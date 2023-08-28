« previous next »
Was my first ever wrestling event, admittedly Im not much of a wrestling fan these days but I took my nephews as a surprise and they loved it, as did I. I would definitely go again next year, was a great day out. Think my mood was definitely helped by Nunez late show ;)
Personally thought the atmosphere was quite flat until it started getting darker and then it seemed a much better event. Still really enjoyed it though and will be back next year.
Quote from: rawcusk8 on August 28, 2023, 09:30:30 am
Was my first ever wrestling event, admittedly Im not much of a wrestling fan these days but I took my nephews as a surprise and they loved it, as did I. I would definitely go again next year, was a great day out. Think my mood was definitely helped by Nunez late show ;)

I've not even had a chance to watch the football back yet. That's on my todo list for today. Thanks god for Bank Holidays  ;D
Gonna start watching in a bit. Hope you lot had fun!
Definitely going to try and get there next year. Looked amazing on tv, cant imagine what it mustve been like live. Just need to be quicker getting hotel booked.
Quote from: tubby on August 28, 2023, 08:25:53 am
That flew by, what a spectacle live.  Had an absolute blast.

Felt the same mate. 5 hours flew by. Back to back action. Only thing I couldnt really get into was the stadium stampede but I was in the nose bleed seats so that was always gonna be tough.

Really good show and Ill go again next year for sure
Quote from: bird_lfc on August 28, 2023, 03:06:04 pm
Felt the same mate. 5 hours flew by. Back to back action. Only thing I couldnt really get into was the stadium stampede but I was in the nose bleed seats so that was always gonna be tough.

Really good show and Ill go again next year for sure

While the back-to-back action is great, there was no breathing space for fans. I missed s fair chunk of the stampede match because I nipped to the loo at the end of the match before it (and then got stuck in a beer queue).

Loved the 'Fuck the Tories' chant while heading back to the train station. Not sure if anyone else who was there were part of that.
Thoroughly enjoyed that, coach from Liverpool at 9am, arrived just after 2pm. Headed towards Wembley itself and had a few pints in The Arch pub before returning to Wembley at 4.30pm was weird leaving the pub as Liverpool kicked off though.

Got to our seats to see the press box was just behind us with Dave Meltzer (and others) sat there.

I know people complained about all the multi person matches but I was just made up to get to see so many of these wrestlers live in person for the first time.

The non wrestling highlight was coming back from the bar with battle cry playing to find out from my friends Liverpool had won.

Best matches for me were the AEW tag title match. Ospreay vs Jericho, and MJF vs Cole.

Coach home left just before 11pm and I was back home for 3.15am.
Joe was fantastic, he needs a main event/title run
Sting entrance was amazing. Right in the feels!
Well, that was quite a weekend! With the late travel drama due to the train strikes, it sort of felt like we spent 3 days on packed trains, just stopping off to squeeze into Wembley for a few hours for the show. I think if I go next year then it will be part of a longer break.

No complaints about the show itself, I want to watch a lot of it back again to get more of a sense of match quality, the atmosphere made everything feel pretty great as we went along, though from up in the 2nd tier I was relying on the screens to follow large parts of it. On BtE yesterday they had the Bucks 'stand ins' go film from the back top row and the ring looked tiny.

No doubt every section of the stadium had some characters nearby, we had a group of very drunk Welsh lads in Bullet Club shirts behind us, one of them tried to get the This is Awesome chant going about 5 seconds into every match, and would randomly shout 'Who's house?', there was also a girl not far off who would scream "Fuck him up Kenny" etc. We also had a row of mobile game developers directly in front of us who kept disappearing to hand out flyers and stickers and missing whole matches.

In all, tickets, trains, hotel & food it was a bit north of £1000 for the two of us which is a lot to catch 1 show, but it was certainly worth being there, for the first one at least.

yeah i'm very glad I drove it saved us a lot of hassle with trains! Great night atmosphere was excellent all night and even though I was up in the gods it flew by and I would go back again next year.
I'm probably very late but did Vince really sell the WWE?
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 02:50:59 pm
I'm probably very late but did Vince really sell the WWE?

Yeah to the same company that owns UFC. Don't think it's gone through yet but when it does he'd still be the guy in charge of the WWE.
All in was amazing live. i'm definitely going next year too

would love a wrestlemania here  :wanker

MJF is the man for sure

also, sad news about Bray Wyatt. so shocking
So do the Legion of Doom still hold the greatest entrance at Wembley in wrestling history?  ;D
Man the Crying Manchild Punk needs to fuck off sharpish.
