iirc someone from here actually knew him from before the wrestling properly kicked off for him.

Think TNA is where he lands, MAYBE NJPW as they are kinda lacking tag teams ATM. Wouldn't mind them in AEW if they could get time and space but I would doubt it

Also I like the fact that the first part of that Promo is basically "Fuck the Tories (i.e Robbie Brookside or William Regal)"

Theyd be great in NJPW in my opinion. They need to stay away from AEW.

Heard some rumblings about heat Edge and Starks as well. The promo did look a bit off the cuff between the two of them.
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7921 on: October 17, 2023, 11:34:23 am »
Edge just shat himself in that promo and came up with the worst possible thing he could've said.  The knock off Rock stuff is fair enough, everyone else has said it, but you just don't call a someone a vanilla midget.  Him stumbling over the words to get it out was embarrassing too, just made him look super gotten to by Starks.  And I'm not sure Starks is someone you want to get into a shoot promo battle with.

Was really awkward.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7922 on: October 17, 2023, 12:27:11 pm »
He kicked Starks FUCKING HARD at the end of collision too, may have been a shoot, or may have been two people working real hard and good to set up a feud, because I can't tell if it is legit or not

Quote from: bird_lfc on October 17, 2023, 11:29:15 am
Theyd be great in NJPW in my opinion. They need to stay away from AEW.

Heard some rumblings about heat Edge and Starks as well. The promo did look a bit off the cuff between the two of them.

The only ONLY way I'd have them in AEW is if they changed up BCC (I think they have to as Moxley and Danielson are too over for the weird tweener thing - have Claudio take over, be real heels with a few young shooters like Danny Garcia, and change the name because Regal is gone) and have them as the designated team for the stable.

But you'd need to give Gibson a mic he is so good at a fiery heel promo

But yeah I think NJPW is best place for them to land, can see them getting A LOT of praise and recognition working there
Offline Tonyh8su

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7923 on: October 17, 2023, 09:46:24 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on October 17, 2023, 12:12:17 am
A close friend of mine worked with him at his real job, he was a bank teller at Santander in town or somewhere like that. They would tease him a lot and share pics of him in his wrestling gear with each other, obviously they thought he was like a little kid or something. He'd turn up to work with his gym bag and get the first train down to wherever after work to fulfil weekend bookings.

I don't know him personally but I'm super proud of him for overcoming all that, its basically workplace bullying.

Super good guy any time I worked with him within "the business" (I was a worker but heavily involved in another role or two), soft spoken and all the other guys had nothing but great things to say about him.

Never really enjoyed the GYV as much as I enjoyed Gibson with Charlie Sterling I have to say though.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7924 on: October 18, 2023, 10:48:37 am »
Well day 1 of becoming a Free Agent, Zack Gibson dropped that promo.

Day 2 and 3 he welcomed his first child into the world.

Pretty big week for Zack you'd have to say then   ;D
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7925 on: Yesterday at 09:46:41 am »
Really strong Dynamite this week I felt

Although the fact that this meme still holds true with Copeland in AEW makes me laugh

https://twitter.com/AndrewTRich/status/1714818672840118767?t=JqUMMLRafa7zn3QKw_RRrQ&s=19
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7926 on: Yesterday at 01:41:48 pm »
Mick Foley at Anfield today
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7927 on: Yesterday at 02:17:26 pm »
Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7928 on: Yesterday at 02:18:23 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 02:17:26 pm
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cyk305ruiym/?igshid=MTc4MmM1YmI2Ng==

First comment

Quote
spiderlewin
 
3h
Mick get yourself across the road to see Goodison Park the home of Everton.thats the real Football Club of the City!

:lmao they do try don't they?

I don't think Mick Foley is into cuckoo clocks.
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7929 on: Yesterday at 02:53:42 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 02:18:23 pm
First comment

:lmao they do try don't they?

I don't think Mick Foley is into cuckoo clocks.
even someone who has been thrown off 20 odd foot high cages, been smashed in the head with burning 2 by 4s, been pricked with a billion thumb tacks and suffered about 350 concussions would know that reply is false
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7930 on: Yesterday at 04:10:29 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:53:42 pm
even someone who has been thrown off 20 odd foot high cages, been smashed in the head with burning 2 by 4s, been pricked with a billion thumb tacks and suffered about 350 concussions would know that reply is false

This man has done all of that to his own body, and yet going to an Everton match at Goodison would be an act of self mutilation too far
Offline paulrazor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7931 on: Yesterday at 04:14:00 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 04:10:29 pm
This man has done all of that to his own body, and yet going to an Everton match at Goodison would be an act of self mutilation too far
haha, that is where the line is drawn, I think he would rather be pedigreed or chokeslammed off the top of the Main stand than go there
Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7932 on: Yesterday at 05:50:56 pm »


Foley is a red.

Dude love would be a bitter

Cactus Jack has a liking for Tranmere

Mankind thinks footie is barbaric
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7933 on: Yesterday at 06:38:55 pm »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/T-cqxO3mZQ0?si=OQUadGHCgRWTKNpj" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/T-cqxO3mZQ0?si=OQUadGHCgRWTKNpj</a>

Wearing the same shirt  :lmao
Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7934 on: Yesterday at 07:02:07 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 06:38:55 pm
Wearing the same shirt  :lmao
Have you heard Triple H's stories about him? The guy would wear the same stuff for several nights, sleep at airports and wouldn't even have a wash for days.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7935 on: Yesterday at 07:04:08 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 07:02:07 pm
Have you heard Triple H's stories about him? The guy would wear the same stuff for several nights, sleep at airports and wouldn't even have a wash for days.

Yeah. The cheapest guy in the locker room. Any chance he could save a dollar he would. Probably one of the richest guys as well as he invested very well out of his runs. Vince looked after him very well towards the end of his career
Offline paulrazor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7936 on: Yesterday at 07:31:24 pm »
Think back in the day he got 500000 for wrestlemania 2000

He earned every penny that's for sure

He once threw in a line in a promo about him and stone cold once sleeping in a car to save 20 dollars on a motel bill. Well believe it was true

Offline damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7937 on: Yesterday at 08:13:17 pm »
Met him at a signing about 10 years ago. He warned us all about flash photography and said it made him dizzy after too many head bumps over the years.

I had a piece of shit Nokia that I didn't know how to turn the flash off but went for it anyway. In the photo his face reminds me of his Cane Dewey promo, I'm buzzing though. Sorry Mick!

Offline ianburns252

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7938 on: Today at 09:57:18 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:50:56 pm


Foley is a red.

Dude love would be a bitter

Cactus Jack has a liking for Tranmere

Mankind thinks footie is barbaric

Mankind clearly would be rugby
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7939 on: Today at 10:53:22 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 09:57:18 am
Mankind clearly would be rugby

Nah Mankind is that caffeine addicted, chain smoking scouse mate who isn't interested in sports, is funny but low-key shady, and is just a bit less than mediocre playing his raggy electric guitar he got from his uncle.

Probably lives in Old Swan as well
