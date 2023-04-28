Nearly four months away, not a sniff of the potential matches on the card, no real promotion over here other than on wrestling media... that's a really good start. There's a very real chance it could sell out, which would be mad.



Don't really see why it would be mad. I'd even say they should be selling out. It's their first event outside the US (or Canada) and loads of people in Europe will want to see it. London is pretty easy to reach from bascially everywhere on the continent, so it's not a huge hassle to get there. Probably pretty cheap from most destinations as well (at least compared to going to the US). I'm pretty sure they would have sold out Wembley even at full capacity, so anything lower than that, they won't have an issue. If this becomes a regular thing, then the numbers will go down and people will not be as eager to go there in person and watch it live, but being able to watch a live show without going across the Atlantic for the first time? That was always going to sell out.