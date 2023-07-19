« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 182 183 184 185 186 [187]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 347767 times)

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,763
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7440 on: July 19, 2023, 10:36:04 pm »
https://old.reddit.com/r/SquaredCircle/comments/14zozrg/alex_coughlin_full_promo_from_todays_g1_press/?ref=share&ref_source=link

Alex Coughlin cut a great G1 presser promo a few days ago which got him my attention. I also saw him Gorilla Press Jeff Cobb above his head from today's G1 Climax show which impressed me almost as much.

Annnnd I found a video of that too: https://old.reddit.com/r/SquaredCircle/comments/153tnxv/njpw_g1_climax_33_night_4_spoilers_alex_coughlin/
« Last Edit: July 19, 2023, 10:44:01 pm by OsirisMVZ »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7441 on: July 19, 2023, 10:54:43 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on July 19, 2023, 10:36:04 pm
https://old.reddit.com/r/SquaredCircle/comments/14zozrg/alex_coughlin_full_promo_from_todays_g1_press/?ref=share&ref_source=link

Alex Coughlin cut a great G1 presser promo a few days ago which got him my attention. I also saw him Gorilla Press Jeff Cobb above his head from today's G1 Climax show which impressed me almost as much.

Annnnd I found a video of that too: https://old.reddit.com/r/SquaredCircle/comments/153tnxv/njpw_g1_climax_33_night_4_spoilers_alex_coughlin/

I heard someone talk about him saying he's such a good athlete, that he'd be absolutely amazing in the Olympics if they didn't drug test
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,301
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7442 on: Yesterday at 11:54:00 am »
I've been loving MJF/Cole, but the impromptu dance off was jumping the shark just a little. I'm really not sure which way the tag title match should go, I'm very much against using the tag division to prop up singles storylines, but I do also want to see a reason for their team to continue a few months ahead of the inevitable fallout and PPV main event.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,775
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7443 on: Today at 10:12:28 am »
Man, Ibushi looked rough out there.  Waddled down slowly when his best friend was in trouble, looked overweight, whiffed his shots, and fumbled around in the sequences a little.

Good little story with Kenny being right about friendship and love keeping the Elite together where the BCC worked with mercenaries who ultimately didn't care for them and left them high and dry.

The dance off was alright, but it's a real house show deal, same with the power slam stuff from the previous week.  Would rather see actual wrestling, but my girlfriend LOVED it, so what can you do.

Great work with Hook and Jack Perry and it's good to get that undefeated streak off Hook's back, they can do more with him now.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7444 on: Today at 11:13:11 am »
Yeah apparently Ibushi and Yuta went in hurt, but thankfully no one got seriously hurt in the match, but DEFINITELY going to be feeling it

But yeah I really liked the story, and the idea on Moxley of "What if Eddie was there? Would he do that?". I think it's going to go even further as I expect Danielson and Claudio to turn on him and (maybe) Yuta, because he's been doing a lot of quitting recently - for reasonable stuff (i.e - to make sure him or his protegee doesn't get chocked to death) but Danielson is not a reasonable man.

I like the description of Psycho Danielson as a man who "Would challenge you to a match at your Mother's funeral, and then slap you in the face and call you a coward if you show a second of hesitation to accepting the match"
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,775
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7445 on: Today at 11:14:51 am »
Just saw a clip of Ibushi self-back bumping on to the tacks after the match, just for fun.  Wtf man.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,763
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7446 on: Today at 06:51:41 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:14:51 am
Just saw a clip of Ibushi self-back bumping on to the tacks after the match, just for fun.  Wtf man.
He shot fireworks at himself on top of a car during some backyard deathmatch in the UK. He's mental.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pRoLj3s3XLo&ab_channel=DanielNoakes
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,757
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7447 on: Today at 10:09:04 pm »
How am I supposed to believe any tack bump hurts if he just gets up and bows to the crowd after? The firework one is actual insanity, thats bound to cause bad burning.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown
Pages: 1 ... 182 183 184 185 186 [187]   Go Up
« previous next »
 