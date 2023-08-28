Well, that was quite a weekend! With the late travel drama due to the train strikes, it sort of felt like we spent 3 days on packed trains, just stopping off to squeeze into Wembley for a few hours for the show. I think if I go next year then it will be part of a longer break.



No complaints about the show itself, I want to watch a lot of it back again to get more of a sense of match quality, the atmosphere made everything feel pretty great as we went along, though from up in the 2nd tier I was relying on the screens to follow large parts of it. On BtE yesterday they had the Bucks 'stand ins' go film from the back top row and the ring looked tiny.



No doubt every section of the stadium had some characters nearby, we had a group of very drunk Welsh lads in Bullet Club shirts behind us, one of them tried to get the This is Awesome chant going about 5 seconds into every match, and would randomly shout 'Who's house?', there was also a girl not far off who would scream "Fuck him up Kenny" etc. We also had a row of mobile game developers directly in front of us who kept disappearing to hand out flyers and stickers and missing whole matches.



In all, tickets, trains, hotel & food it was a bit north of £1000 for the two of us which is a lot to catch 1 show, but it was certainly worth being there, for the first one at least.



