« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 168 169 170 171 172 [173]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 318419 times)

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,718
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6880 on: Today at 11:38:18 am »
The main event should have been better but Shawn was carrying a bad injury.

There was rumours he didnt want Stone Cold going over and apparently Undertaker was sitting close by backstage to make sure there was no funny business.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,143
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6881 on: Today at 11:45:01 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 11:38:18 am
The main event should have been better but Shawn was carrying a bad injury.

There was rumours he didnt want Stone Cold going over and apparently Undertaker was sitting close by backstage to make sure there was no funny business.

That the famous taping his firsts up story Taker says.

Leta be honest, 90's Shawn before he found god was borderline on the positives outweighing the risk - one of the best wrestlers ever, but with so much shit around him, it was almost not worth it - a few more asshole points, or a slightly different era, and he would be akin to CM Punk now
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 168 169 170 171 172 [173]   Go Up
« previous next »
 