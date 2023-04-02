Apparently WWE is close to being sold to Endeaver



Anyone know what this will mean?.... other than lots of future endeavour jokes of course.



Probably a fair few people getting cut.Vince back as Chairman, Nick Khan as PresidentUFC probably still be seperateTriple H maybe getting kicked?Relatively a minor one, but Bayley put out a cryptic tweet saying bye. Maybe in character, maybe something with Vince coming back, maybe not happy with her faction (been a bit of a dud), maybe just looking at the fucking bank Mercedes is making and wanting a bit of that herself.