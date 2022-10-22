Have to say, I really have an irrational hatred for Bianca Belair's hair gimmick. It just annoys the fuck out of me. Like Asuka as a wrestler, but I don't think I've ever heard her speak in a normal way only in that goofy screeching she does with a Japanese accent.



Did zip through yesterday's show and I think it was okay, but nothing that really interested me. Not even the main event as I always disliked Cody as I always found him just bland as fuck. Did watch a bit of the threeway with Gunther, because as a fellow Austrian I like to see him do well and I genuinely think he's doing a very good job in WWE, but at the same time I kind of couldn't be arsed watching him and Sheamus (and McIntyre) kick the shit out of each other again.



I think Reigns winning might very well be about extending his run as champion to get to 1000 days, but it might also be that they want a bigger build-up for Cody, which they didn't get after his injury shortly after his return, to really get that "Oh he has been fighting so hard to fulfill his lifelong dream and do what his daddy couldn't do"-story. Had he won yesterday, it would basically have been a pretty smooth ride for him. He came back at WM last year, beat Rollins, got injured, won the Rumble and then won the title. Without the injury they could have done a different build up. Add to that how over Sami Zayn got and they had to milk that storyline with Reigns as long as they could. Not sure that there was enough room in there for Cody to really get involved with his own story with Reigns. So, they got him involved with all of them, had him lose now and after Sami and KO winning the tag titles they can now start splitting the whole storyline off and have the whole tag team championship as one feud and Cody going after Reigns as another one with both storylines crossing paths from time to time, but with a much more clear separation than they could have had with Sami being involved with Reigns as much as he was.