Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6960 on: Today at 12:34:02 pm
Leaving the title on Gunther makes sense, if youre not taking the big one(s) off Reigns. Should only take it off him when theres a need for a monster heel in the title scene, otherwise hell just get thrown in the shuffle.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6961 on: Today at 12:35:25 pm
Does that count as the biggest sports sale ever? :D
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6962 on: Today at 12:36:08 pm
Night 1 was so strong that the 2nd night was never gonna top it. Looking at the card before both nights I thought the Sunday would be stronger, but as soon as Saturday night was through I thought it'd be a bit of a damp squib and so it told. The IC title match was enjoyable even though I'm not particularly immersed by any of the three involved. Suppose not entirely true as I like Drew, but it was fun.

What's happened with Roman is really mad for someone like me who's the casual viewer now. He's main evented seven times within a decade. I'm not even sure Hogan done that in the first ten years of the event. It's just fucking nuts, he does absolutely nothing for me, he's just bland. The thing was, when I used to watch more frequently, about six or seven years ago (I think) he'd just get boo'd like he was wearing a blue shirt at Goodison Park. What changed? I just don't get it. My only guess would be that the main event/Championship scene is just that weak there's nothing else they can work around. Anyway, thing was, before he went on this run I never really disliked him, still don't now, it's just very boring that every big PPV you tune in for, there he is in the main event, beating the same people. The finish was terrible too, I don't even know the guy who ran in the ring at the end, but then again as I say I'm more a casual viewer now. Terrible ending to do a dirty finish like that at Wrestlemania when he's already held the belts forever. The match itself was good and you could tell the crowd was behind it. All in all a strong two nights, especially Saturday, just a poor finish IMO like it has been most years he's main evented.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6963 on: Today at 12:37:36 pm
WWE need to change up the presentation of Bianca away from the big shows. At Mania and in her own interviews she has so much character and personality, on weekly showings she's just another Babyface, although awesome in the ring. They need to do her better as a character.

The women's division as a whole has been a fair bit listless for a while, Bayleys group has been bad, and the rest have kinda just spun wheels. As the championship matches of Night 1 and 2 showed they've got all the talent in the world, just there's no real direction or interest in the booking.


Also I want to give props to Cena - buried Theory dead on raw, didn't come back to let him respond, and then had a "torch passing" match which looked like a house show match he could have in his sleep, got a visible submission, and only lost by cheating. Hey Austin Theory is more Shawn Stasiak than John Cena so I am not too concerned with him only getting a half hearted rub from Cena  ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6964 on: Today at 12:38:49 pm
It might be actually. How much dir F1 get bought for?

Edit: just seen it was for around $4.6 billion, so yeah this one is bigger
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6965 on: Today at 12:42:06 pm
I guess that makes sense, but night 2 was sorely missing a feel good moment - a babyface achieving the big title win. I think Sheamus winning the title fulfills that. Could then go on to have Gunther against Rollins or Rey or Cena or Bobby or Lesnar even, someone to keep him at the top.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6966 on: Today at 01:27:53 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:26:59 pm
WWE sale news now confirmed: https://investor.endeavorco.com/news/news-details/2023/Endeavor-Announces-UFC-and-WWE-to-Form-a-21-Billion-Global-Live-Sports-and-Entertainment-Company/default.aspx

First time in well over 70 years that someone not named McMahon has control over a wrestling company.

Regardless of how he got into this position and that he's still Executive Chairman of WWE. He no longer has full control and ownership of WWE any longer.

The deal valued WWE at $9.3 billion.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6967 on: Today at 01:42:23 pm
First time in well over 70 years that someone not named McMahon has control over a wrestling company.

Regardless of how he got into this position and that he's still Executive Chairman of WWE. He no longer has full control and ownership of WWE any longer.

The deal valued WWE at $9.3 billion.

Not quite right, but certainly over WWE

Although I suspect Vince will go back in WWE now - he is serving as chairman of the board otn the new company, and I suspect he will have his finger in creative again (as it appears he has the last few months, ever so slightly
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6968 on: Today at 02:02:36 pm
I predict a UFC guy will fight inside Hell in a Cell within a year.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6969 on: Today at 02:09:23 pm
It'll be Conor McGregor. He'll get paid like 20mil for the appearance.



Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6970 on: Today at 02:11:26 pm
Apart from Conor McGregor, no-one else in the UFC has the aura or personality to make it in WWE.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6971 on: Today at 03:03:54 pm
Jon Jones v Brock Lesnar 1 hour Iron Man match. I twill top Bret Hart v Shawn Michaels.  ;D
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6972 on: Today at 04:04:14 pm
Jeez thought it was destined for Cody to win and leave the fans going home happy.

Bet that was the plan all along until the sexual predator came back into the business.
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6973 on: Today at 04:13:04 pm
Apparently not, reading before it's been a plan for Roman to win for ages.

Vince doing an interview now with the Endeavour fella too. Said he's not and will not be involved in creative in the weeds, but will be at a high high level.

https://twitter.com/BrandonThurston/status/1642906364522512388?t=Lsg3nCtKv2PASrbdj5LKRA&s=19

This guy also shows the bonuses which HHH and Khan will get if the deal goes ahead
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc)
Reply #6974 on: Today at 04:25:49 pm
Vince doing an interview now with the Endeavour fella too. Said he's not and will not be involved in creative in the weeds, but will be at a high high level.

https://twitter.com/BrandonThurston/status/1642906364522512388?t=Lsg3nCtKv2PASrbdj5LKRA&s=19

This guy also shows the bonuses which HHH and Khan will get if the deal goes ahead

Oh my god, look at the fucking state of Vince hahaha
