That Chicago crowd next week will be fascinating. Khan feared for his life? Punk must have gone totally off the reservation.



Really like that WWE has brought Cena back for an extended period (he’s on every Smackdown for the next two months and was on Paybsck last night). Makes sense since with the strike he can’t film anything. Was giving LA Knight a rub last night, think they’re going all in on him.



Also like the push Grayson Waller is getting, guy is great on the mic. But his finisher is awful IMO…can’t take it seriously.



Jey Uso on Raw now away from the Bloodline, so hopefully gives them the ability to hold off on Jey/Jimmy until Mania.