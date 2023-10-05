Yeah MJF's 2012 Rock tribute act is starting to get real stale for me. My worry is that Tony had a big plan with him and Cole and he's just going to tread water with both of them until Cole heals up and he can go back to the program he had in mind.



Just take the tag belts off them at the very least, it's an easy story to tell, MJF wants to defend them on his own. Putting MJF up against BCG is a good move, and there's a little intrigue with the mystery attackers, but it's just going end up tying into more skits with Cole and Roddy that I've zero interest in.