The main event should have been better but Shawn was carrying a bad injury.

There was rumours he didnt want Stone Cold going over and apparently Undertaker was sitting close by backstage to make sure there was no funny business.
That the famous taping his firsts up story Taker says.

Leta be honest, 90's Shawn before he found god was borderline on the positives outweighing the risk - one of the best wrestlers ever, but with so much shit around him, it was almost not worth it - a few more asshole points, or a slightly different era, and he would be akin to CM Punk now
Michaels definitely sounded like a complete and utter arsehole back then

that Taker story is well known, heard another version shawn knew this and claimed he was always putting austin over but wound everyone up into believing he wouldnt. Also that he wasnt too happy he had the austin 3:16 shirt draped over him after Tyson clocked him

Michaels didnt wrestle again until summerslam 2002, he didnt have one match between royal rumble and this. You can tell at points in this match he is in absolute agony.
Tyson fast counting always ruins that match a smidge for me. Like Austin just hit the stunner, he wasn't getting up and then the optics of Tyson fast counting just looks...shit.
Agree with that. Made it look like a sneaky heel victory.

Knowing Tyson he was probably coked up to his eye balls and thought that was a regular count.
Yeah that was always something different, guess I liked it as it was nice to see a heel screwed over for a change
That was the real start of the Attitude Era. HHH reforming DX with the Outlaws and X-Pac, the Nation of Domination turning on Farooq in favour of the Rock, and Vince getting Austin arrested after being stunned. They were off to the races.
Yes. A very big night in history. No doubt.
