« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 169 170 171 172 173 [174]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 320047 times)

Offline jediwarrior

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6920 on: Yesterday at 06:07:46 pm »
We took breaks and watch it throughout today. Watch the first 3 matches this morning then took about a hours break, then had another break after the Rhea match. Will have to do the same tomorrow as I got work so will stay off social media for the day till we've watched it all.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,735
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6921 on: Yesterday at 06:11:56 pm »
Such a good first night. Smashed it out of the park.

Would be surprised if they can replicate that tonight.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,334
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6922 on: Yesterday at 06:13:25 pm »
Watched it this morning, haven't really watched wrestling for ages, but get it free on peacock. Was actually a really good day 1, thoroughly entertaining.
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,460
  • JFT96
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6923 on: Yesterday at 07:07:41 pm »
Skimmed through some highlights and thought the majority of the stuff was very well done. Mysterio and KO/Zayn storylines in paticular very good.

Hoping for more surprises tonight. Incredibly unlikely but i'd love either a lashley or la knight call out, with Randy Orton making a return. One can dream .
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,512
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6924 on: Yesterday at 08:43:33 pm »
Dont watch much wrasslin these days but I want Rhea to marry me please.
Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,102
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6925 on: Yesterday at 08:55:54 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:43:33 pm
Dont watch much wrasslin these days but I want Rhea to marry me please.

I still feel the same about Lita.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6926 on: Yesterday at 09:53:18 pm »
https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/02/wwe-ufc-endeavor-deal.html

WWE about to be bought apparently, and thankfully NOT to Saudi Arabia. Instead it is apparently Endeavor, the company that owns UFC. Will be merged into one publically traded company (UFC and WWE)
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6927 on: Yesterday at 09:53:54 pm »
Big news - WWE being sold to Endeavour, parent company of UFC, expected to be announced tomorrow.

https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/02/wwe-ufc-endeavor-deal.html
Logged

Offline XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,353
  • The passmaster.
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6928 on: Yesterday at 09:59:36 pm »
Apparently WWE is close to being sold to Endeaver

Anyone know what this will mean?.... other than lots of future endeavour jokes of course.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6929 on: Yesterday at 10:21:07 pm »
Quote from: XabiArt on Yesterday at 09:59:36 pm
Apparently WWE is close to being sold to Endeaver

Anyone know what this will mean?.... other than lots of future endeavour jokes of course.

Probably a fair few people getting cut.

Vince back as Chairman, Nick Khan as President

UFC probably still be seperate

Triple H maybe getting kicked?

Relatively a minor one, but Bayley put out a cryptic tweet saying bye. Maybe in character, maybe something with Vince coming back, maybe not happy with her faction (been a bit of a dud), maybe just looking at the fucking bank Mercedes is making and wanting a bit of that herself.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:23:28 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6930 on: Yesterday at 10:33:32 pm »
Also may be a bit more cut throat with signings - Vince and HHH got people just so others couldn't have them. Perhaps with Endeavor without that Carney background aspect won't be as open to that method of signings
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,243
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6931 on: Yesterday at 10:44:37 pm »
No idea what this all means for the future but it's definitely the end of an era, WWE no longer being in the hands of a McMahon. Vince v Dana at UFC 300, book it!
Logged

Offline btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6932 on: Today at 01:22:53 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:21:07 pm
Probably a fair few people getting cut.

Vince back as Chairman, Nick Khan as President

UFC probably still be seperate

Triple H maybe getting kicked?

Relatively a minor one, but Bayley put out a cryptic tweet saying bye. Maybe in character, maybe something with Vince coming back, maybe not happy with her faction (been a bit of a dud), maybe just looking at the fucking bank Mercedes is making and wanting a bit of that herself.

Hopefully they get the hint wwe fans don't want vince back anyway near the creative.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,017
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6933 on: Today at 03:02:54 am »
Shan'o'Mac was supposed to fight Miz, blew out his knee shortly after coming into the ring ala Vince.

Snoop who was a guest finished the match, I think he was meant to, but later than expected.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,243
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6934 on: Today at 03:10:20 am »
Fair play to Snoop improvising and delivering one of the best people's elbows ever.
Logged

Online Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 962
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6935 on: Today at 03:53:38 am »
This should be interesting main event is starting with over an hour left tonight
Logged

Online a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,018
  • YNWA
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6936 on: Today at 04:04:12 am »
I haven't watched wrestling in 3 years, maybe more. I've just gotten a stream and it's on the main event. This feels absolutely massive, fair play to WWE, Roman and Cody. I also cannot believe Reigns has been champion that long and he hasn't been pinned since 2019, fucking hell hahaha
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,243
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6937 on: Today at 04:05:18 am »
Any good streams? Mine just gone down
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 169 170 171 172 173 [174]   Go Up
« previous next »
 