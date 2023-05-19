« previous next »
Offline tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7240 on: May 19, 2023, 02:50:35 pm »
Don't think Omega or Page have done anything wrong.  The Bucks are passive-aggressive douches but Punk literally said 'come see me if you have a problem', and they went to see him, with the head of legal with them and he kicked off because he wasn't happy that they did what he told them to do.

I think there's probably a lot of it that's a work and there have been reconciliations behind the scenes, but I'm really surprised that Tony would try and stealth employ Ace Steel after all that, just to appease Punk.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7241 on: May 19, 2023, 03:00:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby on May 19, 2023, 02:50:35 pm
Don't think Omega or Page have done anything wrong.  The Bucks are passive-aggressive douches but Punk literally said 'come see me if you have a problem', and they went to see him, with the head of legal with them and he kicked off because he wasn't happy that they did what he told them to do.

I think there's probably a lot of it that's a work and there have been reconciliations behind the scenes, but I'm really surprised that Tony would try and stealth employ Ace Steel after all that, just to appease Punk.

The long current thing being talked about on this is that it was all a thing with Jericho in that reconciliation, saying Steel could come back as an ally for Punk, when actual fact the idea was he have a Colt Cabana type role - paid to sit at home.

I also strongly suspect the entire narrative Meltzer has is coming from Jericho himself. Again the long standing conspiracy theory Wade Keller has mentioned is that Jericho has done the reconciliation partially to give Punk enough rope to hang himself with.

There's certain aspects of Meltzers reporting at the moment which I would take with a pinch of salt because he is clearly just talking to Jericho, and he hasn't got as much of an in to AEW anymore (something if you listen to his radio show, he's fucking pissed about)

Although you listen to Fightful, Sean Ross Sapp is saying Punk and TK are still cool with each other and had a "Laughably Positive interaction" after the Collision presentation change.

We are in this funny situation where by the narrative from every other journalists is so clearly from a certain person that they may as well include catchphrases in the reports.

In the end I still think Punk turns up June 17th. I think that main point of him and TK still being cool is all you need to know, a deal will get done
Offline tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7242 on: May 19, 2023, 03:02:13 pm »
Yeah I agree that Punk is 100% coming back with the new show, and Jericho is being a turbo carny behind the scenes.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7243 on: May 19, 2023, 03:03:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby on May 19, 2023, 02:50:35 pm
Don't think Omega or Page have done anything wrong.  The Bucks are passive-aggressive douches but Punk literally said 'come see me if you have a problem', and they went to see him, with the head of legal with them and he kicked off because he wasn't happy that they did what he told them to do.

I think there's probably a lot of it that's a work and there have been reconciliations behind the scenes, but I'm really surprised that Tony would try and stealth employ Ace Steel after all that, just to appease Punk.

I dont think Steel was stealth employed. I just dont think it was run past the EVP's. Hence the multiple story drops to Dave Meltzer over it.

There are enough people there to get Punk back on TV. You would have hoped that the Elite guys (and Punk) would have seen it a 'best for business'. We dont like you and you dont like us but we'll do business because it will be hot and after we keep our distance. But it doesn't look as if thats happening. Either Punk putting too many roadblocks up (I want Steel back) or the EVP's protecting their indi locker room mentality.

Punk has the leverage (I can stay at home on my contract, I know what really happened in that room, legal action etc). The EVP's have Tony's ear (Steel goes because the locker room said so)

The likes of Jericho will politik himself to whoever is going to make himself the most money so there's that. :P
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7244 on: May 19, 2023, 03:03:50 pm »
Quote from: tubby on May 19, 2023, 03:02:13 pm
Yeah I agree that Punk is 100% coming back with the new show, and Jericho is being a turbo carny behind the scenes.

Offline gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7245 on: May 19, 2023, 03:04:50 pm »
If Chicago is announced as the premier location for Collision then Punk will be there
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7246 on: May 19, 2023, 03:06:11 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 19, 2023, 03:03:27 pm
I dont think Steel was stealth employed. I just dont think it was run past the EVP's. Hence the multiple story drops to Dave Meltzer over it.

There are enough people there to get Punk back on TV. You would have hoped that the Elite guys (and Punk) would have seen it a 'best for business'. We dont like you and you dont like us but we'll do business because it will be hot and after we keep our distance. But it doesn't look as if thats happening. Either Punk putting too many roadblocks up (I want Steel back) or the EVP's protecting their indi locker room mentality.

Punk has the leverage (I can stay at home on my contract, I know what really happened in that room, legal action etc). The EVP's have Tony's ear (Steel goes because the locker room said so)

The likes of Jericho will politik himself to whoever is going to make himself the most money so there's that. :P

I honestly think it is less the EVP's and more the lead counsel (Merkha I think her name was) who for some reason was involved in the Brawl.

And honestly I think Punk has more of an ear with TK, both because Collision being for Punk gave him fucking millions, and because it seems like despite everything, they get along.
Offline tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7247 on: May 19, 2023, 03:15:49 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 19, 2023, 03:04:50 pm
If Chicago is announced as the premier location for Collision then Punk will be there

It's a weird one because Punk really should be coming back as a heel, everything is set up perfectly for it, but it being in Chicago makes me think otherwise.  Unless... he calls out Colt and they make up in the ring before Punk turns on him.  That would be molten.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7248 on: May 19, 2023, 04:59:32 pm »
Offline tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7249 on: Today at 08:30:06 am »
FITE are doing a 4 AEW PPVs for 70 quid deal at the moment.
Online OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7250 on: Today at 11:45:30 am »
I head out to Vegas on Friday afternoon! Really can't wait. The Sunday Premier League fixtures will be 08.30am so I'll be putting on some light bets (ten bucks on Everton to go down!) whilst I gouge on pancakes & waffles.
