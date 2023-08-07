Think Omega vs Takeshita looks the most obvious, with Jericho apparently going up against Ospreay. But the JAS stuff has me thinking those reports might not be right, Jericho would have to turn down Callis and has already got a little sympathy with his crew deserting him. There's no way he can play a face at Wembley against Ospreay.
To me Ospreay can only possibly face 4 opponents currently - Jericho, Kenny, Hangman, or Jay White. Maybe also Eddie Kingston.
I don't think they want White to lose, Kenny is likely after Takeshita, so that leaves Jericho or Hangman in my opinion.
I think Jericho should face Sammy or Garcia - one at Wembley one at All Out, put them both over and then decide Callis is a piece of shit and ruined his thing.
So for me you go with Ospreay vs Hangman