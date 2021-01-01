I'm going solo, did the WWE Cardiff show on my own as well and it was brilliant craic, the atmosphere in the city before hand was like a football game and it's not everyday you get to strike up an in depth conversation about wrestling with actual real life people in the real world. People watching is half the fun too, I know they won't sell out but could imagine 90,000 wrestling fans having it's fair share of interesting characters!



Only shame is the fact it is Wembley, I've heard it's a bit soulless outside the ground.



How did you get tickets? From what I remember, it sold out ridiculously quick. Wanted to go Money in the Bank but that also sold out in a minute, then realised I'm actually flying to Turkey that day.As for Wrestlemania 40, I still think Rock will screw Roman at some point, setting up a match in Philly. And in the meantime Jey will turn on him too, to fill out the time leading up to Mania. Rock said the other day he will back coming back soon so it's a matter of when, not if.