Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6960 on: Yesterday at 12:34:02 pm »
Leaving the title on Gunther makes sense, if youre not taking the big one(s) off Reigns. Should only take it off him when theres a need for a monster heel in the title scene, otherwise hell just get thrown in the shuffle.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6961 on: Yesterday at 12:35:25 pm »
Does that count as the biggest sports sale ever? :D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6962 on: Yesterday at 12:36:08 pm »
Night 1 was so strong that the 2nd night was never gonna top it. Looking at the card before both nights I thought the Sunday would be stronger, but as soon as Saturday night was through I thought it'd be a bit of a damp squib and so it told. The IC title match was enjoyable even though I'm not particularly immersed by any of the three involved. Suppose not entirely true as I like Drew, but it was fun.

What's happened with Roman is really mad for someone like me who's the casual viewer now. He's main evented seven times within a decade. I'm not even sure Hogan done that in the first ten years of the event. It's just fucking nuts, he does absolutely nothing for me, he's just bland. The thing was, when I used to watch more frequently, about six or seven years ago (I think) he'd just get boo'd like he was wearing a blue shirt at Goodison Park. What changed? I just don't get it. My only guess would be that the main event/Championship scene is just that weak there's nothing else they can work around. Anyway, thing was, before he went on this run I never really disliked him, still don't now, it's just very boring that every big PPV you tune in for, there he is in the main event, beating the same people. The finish was terrible too, I don't even know the guy who ran in the ring at the end, but then again as I say I'm more a casual viewer now. Terrible ending to do a dirty finish like that at Wrestlemania when he's already held the belts forever. The match itself was good and you could tell the crowd was behind it. All in all a strong two nights, especially Saturday, just a poor finish IMO like it has been most years he's main evented.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6963 on: Yesterday at 12:37:36 pm »
WWE need to change up the presentation of Bianca away from the big shows. At Mania and in her own interviews she has so much character and personality, on weekly showings she's just another Babyface, although awesome in the ring. They need to do her better as a character.

The women's division as a whole has been a fair bit listless for a while, Bayleys group has been bad, and the rest have kinda just spun wheels. As the championship matches of Night 1 and 2 showed they've got all the talent in the world, just there's no real direction or interest in the booking.


Also I want to give props to Cena - buried Theory dead on raw, didn't come back to let him respond, and then had a "torch passing" match which looked like a house show match he could have in his sleep, got a visible submission, and only lost by cheating. Hey Austin Theory is more Shawn Stasiak than John Cena so I am not too concerned with him only getting a half hearted rub from Cena  ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6964 on: Yesterday at 12:38:49 pm »
It might be actually. How much dir F1 get bought for?

Edit: just seen it was for around $4.6 billion, so yeah this one is bigger
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6965 on: Yesterday at 12:42:06 pm »
I guess that makes sense, but night 2 was sorely missing a feel good moment - a babyface achieving the big title win. I think Sheamus winning the title fulfills that. Could then go on to have Gunther against Rollins or Rey or Cena or Bobby or Lesnar even, someone to keep him at the top.
« Reply #6966 on: Yesterday at 01:27:53 pm »
First time in well over 70 years that someone not named McMahon has control over a wrestling company.

Regardless of how he got into this position and that he's still Executive Chairman of WWE. He no longer has full control and ownership of WWE any longer.

The deal valued WWE at $9.3 billion.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6967 on: Yesterday at 01:42:23 pm »
Not quite right, but certainly over WWE

Although I suspect Vince will go back in WWE now - he is serving as chairman of the board otn the new company, and I suspect he will have his finger in creative again (as it appears he has the last few months, ever so slightly
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6968 on: Yesterday at 02:02:36 pm »
I predict a UFC guy will fight inside Hell in a Cell within a year.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6969 on: Yesterday at 02:09:23 pm »
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6970 on: Yesterday at 02:11:26 pm »
Apart from Conor McGregor, no-one else in the UFC has the aura or personality to make it in WWE.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6971 on: Yesterday at 03:03:54 pm »
Jon Jones v Brock Lesnar 1 hour Iron Man match. I twill top Bret Hart v Shawn Michaels.  ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6972 on: Yesterday at 04:04:14 pm »
Jeez thought it was destined for Cody to win and leave the fans going home happy.

Bet that was the plan all along until the sexual predator came back into the business.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6973 on: Yesterday at 04:13:04 pm »
Apparently not, reading before it's been a plan for Roman to win for ages.

Vince doing an interview now with the Endeavour fella too. Said he's not and will not be involved in creative in the weeds, but will be at a high high level.

https://twitter.com/BrandonThurston/status/1642906364522512388?t=Lsg3nCtKv2PASrbdj5LKRA&s=19

This guy also shows the bonuses which HHH and Khan will get if the deal goes ahead
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6974 on: Yesterday at 04:25:49 pm »
Oh my god, look at the fucking state of Vince hahaha
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6975 on: Yesterday at 04:32:52 pm »
Looks like an old cockney barrow boy.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6976 on: Yesterday at 04:34:11 pm »
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6977 on: Yesterday at 04:36:52 pm »
That poor caterpillar.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6978 on: Yesterday at 04:38:20 pm »
If he was going for the creepy, past-his-prime pornstar look then he's nailed it.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6979 on: Yesterday at 04:53:12 pm »
Very minor news, but it involves one of the very few Scouse wrestlers so thought I would say, Grizzled Young Veterans asked for their release.

Didn't work out for Zack Gibson, but he's a good wrestler and when allowed a good promo, I hope he lands on his feet, if nothing else than because there aren't many wrestlers from Merseyside
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6980 on: Yesterday at 05:44:02 pm »
So what we expecting for the Raw after Mania?

Bron Breakker debut? Roxanne Perez? Pretty Deadly?

Randy Orton seems pretty certain to return I imagine.

Perhaps Jay White, although with the WWE sale being underway I am not sure if they would make a signing or not. But I would be far from shocked if he debuts tonight
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6981 on: Yesterday at 06:32:26 pm »
How dare you suggest something ridiculous like that? Gunther is just better than everyone else, because he's "Der Ringgeneral" and Austrian. ;)
Love the guy. If only they hadn't gone down the "watered down Nazi"-route.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6982 on: Yesterday at 07:54:52 pm »
Some bizarre booking all around, assuming Vince wasn't involved HHH's honeymoon phase is over.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6983 on: Yesterday at 08:54:54 pm »
Between Drew at CitC, Sami at Elimination Chamber and now Cody at Wrestlemania, they've now turned down 3 golden opportunities to strike while the iron is hot, and the eventual dropping of the title will now have to be something special to justify not taking any of those opportunities. You'd like to think Triple H has a plan in mind.

I just pray to God that plan isn't The Rock.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6984 on: Yesterday at 09:18:57 pm »
Honestly gobsmacked they didn't put the belts on Cody, that was a Mania 16 level downer to finish on.

Enjoyed night 2 overall. The triple threat and the main event are absolute must see. Balor/Edge was entertaining and fair play to Balor for finishing the match after such a brutal head injury. Belair and Asuka was a bit sloppy at times but had a cool finish.

Must caveat that I watched both nights on replay cutting out all the promo packages, entrances and guff in between. If I had to sit through everything I'd maybe have a different view.

Good to see the Saudi's didn't get their hands on WWE. I can still watch it now!
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6985 on: Yesterday at 10:44:51 pm »
Just finished watching night 2, my daughter is gutted Cody and  Asuka didn't win her two favourite wrestlers.
Surprise Cody didn't win but like others said Roman is close to 1,000 days so they ain't passing that up now.
First Wrestlemania I've watch in years and I enjoyed it. 1st night was the best. 2nd night was off to a poor start with the Brock match and the Women's fatal 4 way being dull. Mens one was so much better and I said in the week Ronda would win otherwise she go crying on social media if she doesn't. Good IC match and while the Raw women match was good it wasn't as good as the Smackdown title the night before. Hell in the Cell was great and glad to see one of my favourite wrestlers Edge win.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6986 on: Yesterday at 11:39:58 pm »
Have to say, I really have an irrational hatred for Bianca Belair's hair gimmick. It just annoys the fuck out of me. Like Asuka as a wrestler, but I don't think I've ever heard her speak in a normal way only in that goofy screeching she does with a Japanese accent.

Did zip through yesterday's show and I think it was okay, but nothing that really interested me. Not even the main event as I always disliked Cody as I always found him just bland as fuck. Did watch a bit of the threeway with Gunther, because as a fellow Austrian I like to see him do well and I genuinely think he's doing a very good job in WWE, but at the same time I kind of couldn't be arsed watching him and Sheamus (and McIntyre) kick the shit out of each other again.

I think Reigns winning might very well be about extending his run as champion to get to 1000 days, but it might also be that they want a bigger build-up for Cody, which they didn't get after his injury shortly after his return, to really get that "Oh he has been fighting so  hard to fulfill his lifelong dream and do what his daddy couldn't do"-story. Had he won yesterday, it would basically have been a pretty smooth ride for him. He came back at WM last year, beat Rollins, got injured, won the Rumble and then won the title. Without the injury they could have done a different build up. Add to that how over Sami Zayn got and they had to milk that storyline with Reigns as long as they could. Not sure that there was enough room in there for Cody to really get involved with his own story with Reigns. So, they got him involved with all of them, had him lose now and after Sami and KO winning the tag titles they can now start splitting the whole storyline off and have the whole tag team championship as one feud and Cody going after Reigns as another one with both storylines crossing paths from time to time, but with a much more clear separation than they could have had with Sami being involved with Reigns as much as he was.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6987 on: Today at 08:39:27 am »
Post-Mania Raw was an absolute dud apparently.

Although teasing Cody/Brock versus Roman/Solo for the main event then having Lesnar turn on Rhodes before the bell was rung is objectively funny.

Reports are that Vince was very hands on with the show.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6988 on: Today at 08:57:07 am »
Nope its vince in charge. Raw after mania proof of that  ::)
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6989 on: Today at 09:00:44 am »
Yeah Raw started off with a 16 minute Triple H announcement which was essentially "WE. ARE. WWE"

Cody, right off being cheated for the title on the big stage, gets beaten and humiliated the next night

No call ups, no returns, no real progress, some odd segments, and yeah Vince apparently took a lot of control as Raw went on.

We got SD with main event heel Roman and Raw with main event heel Brock - by god we travelled back to 2 years ago, Vince is back alright  ;D

Interestingly after her cryptic tweet yesterday, no Bayley on raw and no mention of her either. Maybe taking some time off?

Also after Raw we got ourselves some Cody Rhodes ACTING https://www.twitter.com/dajosc11/status/1643109979887489024 - they've done well to keep this part of him away from his return so far, but sometimes Cody just can't help himself and it sneaks out every now and then. May r he will leave his boots in the ring at Smackdown, only to make a dramatic return on Raw
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6990 on: Today at 09:01:57 am »
Briefly looked at the RAW results, not for me at all. Brock is getting as bad as the Big Show with all these heel turns.


Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6991 on: Today at 09:02:41 am »
No returns? Youre forgetting the biggest gobshite on the roster coming back  :butt
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6992 on: Today at 09:04:00 am »
Oh yeah I fucking forgot that bozo existed  :lmao
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6993 on: Today at 09:08:54 am »
He is Vinces safety blankie - need a champion, Brock Lesnar. Need a main event face - Brock Lesnar. Need a main event heel - Brock Lesnar.
