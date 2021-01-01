Or he simply could have had some time to think and reflect, felt bad about how things turned out and wanted to make amends. I don't think it's beyond the pale to believe this whole episode may have given Punk a bit more sympathy for HHH's side of the fence.



He could have done it any other way. To be honest, I think it's a clear sign to Tony Khan to get his shit together and keep the other people in line, if he wants CM Punk to come back. Not necessarily in terms of CM Punk being about to sign for WWE (which is impossible anyway as he's under contract with AEW) or even being open to signing for them once his AEW-contract runs out, but more in terms of showing Tony that despite all the history and all the nasty stories about Punk's relationship with WWE he might still be open to do something with them even if it's just to piss Tony off for not treating Punk the way he thought he should be treated.