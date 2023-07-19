Yeah apparently Ibushi and Yuta went in hurt, but thankfully no one got seriously hurt in the match, but DEFINITELY going to be feeling it



But yeah I really liked the story, and the idea on Moxley of "What if Eddie was there? Would he do that?". I think it's going to go even further as I expect Danielson and Claudio to turn on him and (maybe) Yuta, because he's been doing a lot of quitting recently - for reasonable stuff (i.e - to make sure him or his protegee doesn't get chocked to death) but Danielson is not a reasonable man.



I like the description of Psycho Danielson as a man who "Would challenge you to a match at your Mother's funeral, and then slap you in the face and call you a coward if you show a second of hesitation to accepting the match"