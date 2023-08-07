- I do believe the Bloodline angle is one of the greatest storylines in Wrestling history, but the greatest storylines need to know when to conclude.



This is a problem with any sort of free-form evolving storytelling, the temptation is to just keep adding chapters whilst it's good - until one day it isn't, and you can't just write yourself back to the point where people enjoyed it. There were some Bischoff quotes I saw this week about the nWo, basically saying that they had no real endpoint in mind and allowed it to go well past its prime without wrapping anything up.There's a lesson in there that a brilliant story that people wanted a bit more out of is going to be more fondly remembered than a once-brilliant story that was stretched out too far, although I guess as a wrestling writer it's tough to tie up something that the fans are still responding too in favour of something new.