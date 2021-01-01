Not going to get to watch Dynamite until tomorrow but take it his match with Omega was good then?



I know Omega had been talking Vikingo up in a very big way in the build to the bout and calling Vinkingo a genuine game changer that will revolutionise aspects of pro wrestling and Lucha Libre.



If he gets a good run on US TV he would be an absolute game changer. He did something things that defy my understanding of what a wrestler can do, including some twisting rope springboard thing that I am still trying to add up how he did it.Just ridiculous Lucha talentWatching him to me had a lesser version of the sensation Suarez brought, which was joy and bewilderment at this dude seemingly defying the laws of the profession they are in to great success