More thoughts this morning:



- One of the best PPVs I've ever seen, every match was a banger, even the women's one, and there were some great booking decisions.

- Danielson MADE Starks with that match, absolutely insane stuff and him saying in the media scrum after that Starks carried him through it was a nice little touch.

- Takeshita vs Omega I think could've been a little better but I got the feeling they were holding some stuff back. Interested to see what Kenny's direction is because he's taken quite a few loses over the past year now and the commentary played up the fact he can't win without Callis.

- Zoolander was a really odd choice for a cosplay from Stat. Weird stuff.

- The meaty match was so much better with the crowd interaction and they fed off it so well. Skated a little too close to the Full Sail crowd trying to get themselves over, but was a brilliant, hard-hitting spectacle.

- The Bucks getting a mixed reaction in Chicago after everything that's happened was really interesting. The crowd I think were leaning more in favour of them than against and that happening in Punk's backyard was telling. Everyone is just so done with him.

- Mox vs OC was a worth headliner for an all timer of a PPV. Really thought Cassidy was going to sneak the win but Mox will defend the belt as much as he did. Think it deflated the crowd a little at the end, but OC going out on his shield like that to one of the best there is was a good way to end his reign. He will be even more over when he comes back.



Honestly one of my favourite PPVs of all time.