Fuck me Vikingo is fucking good
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:04:13 am
Fuck me Vikingo is fucking good

Not going to get to watch Dynamite until tomorrow but take it his match with Omega was good then?

I know Omega had been talking Vikingo up in a very big way in the build to the bout and calling Vinkingo a genuine game changer that will revolutionise aspects of pro wrestling and Lucha Libre.
Quote from: NightDancer on Today at 08:17:41 am
Not going to get to watch Dynamite until tomorrow but take it his match with Omega was good then?

I know Omega had been talking Vikingo up in a very big way in the build to the bout and calling Vinkingo a genuine game changer that will revolutionise aspects of pro wrestling and Lucha Libre.

If he gets a good run on US TV he would be an absolute game changer. He did something things that defy my understanding of what a wrestler can do, including some twisting rope springboard thing that I am still trying to add up how he did it.

Just ridiculous Lucha talent

Watching him to me had a lesser version of the sensation Suarez brought, which was joy and bewilderment at this dude seemingly defying the laws of the profession they are in to great success
Watching US wrestling 30 ish years ago, it's mad to think that a 'high flyer' was someone who would jump off the middle turnbuckle to land an elbow.

I'm pretty sure Vikingo could wrestle an entirely 'rana-based match for 5 minutes and not hit the same one twice.

Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:01:09 am
Watching US wrestling 30 ish years ago, it's mad to think that a 'high flyer' was someone who would jump off the middle turnbuckle to land an elbow.

I'm pretty sure Vikingo could wrestle an entirely 'rana-based match for 5 minutes and not hit the same one twice.

In the ake of this match, I saw a bunch of people linking Rey Mysterio's WCW debut close to 30 years ago, where essentially he was just dropped in and told to do cool shit, and he got super over just blowing people's mind.

Vikingo had the same type of objective last night - just go out and do cool shit.

It is telling that in a company with a lot of high flyers, in a wrestling world with a lot of high flyers, this guy's Lucha libre high flyer style STILL stood out and looked unique
Vikingo looked tremendous

Another really good Dynamite as well.
How did Kenny not land on his head for some of those?
Great Dynamite, that main event was nuts.  Callis is awesome too.
