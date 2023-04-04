« previous next »
It's been confirmed Vince was back in charge last night, making constant changes and getting rewritten and it was awful. I will probably stop watching again now if that's the case. Such a shame as they really were doing quite well without him.
I dont watch the current stuff anymore, I didnt even know it was wrestlemania this weekend.

But it seems Vince cant let it go
Quote from: LiverLuke on April  4, 2023, 12:00:54 pm
It's been confirmed Vince was back in charge last night, making constant changes and getting rewritten and it was awful. I will probably stop watching again now if that's the case. Such a shame as they really were doing quite well without him.

Not necessarily confirmed because officially HHH is still in charge, but the Paul Joyce of wrestling journalists said that yeah he was in charge most of last night
I'm hoping the Brock Lesnar ambush is to build Rhodes up as an underdog again, and he'll get his moment at Summerslam. The uso's without the gold is cracks appearing, Solo's head will be turned and eventually Rhodes wins the big one.

With Vince potentially in charge, however, they will probably keep it on him until wrestlemania 40 in hope The Rocks shows up :D
Fuck Vince.

Lmao, Seth said he was going to head out to ring, came out and stood around for a bit. And then went back in without a word.
New people in charge have to see this old fool going to destory everything  :no https://twitter.com/WrestlingNewsCo/status/1643265268024582146
Don't now much about Endeavor and if they're hands-on at all, but it'd be better if the ratings tanked and merch /ticket sales badly declined. Only then will they realise how toxic Vince is to the business. I mean for him to just walk back in like nothing happened is ridiculous.
Quote from: btroom on April  4, 2023, 07:47:41 pm
New people in charge have to see this old fool going to destory everything  :no https://twitter.com/WrestlingNewsCo/status/1643265268024582146

This got me thinking about the logic of the Brock heel turn and if it was hot shotted on the night of RAW.

He was babyface only the night before against their latest monster heel. He was made to look weak, taking a real beating from Omos but still managing to scrape the win. Omos started ok but ended up looking like just another chump getting suplexed around the city by Lesnar.

Both came out of it looking worse off. Brock looks vulnerable and Omos takes an L. Why do this if only the next night you are going to change course so rapidly?
Quote from: paulrazor on April  4, 2023, 12:18:02 pm
I dont watch the current stuff anymore, I didnt even know it was wrestlemania this weekend.

But it seems Vince cant let it go
Vince is a problem, for sure.

Honestly though? The whole product (across all promotions) has lacked charisma and characters with proper angles for a long, long while now.

I have no idea why. Could be oversaturation; so many shows, so much content, so many PPV's.

Could be social media and the ability for fans with smartphones to capture all the rumors and dark matches and report them in the many podcasts and shows.

Could be that talent isn't given room to grow in such a fast paced world, characters don't flesh out.

Yeah Vince is a problem, but honestly, it's been like this for a decade or more.
Quote from: TipTopKop on April  5, 2023, 12:04:01 am
Vince is a problem, for sure.

Honestly though? The whole product (across all promotions) has lacked charisma and characters with proper angles for a long, long while now.

I have no idea why. Could be oversaturation; so many shows, so much content, so many PPV's.

Could be social media and the ability for fans with smartphones to capture all the rumors and dark matches and report them in the many podcasts and shows.

Could be that talent isn't given room to grow in such a fast paced world, characters don't flesh out.

Yeah Vince is a problem, but honestly, it's been like this for a decade or more.

I think the social media aspect is key - even if people were aware of things in the 90s and 00s there was still some mystique to it all. Now that everything is presented to the fans and backstage information is so easy to access then it simply won't be the same as it once was
Wrestling was also the perfect fit for the lad culture of the mid to late 90s.  The DX stuff, Austin, Rock, bra and panties matches, etc.  They captured the mood of the time really well and the current climate isn't a good fit for wrestling.  AEW tried it with the inclusivity stuff, signing and showcasing wrestlers like Sonny Kiss and Nyla Rose, but it's just not what wrestling fans really want because they're all still pining for the attitude era.

They key to it really is storylines right now.  AEW had a lot of momentum with the Hangman story, WWE did great business with the Sami/Bloodline story, that's what they should be focusing on these days.  If you book great stories, people will stick around to see the ending.
Quote from: TipTopKop on April  5, 2023, 12:04:01 am
Vince is a problem, for sure.

Honestly though? The whole product (across all promotions) has lacked charisma and characters with proper angles for a long, long while now.

I have no idea why. Could be oversaturation; so many shows, so much content, so many PPV's.

Could be social media and the ability for fans with smartphones to capture all the rumors and dark matches and report them in the many podcasts and shows.

Could be that talent isn't given room to grow in such a fast paced world, characters don't flesh out.

Yeah Vince is a problem, but honestly, it's been like this for a decade or more.
combination of all that alright

How many ppvs a year are there these days?

Wrestlemania over two nights is too much.
Any recent chat about AEW doing a UK event in 2023?
Quote from: bobadicious on April  5, 2023, 10:44:30 am
Any recent chat about AEW doing a UK event in 2023?

'Huge' announcement planned for tonight's Dynamite. Probably not that though, as the recent rumours are that AEW's 3rd hour will start airing late July on Saturday evenings.

If the plan is/was to use Craven Cottage between football seasons then it's getting pretty late in the year to announce it...
I think WWE booking the O2 threw a few things off, but apparently we may be hearing more soon
Lot of chatter is that tonight is the AEW UK tour announcement
Jay White signed with AEW and turned up right away tonight

Find it funny that Vince had no call ups or Debuts on the Raw after Mania, so Tony has Jay White debut in literally the first 60 seconds of Dynamite
So the announcement is of AEW All In, a UK PPV being done at Wembley Stadium on August 27th

That's a big announcement
Huge statement of intent, aiming to fill Wembley. I wanted a SS'92 style summer show at the Cottage, instead they can just try to replicate it in situ (sort of).

I was ambivalent towards trekking down to London for a midweek Dynamite, but this has got me interested again.

Also, spotted in the crowd: A sign saying "LMAO Cody". Harsh.

Otherwise, good show, although (as is common) the MJF section went on for a bit. Song, speeches, scuffle. Probably could have cut down on one.
Wow wasn't expecting Wembley. What's their biggest attendance to date, 20,000?

Doubling that would be a great effort. Bank holiday weekend too :D
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 07:56:28 am
Huge statement of intent, aiming to fill Wembley. I wanted a SS'92 style summer show at the Cottage, instead they can just try to replicate it in situ (sort of).

I was ambivalent towards trekking down to London for a midweek Dynamite, but this has got me interested again.

Also, spotted in the crowd: A sign saying "LMAO Cody". Harsh.

Otherwise, good show, although (as is common) the MJF section went on for a bit. Song, speeches, scuffle. Probably could have cut down on one.

It being on Bank Holiday weekend as well is a big plus, basically seals the deal for me I am going to this

Don't think they'll sell it out (hey maybe they will) but perhaps they are anticipating more than the Cottage can hold.

Big statement of intent for sure and if they do well could get the company a lot of attention over here and in Europe in general
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 08:06:41 am
It being on Bank Holiday weekend as well is a big plus, basically seals the deal for me I am going to this

It's not a bank holiday in Scotland apparently! Not actually that relevant as I don't naturally get them off anyway, so would need to book some time off for the return journey regardless.
I think theyll get big numbers. Ive spoke before about how Im still on the fence and struggling to get in AEW but even myself am tempted as Im only an hour away from Wembley
Its a big statement. Business wise though it is probably a bit silly. Craven Cottage they wouldn't have had to pay for. If you believe the boxing promotors, Wembley costs around £250-300k to rent. Be interesting if it is a profitable show. 

Nigel McGuinness is a good get for AEW/ROH. Pulls on those nostalgia heartstrings and boosts ROH profile

Wonder if he'll get a chance to get back in the ring under the AEW umbrella. The sliding doors moment when he admitted his previous health problems to WWE and Danielson didn't.
I reckon there's definitely enough hardcore wrestling fans to go, not least because AEW is on ITV rather than Sky. I'm certainly considering it.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 08:37:06 am
Its a big statement. Business wise though it is probably a bit silly. Craven Cottage they wouldn't have had to pay for. If you believe the boxing promotors, Wembley costs around £250-300k to rent. Be interesting if it is a profitable show. 

Nigel McGuinness is a good get for AEW/ROH. Pulls on those nostalgia heartstrings and boosts ROH profile

Wonder if he'll get a chance to get back in the ring under the AEW umbrella. The sliding doors moment when he admitted his previous health problems to WWE and Danielson didn't.

If Sting can do it I think Nigel may be able to in a limited capacity (like sting)

Although Nigel's wrestling was never like Sting's where you can be "lazy" and still work really good and pop the crowd

Also on Wembley I wonder if there's any degree of deal to be done with it being the stadium for Jacksonville Jaguars (and with Shahid almost buying the stadium himself)
HoB vs  RAWKs Pulled Hamstrings is on!!!!!   ;D


Malaki Black, Whatcha gonna do when Night Dancermania runs wild on you, brother.





Kick me in the head probably.  :lickin
Quote from: NightDancer on Yesterday at 12:12:27 pm
HoB vs  RAWKs Pulled Hamstrings is on!!!!!   ;D


Malaki Black, Whatcha gonna do when Night Dancermania runs wild on you, brother.





Kick me in the head probably.  :lickin


AHHHH YEAH I GET TO GET FUCKING MURDERED BY BRODY KING, WOOHOO!!
Fucking hell didn't expect Wembley, that's a massive ask.  WWE to hastily arrange a show in London that same weekend.
