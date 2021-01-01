Michaels definitely sounded like a complete and utter arsehole back then



that Taker story is well known, heard another version shawn knew this and claimed he was always putting austin over but wound everyone up into believing he wouldnt. Also that he wasnt too happy he had the austin 3:16 shirt draped over him after Tyson clocked him



Michaels didnt wrestle again until summerslam 2002, he didnt have one match between royal rumble and this. You can tell at points in this match he is in absolute agony.