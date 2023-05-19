Don't think Omega or Page have done anything wrong. The Bucks are passive-aggressive douches but Punk literally said 'come see me if you have a problem', and they went to see him, with the head of legal with them and he kicked off because he wasn't happy that they did what he told them to do.



I think there's probably a lot of it that's a work and there have been reconciliations behind the scenes, but I'm really surprised that Tony would try and stealth employ Ace Steel after all that, just to appease Punk.



The long current thing being talked about on this is that it was all a thing with Jericho in that reconciliation, saying Steel could come back as an ally for Punk, when actual fact the idea was he have a Colt Cabana type role - paid to sit at home.I also strongly suspect the entire narrative Meltzer has is coming from Jericho himself. Again the long standing conspiracy theory Wade Keller has mentioned is that Jericho has done the reconciliation partially to give Punk enough rope to hang himself with.There's certain aspects of Meltzers reporting at the moment which I would take with a pinch of salt because he is clearly just talking to Jericho, and he hasn't got as much of an in to AEW anymore (something if you listen to his radio show, he's fucking pissed about)Although you listen to Fightful, Sean Ross Sapp is saying Punk and TK are still cool with each other and had a "Laughably Positive interaction" after the Collision presentation change.We are in this funny situation where by the narrative from every other journalists is so clearly from a certain person that they may as well include catchphrases in the reports.In the end I still think Punk turns up June 17th. I think that main point of him and TK still being cool is all you need to know, a deal will get done