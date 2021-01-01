« previous next »
jediwarrior

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7320 on: Yesterday at 10:26:29 am »
Bloodline story has been brilliant. Just when you think they can't go any further with it, they find another twist.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7321 on: Yesterday at 11:17:25 am »
Collision was a genuinely great show I felt, other than Wardlow/Luchasaurus which wasn't great.

I have to admit, CM Punks One-Bill Phil and Counterfeit Bucks line was really good. It does kinda feel like everything said in the last week or so (which has been confirmed as being vetted) that they will genuinely lead to CMFTR vs The Elite, which is absolutely the right thing. It's the big money feud.

Punk also got a bag which I assume holds the "real" AEW title. Someone made a good suggestion for Forbidden Door to have MJF keep confirming he will no show, and have Punk take up his place instead against Tanahashi for what's in his bag (make good on what was meant to be the main event last year and set up a Punk/MJF feud to rumble on)

Of course Punk and Joe is fucking great, really want to see them in a singles match

Also a big point I noticed is fuck me the returning naughty corner guys are FUCKING JACKED. This is the biggest we have seen Miro and Andrade and they have been huge at times in the past. Miro looks like he has spent the entire time away in the gym (and on the juice).

Andrade had a great match as well, I still think what he did to Sammy was a fucking scumbag move but if he gets his shit together he's still a big asset to have.

So yeah great show I felt

AEW is having their version of TNA's lethal lottery tag tournament on Wednesday too - two singles competitors drawn out to wrestle together in a team for a shot at the titles. The obvious move here is Kingston and Claudio draw each other and they don't even get to the ring before they start beating the shit out of each other
Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7322 on: Yesterday at 11:39:45 am »
My only complaint about Collision was the commentary. Maybe I'm just too used to Excalibur anchoring things, but it felt like the times they get those RoH guys to guest on Dynamite when there's a RoH specific match - a hugely noticeable step down. I can't stand McGuiness's accent (feels like it's an overly-affected 'geezer' voice put on for the US market) and Kevin Kelly kept mangling Andrade's name, don't think he got it right once.
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7323 on: Yesterday at 11:56:49 am »
I started to get more used to Kevin Kelly's style as the night wore on but he definitely needs some fine tuning, as does the production in general.  They shouldn't be making the mistakes they still do with the audio.

Thought it was a good wrestling show, which is maybe what it's geared towards being, with the more wacky side of wrestling on Dynamite.  Punk's promo was alright, nice line about the Bucks but other than that he didn't really say much of note, and they were smart in limiting his in-ring stuff as he gets back into road shape.

Nice moment for Skye Blue too, with her getting the pin.  Do like that code blue move she finished with.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7324 on: Yesterday at 12:13:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 11:56:49 am
I started to get more used to Kevin Kelly's style as the night wore on but he definitely needs some fine tuning, as does the production in general.  They shouldn't be making the mistakes they still do with the audio.

Thought it was a good wrestling show, which is maybe what it's geared towards being, with the more wacky side of wrestling on Dynamite.  Punk's promo was alright, nice line about the Bucks but other than that he didn't really say much of note, and they were smart in limiting his in-ring stuff as he gets back into road shape.

Nice moment for Skye Blue too, with her getting the pin.  Do like that code blue move she finished with.

Yeah Skye is really getting better, it is smart putting her against Toni because she still needs some time and experience and Toni can walk her to a great match. Her Code Red (or Code Blue even) is legitimately one of the best I have seen from anyone, she's really good at that
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7325 on: Yesterday at 12:15:25 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:39:45 am
My only complaint about Collision was the commentary. Maybe I'm just too used to Excalibur anchoring things, but it felt like the times they get those RoH guys to guest on Dynamite when there's a RoH specific match - a hugely noticeable step down. I can't stand McGuiness's accent (feels like it's an overly-affected 'geezer' voice put on for the US market) and Kevin Kelly kept mangling Andrade's name, don't think he got it right once.

Yeah Commentary is still growing. Kevin Kelly needs some work, and McGuiness still has some NXT UK taint in his Commentary, but I think if they get it right they'll be a great team
NightDancer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7326 on: Yesterday at 12:15:40 pm »
Going to go against the flow a bit and say that Punk bored the crap out of me on the show.

Some of the lines he had in his promos were good but whilst no doubt vetted you get the impression they still fit in with his whiney my shit don't stink attitude. You just know that as much as he is going to try and paint a lot of what happened before as being planned and is now using it to promote the money fued, that another meltdown when his fragile ego gets pricked is always just arounbd teh corner and every one else will be wrong again as usual.

The idea of him going after MJF just bores me and the idea of Punk in the ring in the 2023 bores the hell out of meand did do when he first came into AEW as well.

He is just horribly dated for me and cannot buy into him being a threat in the ring let alone this guy who always finds a way to fight back and finds a way to win.


Should have him and Adam Cole have a body builder style pose off in the ring, that would get a chuckle out of me.

Him and FTR vs the Elite bores me too mainly because I don't like Punk in the Ring and I am no fan of the Bucks either. FTR I can take or leave depending on who they are up against. In fact the only guy I somewhat enjoy watching out of that potential clash is Adam Page so one out of six is not a great return.


Also have a feeling that Miro and Andrade will find a pal and then take the trios titles from HOB.  :(


Did enjoy seeing Joe in the ring again and the Sky Blue moment was a nice hometown sort of win.

Wardlow seems to now have totally lost any momentum he once had. This current fued he is in stinks as much as the one he had with Hobbs (another guy being wasted).
tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7327 on: Yesterday at 12:29:50 pm »
Expect Andrade will team up with his faction buddies, Rush and whoever the other guy is, to take on HoB.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7328 on: Yesterday at 12:36:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 12:29:50 pm
Expect Andrade will team up with his faction buddies, Rush and whoever the other guy is, to take on HoB.

May be a while for that, seems like Rush is taking a few weeks off because his wife has just given birth to a baby girl (on fathers day of all days too)

But yeah can see Andrade, Rush, and either Preston Vance or Dralistico taking on HOB.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7329 on: Yesterday at 02:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:17:25 am

Andrade had a great match as well, I still think what he did to Sammy was a fucking scumbag move but if he gets his shit together he's still a big asset to have.

This was so long ago I had genuinely forgot and had to go google it! Has he really been gone since then or has he been doing a couple of shows here and there?
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7330 on: Yesterday at 03:00:42 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Yesterday at 02:42:19 pm
This was so long ago I had genuinely forgot and had to go google it! Has he really been gone since then or has he been doing a couple of shows here and there?

Yeah gone since then. The big thing about it being he started the fight just to get sacked so he could go back to WWE, so they basically said "ok see out your 4 year contract" and since then seemingly bridges have mended or he has decided not to bother with that as much (seeing the GREAT SUCCESS all the returns have been)
OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7331 on: Yesterday at 04:00:34 pm »
Karrion Kross is a total stud brother
Logged

sambhi92

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7332 on: Yesterday at 05:26:39 pm »
Thought Collision was decent, i liked the CM punk stuff and the matches were good.

Biggest problem AEW have atm the is they dont have enough genuine star power, what AEW is great at is creating is moments that you can watch on youtube and that might go viral (See last week Dynamite ending), they're great at that but they dont have enough superstars who you'd pay to go watch or listen to and this will eventually come back to haunt them as people will just get bored.

They need to actually focus on build feuds like they have with the BCC vs the Elite but across the board. One min the trios championship is big and now i cant even remember the last time i saw HoB defend it. The Acclaimed were the hottest tag team in wrestling and then they lost to the gunns who then droppped the title a week later to FTR, why not  build FTR to Acclaimed?!

They need to build solid feuds for longer than a week on the mid card and maybe those guys will then get elevated
LiamG

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7333 on: Today at 10:32:39 am »
Quote from: jediwarrior on Yesterday at 10:26:29 am
Bloodline story has been brilliant. Just when you think they can't go any further with it, they find another twist.

Probably because it's Paul Heyman running it rather than Vince
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7334 on: Today at 10:35:06 am »
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 10:32:39 am
Probably because it's Paul Heyman running it rather than Vince

That's been the story going around for ages, that Heyman is doing the bloodline stuff, not HHH and Vince, and why it's been a cut above everything else for a year plus now.
ianburns252

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7335 on: Today at 10:20:40 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:35:06 am
That's been the story going around for ages, that Heyman is doing the bloodline stuff, not HHH and Vince, and why it's been a cut above everything else for a year plus now.

Whilst it has been a few years (I think) since the Uso's last getting arrested (it is Jimmy I think with DUI) and so maybe turned over a new leaf and risk is down I do worry that the history of bad press for that will mean we don't see them dethrone Roman as the powers won't want him carrying the title and getting knicked
