Offline damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7160 on: April 28, 2023, 12:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on April 28, 2023, 11:55:37 am
Btw to anyone waiting on them, just got my pre-sale code now for All In so they should be going around soon

Cheers, just booked a meeting with myself for 11 on Tuesday :D
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7161 on: April 28, 2023, 12:27:31 pm »
Yeah we got ours on the 3 accounts we signed up with.  Girlfriend is already trying to get that day as WFH.
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7162 on: April 29, 2023, 09:25:58 am »
OC's just great. The lazy slaps and then turning up for the wrong interview at the end cracked me up. I always dread that he's going to grow stale but they've clearly got enough confidence in him to have constantly open Dynamite. The International Championship's in a much more interesting place than the TNT belt.
Online Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7163 on: May 2, 2023, 08:09:43 am »
First of the All In ticket days then...

I re-arranged my week to have today WFH to get it sorted, logged into Ticketmaster a few moments ago and noticed there was a special VIP presale starting at 9am. Then a minute later I got an email from FITE with a code for that presale thanks to my AEW subscription... so if you're also an AEW FITE subscriber then keep an eye out for that (I generally don't bother looking at their emails).
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7164 on: May 2, 2023, 09:10:30 am »
We're trying that now and the system is garbage.  You can't see what seat it's allocated you, wtf is this.
Online Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7165 on: May 2, 2023, 09:24:39 am »
Quote from: tubby on May  2, 2023, 09:10:30 am
We're trying that now and the system is garbage.  You can't see what seat it's allocated you, wtf is this.

Yeah, the most you can do is specify the price you want and what level of the stadium it is. I looked at a map beforehand and had marked out which blocks I'd be okay with, took a good few refreshes before I got offered seats there so took them.

As I'm booked up now I've got two regular 11am presale codes going if anyone wants them.
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7166 on: May 2, 2023, 09:25:44 am »
We're going to take a massive risk and wait till the Ticketmaster pre-sale.  They might have better sections available.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7167 on: May 2, 2023, 09:38:41 am »
I'm a little worried now because I have a meeting at 11 so I will have to jump on after that, hope it isn't too bad
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7168 on: May 2, 2023, 10:38:49 am »
Got our tickets, 110.
Online Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7169 on: May 2, 2023, 10:40:47 am »
11am presale codes:

REG1ABGQ5QOR

REG1A9RRV2DD

If anyone can make use of them, do so!
Online Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7170 on: May 2, 2023, 10:45:45 am »
Quote from: tubby on May  2, 2023, 10:38:49 am
Got our tickets, 110.

We've ended up in 222. I'm taking a punt that the hard cam will be facing the ramp/entrance and wanted to at least be able to see that side of the ring, but not too high up and not paying the prices to be central.
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7171 on: May 2, 2023, 10:48:36 am »
Quote from: Riquende on May  2, 2023, 10:45:45 am
We've ended up in 222. I'm taking a punt that the hard cam will be facing the ramp/entrance and wanted to at least be able to see that side of the ring, but not too high up and not paying the prices to be central.

There's a gap on the left side with no floor seats, so I assumed the hard cam and all the production stuff would be sat there, so the ramp will be to the left, same as it usually is.
Offline damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7172 on: May 2, 2023, 10:56:25 am »
Nice one lads, getting ready to join the queue now to have a nosey and hopefully get a cheap seat.
Online Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7173 on: May 2, 2023, 10:58:38 am »
Quote from: tubby on May  2, 2023, 10:48:36 am
There's a gap on the left side with no floor seats, so I assumed the hard cam and all the production stuff would be sat there, so the ramp will be to the left, same as it usually is.

You could be right, but they have had shows facing the ramp before... anyway it's done now. I'm sure they'll be a big visible screen somewhere to see what the camera's focusing on.
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7174 on: May 2, 2023, 11:00:19 am »
Quote from: Riquende on May  2, 2023, 10:58:38 am
You could be right, but they have had shows facing the ramp before... anyway it's done now. I'm sure they'll be a big visible screen somewhere to see what the camera's focusing on.

Yup.  The big thing for me was getting a fairly central view, went to a Rev Pro show a while back and we were facing the ring from the corner and they had that rig for lighting and wotnot which really obscured the view.  Wonder if they'll just have an open ring for this.
Offline damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7175 on: May 2, 2023, 11:25:02 am »
I can't understand how Ticketmaster can be so shit but charge the fees they do and get away with it. Still trying to get in here.
Offline damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7176 on: May 2, 2023, 11:35:15 am »
Buzzing, section 510, £30 is a steal. 
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7177 on: May 2, 2023, 12:07:34 pm »
Got a family member to book for me while I was in the meeting, a d good job too. After 50 minutes in the queue they managed to get tickets in section 520, so seems like they were selling fast

Buzzing to be going though
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7178 on: May 2, 2023, 12:18:28 pm »
This is a really good site to show your seat and view.

https://3ddigitalvenue.com/clients/sports/wembley
Offline John_P

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7179 on: May 2, 2023, 06:10:04 pm »
35,000 tickets sold already!
Offline RedSince86

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7180 on: May 2, 2023, 06:11:22 pm »
Rick Flair was on Joe Rogan last week, I haven't listened to it yet.
Offline a little break

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7181 on: May 2, 2023, 09:27:49 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on May  2, 2023, 06:11:22 pm
Rick Flair was on Joe Rogan last week, I haven't listened to it yet.

"Rick"? Come on man. What's next, "Brett" Hart?
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7182 on: May 3, 2023, 10:56:02 am »
Quote from: John_P on May  2, 2023, 06:10:04 pm
35,000 tickets sold already!

Nearly four months away, not a sniff of the potential matches on the card, no real promotion over here other than on wrestling media... that's a really good start.  There's a very real chance it could sell out, which would be mad.
Offline stoa

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7183 on: May 3, 2023, 12:14:40 pm »
Quote from: tubby on May  3, 2023, 10:56:02 am
Nearly four months away, not a sniff of the potential matches on the card, no real promotion over here other than on wrestling media... that's a really good start.  There's a very real chance it could sell out, which would be mad.

Don't really see why it would be mad. I'd even say they should be selling out. It's their first event outside the US (or Canada) and loads of people in Europe will want to see it. London is pretty easy to reach from bascially everywhere on the continent, so it's not a huge hassle to get there. Probably pretty cheap from most destinations as well (at least compared to going to the US). I'm pretty sure they would have sold out Wembley even at full capacity, so anything lower than that, they won't have an issue. If this becomes a regular thing, then the numbers will go down and people will not be as eager to go there in person and watch it live, but being able to watch a live show without going across the Atlantic for the first time? That was always going to sell out.
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7184 on: May 3, 2023, 12:52:35 pm »
I guess that does make sense, wonder just how popular AEW actually is in Europe.  They can't get many viewers with the shitty ITV slots over here, but the UK has always had a strong wrestling fanbase, from the WoS years through to the thriving indie scene (before WWE gutted it).
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7185 on: May 3, 2023, 01:21:21 pm »
Quote from: tubby on May  3, 2023, 12:52:35 pm
I guess that does make sense, wonder just how popular AEW actually is in Europe.  They can't get many viewers with the shitty ITV slots over here, but the UK has always had a strong wrestling fanbase, from the WoS years through to the thriving indie scene (before WWE gutted it).

Simply put, UK and European fans stay up until 3-4 am to watch Wrestling. If you are of that mindset, you are likely going to be pretty into it, and more likely to be more into wrestling itself not just WWE (if you are that committed you are more likely to fall down the rabbit hole)
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7186 on: May 3, 2023, 06:30:58 pm »
Quote from: John_P on May  2, 2023, 06:10:04 pm
35,000 tickets sold already!

Up to 43,000 now
Online Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7187 on: Yesterday at 09:47:54 am »
Quote from: tubby on May  3, 2023, 12:52:35 pm
I guess that does make sense, wonder just how popular AEW actually is in Europe.

It's a fair point that the fervour of UK/European fans isn't in doubt, given the staying up late etc, but I don't think I'd ever seen any evidence, or hints even, of the actual numbers that either buy PPVs here, or have FITE subscriptions. Or even watch on ITV (and none of that would include people torrenting Dynamite/Rampage, which is how I started out before plumping for Fite). Obviously Tony Khan had all the underlying data and factored that into choosing a time & venue. There are all sorts of places that would have made more sense if they were looking for a crowd of even 40k (which would have doubled their previous attendance record), but the numbers must have been there to convince him to take a chance on filling Wembley on a bank holiday weekend.

It still would have been nice to have a mini house show tour of some major cities whilst they had all the equipment and personnel in the country, but I guess that, and the odd Dynamite etc, is on the cards if All In is a big success (history repeating itself somewhat).
Offline John_P

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7188 on: Yesterday at 11:10:57 am »
Suppose the late August date sort of took any other stadiums out of the running due to the football season. Plus the Khans already have relationship with Wembley stadium what with the Jags playing there every year.
Offline John_P

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7189 on: Yesterday at 09:51:50 pm »
Just passed 50,000 ticket sales now.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7190 on: Yesterday at 10:31:41 pm »
WWE bring a PPV here for the first time in 21 years and they're about to get one-upped by AEW. Vince won't be happy
Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7191 on: Yesterday at 11:47:54 pm »
My hope is that this will start a new wave of European wrestling shows in Stadiums from the big 3. There is a clear demand for it and now we finally have the supply.
Online btroom

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7192 on: Today at 05:00:45 am »
big 3?
Offline damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7193 on: Today at 07:35:33 am »
I wonder if this will have changed the card at all. If they weren't getting near a sell out they might have to pursue someone like Goldberg to fill in some seats, and give him a "final" match. Now they can just focus on putting on the best wrestling show possible.

Quote from: btroom on Today at 05:00:45 am
big 3?

I'm going to guess WWE, AEW and NJPW. Not TNA anyway. Their UK shows peaked at the Olympia one!
Online bird_lfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7194 on: Today at 08:28:54 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 10:31:41 pm
WWE bring a PPV here for the first time in 21 years and they're about to get one-upped by AEW. Vince won't be happy

I dont get why it always has to be a competition, they havent one upped them at all. Clash at the castle was a major success and Im sure if they chose a bigger venue for MITB it would have sold out too.

Still, great news for AEW with the Wembley attendance and should be a quality atmosphere. Lets hope they actually deliver with a decent card though
