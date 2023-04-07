« previous next »
Offline I've been a good boy

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7040 on: April 7, 2023, 08:44:30 pm »
Quote from: damomad on April  7, 2023, 02:28:53 pm
I'm going solo, did the WWE Cardiff show on my own as well and it was brilliant craic, the atmosphere in the city before hand was like a football game and it's not everyday you get to strike up an in depth conversation about wrestling with actual real life people in the real world. People watching is half the fun too, I know they won't sell out but could imagine 90,000 wrestling fans having it's fair share of interesting characters!

Only shame is the fact it is Wembley, I've heard it's a bit soulless outside the ground.
How did you get tickets? From what I remember, it sold out ridiculously quick. Wanted to go Money in the Bank but that also sold out in a minute, then realised I'm actually flying to Turkey that day.

As for Wrestlemania 40, I still think Rock will screw Roman at some point, setting up a match in Philly. And in the meantime Jey will turn on him too, to fill out the time leading up to Mania. Rock said the other day he will back coming back soon so it's a matter of when, not if.
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7041 on: April 7, 2023, 09:50:14 pm »
They have 25k pre-registered already, Eddie Hearn datanomics puts that at an expected crowd of 56k, and only UK & ROI could pre-register, so thats not counting international fans who will travel.
Logged

Offline John_P

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7042 on: April 7, 2023, 11:29:36 pm »
I'll definitely be getting tickets, just be intrigued by what sort of show it will be seeing that All Out is scheduled for the weekend after.
Logged




Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7043 on: April 7, 2023, 11:30:42 pm »
Quote from: John_P on April  7, 2023, 11:29:36 pm
I'll definitely be getting tickets, just be intrigued by what sort of show it will be seeing that All Out is scheduled for the weekend after.

If it is Wembley I can say for sure that it will be a massive show, perhaps (probably) their biggest show ever
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7044 on: April 7, 2023, 11:52:26 pm »
Definitely thinking about it, only issue would be Ticketmaster are running it which means insane prices if you expect to be able to see the ring.
Logged

Online XabiArt

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7045 on: Yesterday at 10:29:24 am »
Quote from: a little break on April  7, 2023, 08:13:31 pm
Funnily enough I haven't watched for years, like since before Covid and I saw my mates on Insta posting about watching it so I found a stream just to watch Cody and Reigns and when Roman came out and the commentators were talking about how long he's had the belt and just before it I saw next year is number 40 my first thought was "fuck that, I'd have Roman keep it till then and THEN have Cody beat him. It would be huge." I'd love if they did that. I mean, I won't be watching any of it in between but if they do it, I'll watch that match again.

It's the obvious call for me, couldnt believe how many people overwhelmingly thought Cody was winning.
Logged

Offline damomad

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7046 on: Yesterday at 10:45:34 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on April  7, 2023, 08:44:30 pm
How did you get tickets? From what I remember, it sold out ridiculously quick. Wanted to go Money in the Bank but that also sold out in a minute, then realised I'm actually flying to Turkey that day.

I got them through the presale and got the cheapest I could find, around £40. View of the action wasnt great but still could see everything clearly on the giant screens and it was great being part of it. I dont want to be paying upwards of £100+ for any wrestling event unless it was Mania which Ill hopefully get to someday.
Logged


Offline ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7047 on: Yesterday at 12:04:18 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Yesterday at 10:29:24 am
It's the obvious call for me, couldnt believe how many people overwhelmingly thought Cody was winning.

yup

With McMahon in charge no way an AEW talent was going over his pick

When Lesnar came in he jobbed (albeit spectacularly) to Cena, HHH....

It's always been so. Look at the Invasion
Logged

Offline B0151?

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7048 on: Yesterday at 12:28:00 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 12:04:18 pm
yup

With McMahon in charge no way an AEW talent was going over his pick

When Lesnar came in he jobbed (albeit spectacularly) to Cena, HHH....

It's always been so. Look at the Invasion
No, Cody will still go over. It just didn't make sense for him to instantly win. He needs to face more adversity, that's how you build up your hero beating the Big Bad...  what hero beats the final boss at the first try? Story wise it made sense... People are just impatient/don't trust the WWE (the latter I understand of course)
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7049 on: Yesterday at 01:46:55 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 12:28:00 pm
No, Cody will still go over. It just didn't make sense for him to instantly win. He needs to face more adversity, that's how you build up your hero beating the Big Bad...  what hero beats the final boss at the first try? Story wise it made sense... People are just impatient/don't trust the WWE (the latter I understand of course)

well it isn't "No" as it happened - he could have had the big Mania win. Would have worked just fine. Heyman said this too I think (what you said about Roman staying champ tho Heyman seemed in character)

Isn't Dashing gonna work with Brock given how Raw ended?

Brock joining the Bloodline seems a bit much

Just from the Zayn / Owens storyline of "us winning destroys the bloodline"
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:48:46 pm by ToneLa »
Logged

Online XabiArt

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7050 on: Yesterday at 01:54:34 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 12:04:18 pm
yup

With McMahon in charge no way an AEW talent was going over his pick

When Lesnar came in he jobbed (albeit spectacularly) to Cena, HHH....

It's always been so. Look at the Invasion

It's nothing to do with Vince. That finish was sorted weeks ago.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7051 on: Yesterday at 01:56:36 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Yesterday at 01:54:34 pm
It's nothing to do with Vince. That finish was sorted weeks ago.

Shrug

Still happened
Logged

Online XabiArt

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7052 on: Yesterday at 01:59:15 pm »
Shrug.

I guess you never watched any WWE before 8 months ago then, therefore never enjoyed anything from the last 30 years that Vincr also booked
 
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7053 on: Yesterday at 02:02:14 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Yesterday at 01:59:15 pm
Shrug.

I guess you never watched any WWE before 8 months ago then, therefore never enjoyed anything from the last 30 years that Vincr also booked

Vince of 30 years ago is far from the same as he is now. Now he is a senile, out of touch, alleged rapist. 30 years ago he was just an alleged rapist
Logged

Online XabiArt

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7054 on: Yesterday at 02:05:25 pm »
Correct.

He also didnt book Roman to win.

Wrestling fans are the most insane people on the planet I swear, the only set of fans of a tv show that feel they are absolutely entitled to a certain outcome or what they want to happen. I didnt want Tony to kill Christopher in the Sopranos, I didnt cry on the internet about it, I continued to watch the story.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7055 on: Yesterday at 02:16:05 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Yesterday at 02:05:25 pm
Correct.

He also didnt book Roman to win.

Wrestling fans are the most insane people on the planet I swear, the only set of fans of a tv show that feel they are absolutely entitled to a certain outcome or what they want to happen. I didnt want Tony to kill Christopher in the Sopranos, I didnt cry on the internet about it, I continued to watch the story.

I mean Vince has been back it bits and pieces since January, but still I don't think Vince booked it.

I also think that a reason why wrestling fans complain so much about these sort of results in WWE (and it is specific for WWE) is because there's over a decade of evidence in WWE of booking decisions just being for no reason, and the story you are watching not paying off in any way. There's so many stories of scripts and finishes being changed and re-written 2 minutes before shows start. Something which everyone now expects will return with Vince being back

Even if the story does play out, there's a very good chance that they aren't going to get anywhere near as hot a moment as Main Event of WrestleMania to finish the story.

The reason why people complain about such results is because there is ample evidence to show that these results don't pay off
Logged

Online XabiArt

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7056 on: Yesterday at 02:23:35 pm »
Despite them making more money and selling out bigger arenas for big events than ever before.

And were still talking about it, 23 years since I watched Royal Rumble 2000 as a youngling.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7057 on: Yesterday at 02:35:07 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Yesterday at 02:23:35 pm
Despite them making more money and selling out bigger arenas for big events than ever before.

And were still talking about it, 23 years since I watched Royal Rumble 2000 as a youngling.

Despite bleeding out TV viewers quicker than ever too. Business is good but it doesn't mean the booking is for the most part the last 15 or so years.

Business is so good they can make money despite booking, they get more money from TV rights deals and Saudi Arabia that tickets and merchandise. It's more a reflection of how good Nick Khan is at his job than anything.

Rumble 23 years ago was the first PPV I ever watched (after the fact but yeah), and then Mania 17 was the first one I watched live. To think it was all downhill from there  ;D
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7058 on: Yesterday at 03:21:57 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Yesterday at 01:59:15 pm
Shrug.

I guess you never watched any WWE before 8 months ago then, therefore never enjoyed anything from the last 30 years that Vincr also booked

Shrug

Shit on me before my argument

Are you this immediately rude always?

I refer you to the Voices of Wrestling podcast. They say Roman should have jobbed

I offer this just so my first honest contribution here in years isn't someone getting personal. The opinion exists - consider it without insulting me please.
Logged

Offline NightDancer

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7059 on: Yesterday at 03:34:05 pm »



This is the only way to settle things in here.
Logged


Offline damomad

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7060 on: Yesterday at 04:12:22 pm »
The 177 page streak is under threat. We had a good run, one for the ages, it'll be talked about like Roman's some day.
Logged


Online XabiArt

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7061 on: Yesterday at 04:23:47 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 03:21:57 pm
Shrug

Shit on me before my argument

Are you this immediately rude always?

I refer you to the Voices of Wrestling podcast. They say Roman should have jobbed

I offer this just so my first honest contribution here in years isn't someone getting personal. The opinion exists - consider it without insulting me please.

Where was the insult?


Wrestling fans, eh? ;D
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7062 on: Yesterday at 07:27:54 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 03:21:57 pm
Shrug

Shit on me before my argument

Are you this immediately rude always?

I refer you to the Voices of Wrestling podcast. They say Roman should have jobbed

I offer this just so my first honest contribution here in years isn't someone getting personal. The opinion exists - consider it without insulting me please.

Nah, I think for the story it was good for Rhodes to lose looking back. As long as they actually go through with it, that is
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7063 on: Yesterday at 11:01:01 pm »
In actual wrestling news, New Japan's "Sakura Genesis" show today was one of the best yet, with the main event challenger actually finishing the story. It made me a happy boy!
Logged

Online XabiArt

  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7064 on: Today at 09:07:19 am »
It was obviously the right time for the story to end ;)
Logged

Online Riquende

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #7065 on: Today at 09:29:09 am »
Quote from: XabiArt on Yesterday at 02:05:25 pm
Wrestling fans are the most insane people on the planet I swear,

Well, pro wrestling is the most absurd form of entertainment on the planet (in some ways), so that tracks.
Logged

