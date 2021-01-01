« previous next »
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7120 on: Yesterday at 09:53:33 am »
That David Arquette episode of Hey EW was... something.
Offline NightDancer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7121 on: Yesterday at 12:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 12:17:47 am
I thought I read recently that AEW haven't actually booked any venues for the Saturdays after that June 17th date, so it seems up in the air as to whether Collision is a trial run or the first of an ongoing weekly show.

Assuming the latter, I think what I'd do is make Dynamite and Collision (terrible name) both 'A' shows, without any sort of formal brand split, but mostly allowing talent to only work one. They'd have the same 2 hour formula - mix of styles, one womens match, that sort of thing.

Then I'd retool Rampage to be the reverse when it comes to the womens division - so not exclusively just womens wrestling, but generally a max of one mens match & segment across the hour, with the rest of it given over to 2-3 womens matches and promos, so they can finally actually run multiple storylines on TV. At that point you'd probably need womens tag titles so you can spread title-based feuds across all 3 shows when needed.


Think the danger with the extra show is that it leads to a doubling of the amount of certain belts. Men's heavyweight for both shows, tag belts for both shows etc.


Offline gazzalfc

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7122 on: Yesterday at 12:31:58 pm »
Dirt sheets say the new TV show is worth $52m a year and is supposedly contingent on CM Punk appearing
Offline Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7123 on: Yesterday at 01:47:14 pm »
Quote from: NightDancer on Yesterday at 12:20:59 pm

Think the danger with the extra show is that it leads to a doubling of the amount of certain belts. Men's heavyweight for both shows, tag belts for both shows etc.

I wouldn't do that at all, seems silly. They have enough belts to cover all the shows already, and if you have a really engaging feud over the main title then you can just have it play out across both. I don't think a proper roster split is on the cards, most sources seem to suggest it's a 'soft split' (let's ignore all the Punk/Elite crap for now, it's a minority of the roster and perhaps only temporary anyway), and you'll have talent transitioning across both as and when the feuds play out and their schedules require it.

I stopped watching WWE before Raw & Smackdown became separate entities, so I don't know what led to it or what the reaction was, but it's always seemed pointless to me, artificially limiting your roster options.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7124 on: Yesterday at 11:47:11 pm »
Punk apparently turned up backstage at Raw, spoke to some people, and then was asked to leave by security

All developing but seems some fucking bullshit is afoot
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7125 on: Today at 09:06:48 am »
It's just all so tiresome.  AEW was great when it started because there was so little of this bullshit, and there weren't any directives from the network about who should appear on which shows.  I get that this kind of carry on comes with the territory once you start to make more money, but it's really frustrating and takes me right out of it.
Online amir87

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7126 on: Today at 09:07:05 am »
How bizarre if true.
Online tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7127 on: Today at 09:12:12 am »
So reading more about it, he apparently made amends with Miz and spoke to HHH.  Which people are assuming was just Punk trying to show how he can get along with people he's previously had beef with.

Either that or he's a complete sociopath.

Probably both.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7128 on: Today at 10:01:12 am »
Or he simply could have had some time to think and reflect, felt bad about how things turned out and wanted to make amends. I don't think it's beyond the pale to believe this whole episode may have given Punk a bit more sympathy for HHH's side of the fence.
Offline stoa

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7129 on: Today at 10:41:05 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:01:12 am
Or he simply could have had some time to think and reflect, felt bad about how things turned out and wanted to make amends. I don't think it's beyond the pale to believe this whole episode may have given Punk a bit more sympathy for HHH's side of the fence.

He could have done it any other way. To be honest, I think it's a clear sign to Tony Khan to get his shit together and keep the other people in line, if he wants CM Punk to come back. Not necessarily in terms of CM Punk being about to sign for WWE (which is impossible anyway as he's under contract with AEW) or even being open to signing for them once his AEW-contract runs out, but more in terms of showing Tony that despite all the history and all the nasty stories about Punk's relationship with WWE he might still be open to do something with them even if it's just to piss Tony off for not treating Punk the way he thought he should be treated.
Offline damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7130 on: Today at 10:41:38 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:01:12 am
Or he simply could have had some time to think and reflect, felt bad about how things turned out and wanted to make amends. I don't think it's beyond the pale to believe this whole episode may have given Punk a bit more sympathy for HHH's side of the fence.

Really hard to know but that's not beyond the pale at all. Triple H had an awful health scare, Punk maybe heard about that said fuck it life is too short and wanted to bury the hatchet when they were in town.

Bret Hart made amends with both HBK and Vince McMahon, after that I always assume anything is possible in wrestling.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7131 on: Today at 02:10:06 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:01:12 am
Or he simply could have had some time to think and reflect, felt bad about how things turned out and wanted to make amends. I don't think it's beyond the pale to believe this whole episode may have given Punk a bit more sympathy for HHH's side of the fence.

Someone did raise this, if he is actually looking to work on himself, perhaps he is looking to get closure and apologize to people he wronged. By all accounts he left with no issue either.

He could have done this better though, other than just turning up.

Having said that, AEW talent turn up backstage all the time with no consequence - QT Marshall, Ricky Starks, Shawn Spears, Dustin Rhodes

I think part of the issue is Wrestling Media making a mountain out of a molehill - I don't usually criticize them but Meltzer is directly the man to stir up trouble again with the Punk/Moxley thing just as a deal was to be made for a return. I think we all know Punk was the main culprit of Brawl Out but a lot of people are calling Meltzer out for implying that the Elite are completely faultless and traumatized by the whole affair
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7132 on: Today at 03:20:29 pm »
https://twitter.com/stephaniemchase/status/1650857789538074624?cxt=HHwWgIDUgbeag-ktAAAA

All In Seat Map and Pricing. Honestly not bad prices compared to other Wembley events

They are going for a full stadium set up as well,
