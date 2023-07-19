Man, Ibushi looked rough out there. Waddled down slowly when his best friend was in trouble, looked overweight, whiffed his shots, and fumbled around in the sequences a little.
Good little story with Kenny being right about friendship and love keeping the Elite together where the BCC worked with mercenaries who ultimately didn't care for them and left them high and dry.
The dance off was alright, but it's a real house show deal, same with the power slam stuff from the previous week. Would rather see actual wrestling, but my girlfriend LOVED it, so what can you do.
Great work with Hook and Jack Perry and it's good to get that undefeated streak off Hook's back, they can do more with him now.