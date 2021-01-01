« previous next »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 02:28:53 pm
I'm going solo, did the WWE Cardiff show on my own as well and it was brilliant craic, the atmosphere in the city before hand was like a football game and it's not everyday you get to strike up an in depth conversation about wrestling with actual real life people in the real world. People watching is half the fun too, I know they won't sell out but could imagine 90,000 wrestling fans having it's fair share of interesting characters!

Only shame is the fact it is Wembley, I've heard it's a bit soulless outside the ground.
How did you get tickets? From what I remember, it sold out ridiculously quick. Wanted to go Money in the Bank but that also sold out in a minute, then realised I'm actually flying to Turkey that day.

As for Wrestlemania 40, I still think Rock will screw Roman at some point, setting up a match in Philly. And in the meantime Jey will turn on him too, to fill out the time leading up to Mania. Rock said the other day he will back coming back soon so it's a matter of when, not if.
They have 25k pre-registered already, Eddie Hearn datanomics puts that at an expected crowd of 56k, and only UK & ROI could pre-register, so thats not counting international fans who will travel.
I'll definitely be getting tickets, just be intrigued by what sort of show it will be seeing that All Out is scheduled for the weekend after.
I'll definitely be getting tickets, just be intrigued by what sort of show it will be seeing that All Out is scheduled for the weekend after.

If it is Wembley I can say for sure that it will be a massive show, perhaps (probably) their biggest show ever
Definitely thinking about it, only issue would be Ticketmaster are running it which means insane prices if you expect to be able to see the ring.
