Night 1 was so strong that the 2nd night was never gonna top it. Looking at the card before both nights I thought the Sunday would be stronger, but as soon as Saturday night was through I thought it'd be a bit of a damp squib and so it told. The IC title match was enjoyable even though I'm not particularly immersed by any of the three involved. Suppose not entirely true as I like Drew, but it was fun.



What's happened with Roman is really mad for someone like me who's the casual viewer now. He's main evented seven times within a decade. I'm not even sure Hogan done that in the first ten years of the event. It's just fucking nuts, he does absolutely nothing for me, he's just bland. The thing was, when I used to watch more frequently, about six or seven years ago (I think) he'd just get boo'd like he was wearing a blue shirt at Goodison Park. What changed? I just don't get it. My only guess would be that the main event/Championship scene is just that weak there's nothing else they can work around. Anyway, thing was, before he went on this run I never really disliked him, still don't now, it's just very boring that every big PPV you tune in for, there he is in the main event, beating the same people. The finish was terrible too, I don't even know the guy who ran in the ring at the end, but then again as I say I'm more a casual viewer now. Terrible ending to do a dirty finish like that at Wrestlemania when he's already held the belts forever. The match itself was good and you could tell the crowd was behind it. All in all a strong two nights, especially Saturday, just a poor finish IMO like it has been most years he's main evented.