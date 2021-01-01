Watching US wrestling 30 ish years ago, it's mad to think that a 'high flyer' was someone who would jump off the middle turnbuckle to land an elbow.
I'm pretty sure Vikingo could wrestle an entirely 'rana-based match for 5 minutes and not hit the same one twice.
In the ake of this match, I saw a bunch of people linking Rey Mysterio's WCW debut close to 30 years ago, where essentially he was just dropped in and told to do cool shit, and he got super over just blowing people's mind.
Vikingo had the same type of objective last night - just go out and do cool shit.
It is telling that in a company with a lot of high flyers, in a wrestling world with a lot of high flyers, this guy's Lucha libre high flyer style STILL stood out and looked unique