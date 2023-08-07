« previous next »
Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 354029 times)

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7520 on: August 7, 2023, 04:19:40 pm »
Quote from: Bread on August  7, 2023, 02:49:56 pm
- I do believe the Bloodline angle is one of the greatest storylines in Wrestling history, but the greatest storylines need to know when to conclude.

This is a problem with any sort of free-form evolving storytelling, the temptation is to just keep adding chapters whilst it's good - until one day it isn't, and you can't just write yourself back to the point where people enjoyed it. There were some Bischoff quotes I saw this week about the nWo, basically saying that they had no real endpoint in mind and allowed it to go well past its prime without wrapping anything up.

There's a lesson in there that a brilliant story that people wanted a bit more out of is going to be more fondly remembered than a once-brilliant story that was stretched out too far, although I guess as a wrestling writer it's tough to tie up something that the fans are still responding too in favour of something new.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7521 on: August 7, 2023, 06:04:38 pm »
They haven't learned any lessons from the past. It feels like Super Cena all over again.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7522 on: August 7, 2023, 06:46:04 pm »
I watched Collision and then finished up with Summerslam.

I just can't get into WWE man. Between the over the top LED lightening, the over production of everything just kills the vibe for me. AEW has that chaos element to it which makes it feel like anything can happen at any moment while WWE no longer does feel like a television show about a wrestling show.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7523 on: August 10, 2023, 05:45:15 pm »
Wow RVD can still go
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7524 on: August 10, 2023, 07:04:16 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on August 10, 2023, 05:45:15 pm
Wow RVD can still go
He's been doing part time in TNA recently I think so not exactly full of ring rust
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7525 on: August 10, 2023, 07:49:39 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on August 10, 2023, 05:45:15 pm
Wow RVD can still go

I don't think I've ever seen him wrestle before, back in the days when you heard about ECW guys it wasn't always easy to find ways to watch it. But yeah, gave it a hell of a go for someone whose been around that long. I loved the spinning legdrop from the apron to the outside.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7526 on: August 10, 2023, 09:31:32 pm »
RVD did great, really good match for his last big televised effort.  The Bucks dragged a really good tag sprint out of the Hardyz too, but man Jeff and Matt need to sack it off, they can barely move at all.

The JAS stuff is ass, and even more annoying if it leads to him vs Ospreay.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7527 on: Yesterday at 12:37:14 am »
Quote from: tubby on August 10, 2023, 09:31:32 pm
RVD did great, really good match for his last big televised effort.  The Bucks dragged a really good tag sprint out of the Hardyz too, but man Jeff and Matt need to sack it off, they can barely move at all.

The JAS stuff is ass, and even more annoying if it leads to him vs Ospreay.

I hope they swerve and go Hangman vs Ospreay instead, because Hangman needs a match and that's a damn big one
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7528 on: Yesterday at 07:03:21 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 12:37:14 am
I hope they swerve and go Hangman vs Ospreay instead, because Hangman needs a match and that's a damn big one
Omega vs Jay White then?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7529 on: Yesterday at 08:12:41 am »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 07:03:21 am
Omega vs Jay White then?

Omega vs Takeshita

Not sure what I would do with White, maybe Ibushi? Omega would genuinely work though, big thing White needs I a win against a good standard opponent
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7530 on: Yesterday at 09:15:31 am »
Think Omega vs Takeshita looks the most obvious, with Jericho apparently going up against Ospreay.  But the JAS stuff has me thinking those reports might not be right, Jericho would have to turn down Callis and has already got a little sympathy with his crew deserting him.  There's no way he can play a face at Wembley against Ospreay.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7531 on: Yesterday at 09:53:52 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:15:31 am
Think Omega vs Takeshita looks the most obvious, with Jericho apparently going up against Ospreay.  But the JAS stuff has me thinking those reports might not be right, Jericho would have to turn down Callis and has already got a little sympathy with his crew deserting him.  There's no way he can play a face at Wembley against Ospreay.

To me Ospreay can only possibly face 4 opponents currently - Jericho, Kenny, Hangman, or Jay White. Maybe also Eddie Kingston.

I don't think they want White to lose, Kenny is likely after Takeshita, so that leaves Jericho or Hangman in my opinion.

I think Jericho should face Sammy or Garcia - one at Wembley one at All Out, put them both over and then decide Callis is a piece of shit and ruined his thing.

So for me you go with Ospreay vs Hangman
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7532 on: Yesterday at 10:22:23 am »
They'll need to give Starks something as well the way they've been positioning him as one of the top guys on Collision. Maybe Jungle Boy?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7533 on: Yesterday at 10:26:01 am »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 10:22:23 am
They'll need to give Starks something as well the way they've been positioning him as one of the top guys on Collision. Maybe Jungle Boy?

Surely Jungle Boy has either an old ECW wrestler or Hook returning.  There's All Out the following week as well so they might spread the bigger hitters over the two PPVs, Starks might not even make Wembley but instead gets a marquee match in Chicago.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7534 on: Yesterday at 12:12:11 pm »
SRS reporting that Bray Wyatt has been recovering from an undisclosed illness that was said to be life-threatening. Apparently he's doing better now which is good to hear, there had been a lot of ambiguity regarding Wyatt's absence, but it's absolutely understandable if he wanted this to remain private.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7535 on: Yesterday at 05:37:42 pm »
WON reporting the All In match is going to be Hangman, Omega, and Ibushi vs Takeshita, Juice Robinson, and Jay White
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7536 on: Today at 08:56:00 am »
Happy to see Mysterio get a title reign, one of the greatest of all time for me. Also ends quite possibly one of the worst runs ever in Austin theory. Hes got a great look and can talk but he needs a change asap as reactions are non existent for him nowadays.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7537 on: Today at 11:29:00 am »
Burst out laughing when Jey superkicked Jimmy lol
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7538 on: Today at 01:09:27 pm »
Just a heads up to anyone going All In - Rail Strike announced on Saturday 26th August. I was going to get the train that day so looking at coaches instead
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7539 on: Today at 01:56:15 pm »
This might be a silly question but any areas I should look for accomodation on the Sunday? I had booked somewhere close to Wembley months ago but it got cancelled (through booking.com and not for the first time). Guessing I'll have to look further afield as it's only 2 weeks away.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7540 on: Today at 03:50:42 pm »
Ealing, Acton, Shepherd's Bush, Chiswick and Hammersmith/Fulham are all lovely safe-enough places for you to get a hotel/BNB for the night. Buses/Tubes to Wembley will be under an hour.

(Park Royal is in the same area but is a shithole, do not go there).

I live in Wimbledon so it would normally be a 90 minute trek but I'll be with mates in West London for the pre-wrestles bevvies.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7541 on: Today at 04:39:57 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 03:50:42 pm
Ealing, Acton, Shepherd's Bush, Chiswick and Hammersmith/Fulham are all lovely safe-enough places for you to get a hotel/BNB for the night. Buses/Tubes to Wembley will be under an hour.

(Park Royal is in the same area but is a shithole, do not go there).

I live in Wimbledon so it would normally be a 90 minute trek but I'll be with mates in West London for the pre-wrestles bevvies.

I've stayed at the Holiday Inn Express there a few times and it seemed pretty decent?
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7542 on: Today at 09:39:18 pm »
Despite it being named Park Royal it is in North Acton which is fine ;D
