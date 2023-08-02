« previous next »
In all it was for the best, but it seems Cody and AEW ended because they wouldn't re-sign Brandi.

I think both are better for it, Cody suits WWE better, but that's fucking funny that it likely all came down to Brandi
So we have our main event of Wembley, MJF v Adam Cole, which is what was to be expected but now with a very real added twist with if there is going to be a betrayal or not, and by who? And then there is Pink and Roddy looming too

RVD vs Jack Perry as well, which makes sense, he is a big enough old name for a big show and Perry is going after old ECW. Of course the match was announced for next week - I imagine that doesn't happen and it is a Wembley match. RVD if he is motivated like his NOAH run recently is fine, and if not then.....get that one match pop and walk away

It would appear we are also going to get Moxley vs Orange Cassidy. Latest report as well is FTR vs Young Bucks, and Jeff Jarrett vs Grado, who you can see interacting here - https://twitter.com/talkSPORT/status/1686064338568671232?t=VPT9QhqhHpLuCI1zr7nw0w&s=19

Shida winning the title was 100% the right move - give a refresh to the division, especially as Hayter appears to be out all year
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on August  3, 2023, 08:15:49 am
and Jeff Jarrett vs Grado, who you can see interacting here - https://twitter.com/talkSPORT/status/1686064338568671232?t=VPT9QhqhHpLuCI1zr7nw0w&s=19


Kaufman/Lawler that was not. Not even a hint of a shoot, everyone in the Talksport office giggling at the play acting.
26 years since Bret won his 5th World title at Summerslam.

Probably when the attitude era really started to click and also the night Austin broke his neck- which took a fair few years off his career I think.

Mad to think what if Bret didn't leave in 97, as obviously Shawn was out for 4 years after Wrestlemania the following March.

We also got sky in Sept 97 so what a time to get back into wrestling. Monday night raw on a Friday night, with an er.... preview for a certain channel on afterwards
Quote from: courty61 on August  3, 2023, 03:57:06 pm
26 years since Bret won his 5th World title at Summerslam.

Probably when the attitude era really started to click and also the night Austin broke his neck- which took a fair few years off his career I think.

Mad to think what if Bret didn't leave in 97, as obviously Shawn was out for 4 years after Wrestlemania the following March.

I f'n love Bret Hart and it's a travesty what WCW did to him. His shoot interviews these days are always a laugh as well. Guy doesn't give a fuck.
Quote from: courty61 on August  3, 2023, 03:57:06 pm
Probably when the attitude era really started to click and also the night Austin broke his neck- which took a fair few years off his career I think.


I would say it took everything off of him. Angle, Edge, Christian etc all back after neck injuries several years later. Austin got his neck broken but didn't get the immediate surgery as he wanted to be on TV (no doubt the classic "If you're not on TV, the people will forget you!" bullshit line from Road Agents), he wrestled Owen Hart next at Survivor Series 97 in a match which must've looked rusty as shit. He was retired 5 years later. He should still be going now.
Always said without Bret in 97 there is no Attitude Era. His "heel" storyline started it all.
Quote from: Bennett on August  3, 2023, 03:59:17 pm
I f'n love Bret Hart and it's a travesty what WCW did to him. His shoot interviews these days are always a laugh as well. Guy doesn't give a fuck.

To be fair to WCW he did get concussed fighting Goldberg and it was all downhill from there
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on August  3, 2023, 06:27:20 pm
To be fair to WCW he did get concussed fighting Goldberg and it was all downhill from there

I mean wasn't that more like a cliff rather than downhill? That kick made him retire didn't it?
Great moment for Shida.  Swerve is amazing.

Cole turning on MJF and hitting him with a bunch of coins is absolutely happening and I think it's before All In, which opens up lots of possibilities for MJF.  Could go full face or turbo heel who tried to be good but will never trust again.
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on August  3, 2023, 09:02:28 pm
I mean wasn't that more like a cliff rather than downhill? That kick made him retire didn't it?

Yeah that was his last match, true.
He did have one more match after Goldie, against Kevin Nash. Not sure if he took any big bumps in that match but it was a brave move after a career ending kick.
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on August  3, 2023, 06:27:20 pm
To be fair to WCW he did get concussed fighting Goldberg and it was all downhill from there

I don't post here any more as I haven't watched for years but still love the old school stuff so I'll chime in.

WCW had just picked up the hottest talent in professional wrestling, Bret Hart coming off the Montreal Screwjob. They could've done ANYTHING with him, almost, and printed money.

Instead they made him a special guest referee in a shitty, botched finish. And then they never did anything with him.

It was the biggest "can't miss" in wrestling history and they missed.

The only comparable situation is CM Punk feuding with (and doing jobs for) Kevin fucking Nash after the pipe bomb.
You can make a case for 97 maybe outside of 94 being the best year for Bret.

Feud with Austin ending up with the WrestleMania match.

Taker match at SummerSlam.

Reforming the Hart Foundation and making them into a faction.

Shawn Michaels/Montreal Screwjob angle.

He basically started the Attitude Era.
Ive always wondered how things wouldve been different if HBK/Austin had the others injuries instead. Youll lose Austin for 4 years and the character wouldnt be as fresh when he comes back but hell still be technically decent and would have a much longer in ring career. Be mad to see him actually have that dream match with Punk. On the other hand, I think HBK I think becomes a top 2 face of the Attitude era with his promo/character work alone (if we assume his personal issues are sorted) but yeah I guess hed hate the more limited mobility.
Ah the Attitude era was brilliant at it's best. I guess something like that now would be frowned upon?
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:10:55 am
Ah the Attitude era was brilliant at it's best. I guess something like that now would be frowned upon?

It depends what you consider to be the best elements of the Attitude era.

If it's the characters and promos, there is a lot less freedom for wrestlers in WWE now. The majority these days have done a stint in NXT, so are molded a certain way, promos are a lot more scripted and wrestlers lose the ability over time to develop their own style and say shit off the cuff.

If it's the wrestling styles, again in NXT they are taught to work a certain way and by the same people. Wrestlers aren't coming from another promotion (in the 90's you had WCW, ECW, Smokey Mountain, and earlier than that AWA and UWF). Almost every big name star in the Attitude era worked elsewhere, with veterans of the game, in front of large crowds. In WWE now, you have wrestlers competing against each other who were also on NXT and work/promo in a similar manner. In the Attitude era you had Austin/Taker/Foley/Triple H/Kane/Shawn Michaels/DX all of whom developed in other promotions so it was a real melting pot of styles. I also got the impression a lot of those guys were assholes IRL, always backstabbing and trying to outdo each other for the top spot. That competitiveness only added to the quality of the main programmes.

Then there's the storylines, which to be honest I hold no real desire to see come back. Much of the writing (and treatment of women) belonged to that generation of TV and culture. I've never been a fan of goofy storylines but the likes of Austin made it believable as possible. They also jumped so high over the shark that it's really hard to shock anyone these days. Nothing will ever top Foley being thrown of the top of the cell or Austin appearing in hospital gown to visit Vince McMahon.
