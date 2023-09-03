« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 189 190 191 192 193 [194]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 364252 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,930
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7720 on: September 3, 2023, 01:07:24 am »
He'll be back in WWE for WrestleMania season.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7721 on: September 3, 2023, 01:19:27 am »
Quote from: Samie on September  3, 2023, 01:07:24 am
He'll be back in WWE for WrestleMania season.

Maybe but a lot of dudes fucking hate him. I know the two main champs in WWE (Seth and Roman) and the biggest Babyface in WWE (Cody) fucking hate him
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,188
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7722 on: September 3, 2023, 04:01:24 am »
If Punk was fired because of that talentless nobody Perry then thats bullshit

If he really did swing/attempt to attack Khan however, then yeah the firing is justified
Logged

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,188
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7723 on: September 3, 2023, 04:06:39 am »


Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,845
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7724 on: September 3, 2023, 08:18:38 am »
Heard a speech from him at the Cauliflower Alley awards earlier in the week, he was very complimentary of a few WWE guys including JBL and Triple H.

My money is him turning up on a short term basis. Hes shown he cant be relied on in terms of building long storylines around but theres still money to be made and he is in good shape. His match with Joe last Saturday was one of the best on the day and got huge crowd reactions.

I know Punk wasnt on the card for All Out but that Chicago crowd is going to be pissed off.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Malaysian Kopite

  • Feels shivers when he looks a Trquarista's...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,884
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7725 on: September 3, 2023, 08:39:30 am »
What an idiot, can't blame anybody but Punk.

Still considering he seemed done with wrestling, I'm glad we got to see his comeback with some great matches and promo battles in there as well. I hope they manage to keep the same vibe Collision has.

Mox said it best:

"You should take the time and really enjoy CM Punk while he's here, because he's not gonna be here much longer. Fragile mind. Fragile ego. Fragile body."
« Last Edit: September 3, 2023, 08:43:15 am by Malaysian Kopite »
Logged
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,692
  • JFT96
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7726 on: September 3, 2023, 09:16:30 am »
Ratings might take a hit initially but I think its the right decision and aew are better off without him.

No chance WWE touches him either imo. Bloke is a loose cannon and a total ego maniac
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7727 on: September 3, 2023, 10:57:48 am »
That Chicago crowd next week will be fascinating. Khan feared for his life? Punk must have gone totally off the reservation.

Really like that WWE has brought Cena back for an extended period (hes on every Smackdown for the next two months and was on Paybsck last night). Makes sense since with the strike he cant film anything.  Was giving LA Knight a rub last night, think theyre going all in on him.

Also like the push Grayson Waller is getting, guy is great on the mic. But his finisher is awful IMOcant take it seriously.

Jey Uso on Raw now away from the Bloodline, so hopefully gives them the ability to hold off on Jey/Jimmy until Mania.
Logged

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,845
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7728 on: September 3, 2023, 11:04:42 am »
Not a bad way for Punk to go out if hes done in terms of the match itself. Against arguably the biggest rival in his career in front of the biggest crowd of his career.

I just cant see him being done yet though, hes put too much effort getting back in ring shape after injury. Time will tell.
« Last Edit: September 3, 2023, 11:06:20 am by damomad »
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7729 on: September 3, 2023, 11:37:22 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September  3, 2023, 10:57:48 am
That Chicago crowd next week will be fascinating. Khan feared for his life? Punk must have gone totally off the reservation.



He was out there with the Chicago fans tonight actually. Apparently he was booed heavily at first, but after talking about the incident was cheered. So maybe Chicago is sick of his bullshit too.

Lars Fredericksen on Rancid strongly supporting Punk on IG, and watching a WWE show last night for the first time was a funny bit
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,184
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7730 on: September 3, 2023, 11:53:43 am »
Am I imagining it, or when AEW was first created, did Tony Khan not say he wanted no part of decision making? Or was it he wanted no part of having a character on screen?

Genuinely think one of the best things they could do is to get him as far away from the decision making as possible (as far as the wrestling side of things go at least). He seems far too emotionally involved with the sport/business.
Logged
AHA!

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,845
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7731 on: September 3, 2023, 12:04:48 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on September  3, 2023, 11:37:22 am
He was out there with the Chicago fans tonight actually. Apparently he was booed heavily at first, but after talking about the incident was cheered. So maybe Chicago is sick of his bullshit too.

The clip is below. I thought he handled it pretty well and he won the crowd over in the end. Reminded be a bit of Vince the time Austin walked out and he had to explain to the crowd about it. Tony is a lot less polished but more sincere.

Feared for his life though...Tony clearly hasn't been in many altercations in his life!

https://youtu.be/gbaeZZokaXU?si=DsixbJeap2UduP4e
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,692
  • JFT96
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7732 on: September 3, 2023, 06:59:45 pm »
Yeah I havent been his biggest fan but I think he handled that as well as he could to be honest
Logged

Offline XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,384
  • The passmaster.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7733 on: September 3, 2023, 07:20:08 pm »
I can't believe how many people still try and defend and vouch for him.


Not only is he the most overrated talent of all time, all the geeks want to be him.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,757
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7734 on: September 3, 2023, 08:32:04 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on September  3, 2023, 07:20:08 pm
I can't believe how many people still try and defend and vouch for him.


Not only is he the most overrated talent of all time, all the geeks want to be him.
I have no investment in it either way, I really don't care. But being a grown man of 44 who can't stop yourself getting into a brawl on maybe the biggest night of your company's history is pathetic. Don't see how anyone could blame the man paying him big bucks for getting rid after that. Everything in life has consequence (or should do anyway).
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,370
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7735 on: September 3, 2023, 09:21:12 pm »
Glad he's gone, just a bully who couldn't deal with other people doing the same shit he's so proud of doing himself.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 883
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7736 on: September 4, 2023, 08:33:55 am »
Punk is a joke these days. actually thought it was a good idea to bring him back in after the All-out stuff but this has just been a car crash.

Tbf i think he was right about Perry and not allowing him to do a move on real glass, hes just looking out for him and i thought Perry was a little dumb saying that comment during the match. But you cannot keep starting beef behind the scenes with everyone and you cant get in the face of the boss. You deserve to be fired and the boss needs to set the line to his employees, Punk crossed it and deserves to be fired for it
Logged
Round the Fields of Anfield Road

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7737 on: September 4, 2023, 09:14:18 am »
And with all the Punk drama and complaints about the card, All Out was an absolute All Timer PPV

Danielson coming back like a month early and having THAT MATCH with Starks is incredible. Also I hope this is Starks Austin vs Bret moment.

Orange Cassidy needs a rocket strapped to a main title run in the next year or so, he is performing at that level and definitely deserves it

Takeshita with a star making performance and win as well

Danielson is apparently replacing Punk's role on collision (which if you hear what Danielson says about family life and how active he is, really suits him to work Saturdays). It's a really good call I feel, because people turn up to watch a Danielson match, because it is usually something special. The soft brand split has also actively stopped which perhaps can mean more fluid storytelling
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7738 on: September 4, 2023, 06:34:43 pm »
Lana still looking incredible I see.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,370
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7739 on: September 4, 2023, 11:36:51 pm »
That PPV was incredible.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,370
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7740 on: September 5, 2023, 11:19:14 am »
More thoughts this morning:

- One of the best PPVs I've ever seen, every match was a banger, even the women's one, and there were some great booking decisions.
- Danielson MADE Starks with that match, absolutely insane stuff and him saying in the media scrum after that Starks carried him through it was a nice little touch.
- Takeshita vs Omega I think could've been a little better but I got the feeling they were holding some stuff back.  Interested to see what Kenny's direction is because he's taken quite a few loses over the past year now and the commentary played up the fact he can't win without Callis.
- Zoolander was a really odd choice for a cosplay from Stat.  Weird stuff.
- The meaty match was so much better with the crowd interaction and they fed off it so well.  Skated a little too close to the Full Sail crowd trying to get themselves over, but was a brilliant, hard-hitting spectacle.
- The Bucks getting a mixed reaction in Chicago after everything that's happened was really interesting.  The crowd I think were leaning more in favour of them than against and that happening in Punk's backyard was telling.  Everyone is just so done with him.
- Mox vs OC was a worth headliner for an all timer of a PPV.  Really thought Cassidy was going to sneak the win but Mox will defend the belt as much as he did.  Think it deflated the crowd a little at the end, but OC going out on his shield like that to one of the best there is was a good way to end his reign.  He will be even more over when he comes back.

Honestly one of my favourite PPVs of all time.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,783
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7741 on: September 6, 2023, 12:20:06 am »
All In was a fun show and I was really grateful to sit there with friends and banter about. Bucks/FTR and MJF/Cole had 81k in their palms, they are true superstars.

The CM Punk nonsense threatened the Chicago All Out weekend but I thought it was telling that even the hometown crowd didn't kick up a stink. That's how done with him everyone is.

Payback overdelivered with three really good matches; Trish/Becky in the Cage, KO+Zayn/TJD, and Nakamura/Rollins.

Move of the weekend: Takeshita's top rope Blue Thunder Bomb.

Apparently Orange Cassiday has some scheduled time off but I wonder when they'll do him vs MJF for the World title, as the crowd will be molten. There's a tournament now where the winner challenges MJF at Grand Slam but we don't know who is involved yet; TK loves booking his tourneys.

NXT tonight has Tiffany in action so therefore it is must-watch TV. Edit: Boom we've got Tiffany v Becky Lynch next week for the NXT Womens title.
« Last Edit: September 6, 2023, 01:35:30 am by OsirisMVZ »
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7742 on: September 6, 2023, 07:19:31 pm »
Dont think NXT will ever recapture its glory days but it seems to be a genuinely good product these days, albeit one with a rotating cast of folk from the main roster to spice things up (Dom, Corbin, Ali etc).
Logged

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7743 on: September 7, 2023, 09:12:32 am »
Can't be long until Bron Breakker is brought up, surely?  Maybe a post-Mania addition, could see them strap the rocket to him down the line.

Also, I didn't realise Jinder Mahal was still signed with WWE, he's had a weird career trajectory the past few years...
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,370
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7744 on: Yesterday at 09:12:03 am »
I know I say this every time he gets some light on him but Swerve is absolutely amazing.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 240
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7745 on: Yesterday at 10:01:13 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:12:03 am
I know I say this every time he gets some light on him but Swerve is absolutely amazing.


He is badly used at times, but his sneaky Swerve character is brilliant and he needs to be pushed into a number of good fueds.

He has some of the best facials in the business imo, along with a really formed persona and the man can go and then some in the ring.

Logged
What's your pleasure?

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7746 on: Yesterday at 12:42:56 pm »
Gunther officially the longest reigning IC champ as of this week. Remember when people thought he was going to bomb because they changed his name from Walter  ;D going to be an absolutel monster heel for years to come
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,793
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7747 on: Yesterday at 12:49:50 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 12:42:56 pm
Gunther officially the longest reigning IC champ as of this week. Remember when people thought he was going to bomb because they changed his name from Walter  ;D going to be an absolutel monster heel for years to come

He's Austrian. No way in hell he was ever going to bomb. He's the real deal, baby... :D
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7748 on: Yesterday at 02:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September  6, 2023, 07:19:31 pm
Dont think NXT will ever recapture its glory days but it seems to be a genuinely good product these days, albeit one with a rotating cast of folk from the main roster to spice things up (Dom, Corbin, Ali etc).

NXT is a mix of pretty good stuff mixed with really really REALLY BAD. Or really great matches based on fucking awful stories

It is better than original NXT 2.0 but there's still a lot of people who have no place on National TV.

Also as a point, the Performance Center is legit a terrible wrestling school - it is more about weight lifting and cardio, to a degree that they injure a bunch of people (how many ACL and Bicep Tears have there been the last decade). Have yet to make a single ground up homegrown star yet
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,045
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7749 on: Yesterday at 03:08:25 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on July 23, 2023, 09:24:07 am
Dave Meltzer has given AEW it's 23rd 5 star (or more) rated match this weekend.

That is more than he has ever given WWE and WCW (in their entire history) and is only 3 less than WWE and WCW combined.

Bryan Danielson Vs Ricky Starks and Takeshita vs Kenny Omega we're both given 5 stars by Dave taking AEW to 25 five star matches in their entire history.

They are now only 1 more 5 star match away from moving ahead of WWE and WCW combined.

Friendly reminder that Dave Meltzer has never give Kurt Angle a 5 star matct
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,045
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7750 on: Yesterday at 03:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 02:54:12 pm
Also as a point, the Performance Center is legit a terrible wrestling school - it is more about weight lifting and cardio, to a degree that they injure a bunch of people (how many ACL and Bicep Tears have there been the last decade). Have yet to make a single ground up homegrown star yet

Losing Dusty was a huge loss. As well as William Regal. But the biggest mistake they had was getting rid of OVW and rebranding it as FCW in Florida.

Say what you want about Jim Cornette but he created stars in OVW and ran it like a proper show.

There's a Netflix documentary coming out soon about OVW which is currently being run by Al Snow
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,370
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7751 on: Yesterday at 03:16:16 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 03:08:25 pm
Bryan Danielson Vs Ricky Starks and Takeshita vs Kenny Omega we're both given 5 stars by Dave taking AEW to 25 five star matches in their entire history.

They are now only 1 more 5 star match away from moving ahead of WWE and WCW combined.

Friendly reminder that Dave Meltzer has never give Kurt Angle a 5 star matct

I'm fine with 5 stars for the strap match, that was gripping stuff throughout, but I think the Kenny one is just 4 and a bit.  Meltzer loves certain styles and always goes high on them though, it is what it is.

Really pleased for Starks, the whole Punk fiasco would've been a proper kick in the teeth for him but them giving him Danielson and such a high profile match must've been brilliant for him.  5 stars too, he'll be feeling amazing this week.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,559
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7752 on: Yesterday at 03:24:29 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 03:08:25 pm
Bryan Danielson Vs Ricky Starks and Takeshita vs Kenny Omega we're both given 5 stars by Dave taking AEW to 25 five star matches in their entire history.

They are now only 1 more 5 star match away from moving ahead of WWE and WCW combined.

Friendly reminder that Dave Meltzer has never give Kurt Angle a 5 star matct

What I would say is I don't disagree that Meltzers stars are a gimmick and way overdone now, BUT I would also ask, for as good a wrestler he was, what are the matches Angle had that should be 5 stars. I can actually only think of 2 - Angle vs Shawn Michaels at Mania and Angle vs Samoa Joe in TNA (the first match he come in at)

There was a point in I wanna say 2010/11 where as bad as TNA was, Angle was like the best wrestler in the world by some distance.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,930
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7753 on: Yesterday at 05:39:02 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 12:42:56 pm
Gunther officially the longest reigning IC champ as of this week. Remember when people thought he was going to bomb because they changed his name from Walter  ;D going to be an absolutel monster heel for years to come

Honky Tonk Man's record finally gone. Thank fuck for that.
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,783
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7754 on: Yesterday at 11:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:24:29 pm
What I would say is I don't disagree that Meltzers stars are a gimmick and way overdone now, BUT I would also ask, for as good a wrestler he was, what are the matches Angle had that should be 5 stars. I can actually only think of 2 - Angle vs Shawn Michaels at Mania and Angle vs Samoa Joe in TNA (the first match he come in at)


I want to say Angle vs Benoit at WM X7 but that might need a re-watch.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,793
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7755 on: Today at 01:11:49 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 03:08:25 pm
Bryan Danielson Vs Ricky Starks and Takeshita vs Kenny Omega we're both given 5 stars by Dave taking AEW to 25 five star matches in their entire history.

They are now only 1 more 5 star match away from moving ahead of WWE and WCW combined.

Friendly reminder that Dave Meltzer has never give Kurt Angle a 5 star matct

That Chris van Vliet interview a few weeks back was hilarious, when Meltzer was doing his best to not say that he likes a certain style of match when giving out his star ratings, but was always making it clear that to be a five star match it has to follow a certain style which he likes. Nothing wrong with that, but he knows that people treat his star ratings not as HIS star ratings they treat them as some kind of general rating about how good a match is, and he clearly doesn't want to change how people see his ratings, i.e. that they are subjective and depend on what kind of wrestling he likes.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7756 on: Today at 10:06:06 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 02:54:12 pm

Also as a point, the Performance Center is legit a terrible wrestling school - it is more about weight lifting and cardio, to a degree that they injure a bunch of people (how many ACL and Bicep Tears have there been the last decade). Have yet to make a single ground up homegrown star yet

Wouldnt you consider Bianca Belair as one? I dont think she had any prior wrestling experience prior to joining NXT and the Performance Centre.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,339
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7757 on: Today at 10:36:39 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:24:29 pm
What I would say is I don't disagree that Meltzers stars are a gimmick and way overdone now, BUT I would also ask, for as good a wrestler he was, what are the matches Angle had that should be 5 stars

Angle vs Lesnar - Ironman match on Smackdown
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 189 190 191 192 193 [194]   Go Up
« previous next »
 