Gunther officially the longest reigning IC champ as of this week. Remember when people thought he was going to bomb because they changed his name from Walter going to be an absolutel monster heel for years to come…



Probably my favourite wrestler rn. One of the few guys right now who would be a success in any era. Everyone has their own preference but for me he's what a top pro wrestler should be. Big meaty guy who can get a good match out of anyone, believable and knows how to tell a story in the ring. Character fun too. His matches with Gable have been so enjoyable, as have many of his during this run.