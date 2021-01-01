Going to go against the flow a bit and say that Punk bored the crap out of me on the show.Some of the lines he had in his promos were good but whilst no doubt vetted you get the impression they still fit in with his whiney my shit don't stink attitude. You just know that as much as he is going to try and paint a lot of what happened before as being planned and is now using it to promote the money fued, that another meltdown when his fragile ego gets pricked is always just arounbd teh corner and every one else will be wrong again as usual.The idea of him going after MJF just bores me and the idea of Punk in the ring in the 2023 bores the hell out of meand did do when he first came into AEW as well.He is just horribly dated for me and cannot buy into him being a threat in the ring let alone this guy who always finds a way to fight back and finds a way to win.Should have him and Adam Cole have a body builder style pose off in the ring, that would get a chuckle out of me.Him and FTR vs the Elite bores me too mainly because I don't like Punk in the Ring and I am no fan of the Bucks either. FTR I can take or leave depending on who they are up against. In fact the only guy I somewhat enjoy watching out of that potential clash is Adam Page so one out of six is not a great return.Also have a feeling that Miro and Andrade will find a pal and then take the trios titles from HOB.Did enjoy seeing Joe in the ring again and the Sky Blue moment was a nice hometown sort of win.Wardlow seems to now have totally lost any momentum he once had. This current fued he is in stinks as much as the one he had with Hobbs (another guy being wasted).