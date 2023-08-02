Ah the Attitude era was brilliant at it's best. I guess something like that now would be frowned upon?



It depends what you consider to be the best elements of the Attitude era.If it's the characters and promos, there is a lot less freedom for wrestlers in WWE now. The majority these days have done a stint in NXT, so are molded a certain way, promos are a lot more scripted and wrestlers lose the ability over time to develop their own style and say shit off the cuff.If it's the wrestling styles, again in NXT they are taught to work a certain way and by the same people. Wrestlers aren't coming from another promotion (in the 90's you had WCW, ECW, Smokey Mountain, and earlier than that AWA and UWF). Almost every big name star in the Attitude era worked elsewhere, with veterans of the game, in front of large crowds. In WWE now, you have wrestlers competing against each other who were also on NXT and work/promo in a similar manner. In the Attitude era you had Austin/Taker/Foley/Triple H/Kane/Shawn Michaels/DX all of whom developed in other promotions so it was a real melting pot of styles. I also got the impression a lot of those guys were assholes IRL, always backstabbing and trying to outdo each other for the top spot. That competitiveness only added to the quality of the main programmes.Then there's the storylines, which to be honest I hold no real desire to see come back. Much of the writing (and treatment of women) belonged to that generation of TV and culture. I've never been a fan of goofy storylines but the likes of Austin made it believable as possible. They also jumped so high over the shark that it's really hard to shock anyone these days. Nothing will ever top Foley being thrown of the top of the cell or Austin appearing in hospital gown to visit Vince McMahon.