« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 166 167 168 169 170 [171]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 315125 times)

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,708
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6800 on: Today at 05:46:27 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:07:40 am
The Bellas have removed all the WWE stuff from their social media and are now going by their real names.

It's because they've got some upcoming show on Amazon which conflicts with the WWE copyrights for the reality shows they did on other networks.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,962
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6801 on: Today at 09:49:40 am »
Really enjoyed that Dynamite, some great callbacks for longer-term viewers at the top and tail. Aubrey Edwards certainly winning the "Rick Knox award for not remotely enforcing the legal men in a multi-man match involving The Elite" this week.

The Outcasts storyline is better having got past the "Ruby's loyalty" bit, but still not clicking. It's the three Heels, against a whole slew of Faces in including the world champion & 2 former world champions. The dynamic is off, but thanks to the rationale behind the faction they can't just throw numbers in to support the Heels.
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6802 on: Today at 10:49:58 am »
Really good Dynamite I felt, really set up some good feuds.

I like the 4 pillars angle for a feud, I think that really works. I didn't like too much the insider baseball jabs at MJF getting everything and burying Rampage - don't make the company the heel, but I LOVED Darby's version of it which was "I love this company, I hate the crybabies in the back, including you MJF"

Elite helping out Hangman is awesome again, I really love it. I would say this maybe leads to Blood and Guts with a tag team joining BCC and Adam Cole or Bryan Danielson or Eddie Kingston or Konosuke Takeshita joining Elite/Hangman, can then branch off into different feuds going into DoN.

I definitely think it should be one of the Adams beating MJF and the more I look the more I think it should be Adam Page. They really need to solidify this guy as THE face of the company, the go to guy for a hero - like your Cena or your Takahashi or your Sting - the guy you know can always be a hero, and always be a hero champ or challenger  if needs be.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:52:28 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online Wolverine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 203
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6803 on: Today at 11:31:27 am »
Adam page, the guy sucks can't cut a promo to save his life his first title run was dreadful felt like a mid-carder was champion the guy has no charisma, he looks like he is going to cry every time he speaks  , honestly just keep the belt on MJF the company is full of dorks who belong in NJPW.

Ricky starks is the one he has the charisma and mic skills to have a good run and the feud with MJF will be epic.

Also fuck off the win loss record it's not UFC ffs who gives a shit about win and losses we know its fake, it's always been about the story and characters , the actual wrestling is the least important part of it.

Tony Khan just runs this company like a die hard mark for nerds they really need to think about the casuals more.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:51:05 am by Wolverine »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6804 on: Today at 11:55:33 am »
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 11:31:27 am
Adam page, the guy sucks can't cut a promo to save his life his first title run was dreadful felt like a mid-carder was champion the guy has no charisma, he looks like he is going to cry every time he speaks  , honestly just keep the belt on MJF the company is full of dorks who belong in NJPW.

Ricky starks is the one he has the charisma and mic skills to have a good run and the feud with MJF will be epic.

Also fuck off the win loss record it's not UFC ffs who gives a shit about win and losses we know its fake, it's always been about the story and characters , the actual wrestling is the least important part of it.

Tony Khan just runs this company like a die hard mark for nerds they really need to think about the casuals more.

I would have to disagree that the wrestling is the least important part of it, but you will be happy to know the Rankings have been gone for like 6 to 8 months now so yeah, quite current criticism that  ;D

I do agree on Starks, and they did have a brilliant little mini feud. He is absolutely championship material, maybe the next go around after MJF
Logged

Online Wolverine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 203
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6805 on: Today at 12:00:47 pm »
Hahah fair enough and maybe I was Harsh on Adam page but his first run was so forgettable I don't think he has the IT factor really.

I am sure I saw the win loss record still come up they do need to get rid of that!

Yes agreeed Starks vs MJF would be great for AEW it could actually gain some mainstream attraction would be some epic promo clips trending which does more than any match could.

That 1st promo battle they had was a great tease!

I look at like this, great story and characters and you only need the actual match to be serviceable , look back to Austin and Undertaker Feud all kinds of crazy shit and most the matches were just solid nothing mind blowing but nobody cared, it's still one of the greatest feuds in WWE.

I just think modern wrestling is all in ring action, the writing is so shit and half arsed if they actually tried it could be so much better and engaging.

 I never get the feeling of I can't wait to tune in next week or leaving the show on a cliff hanger anymore, it's just filler match after match.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:05:40 pm by Wolverine »
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,962
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6806 on: Today at 12:12:19 pm »
The win/loss records are still tracked and appears in the chyron (& on the roster pages), it's the weekly Top 5 that was downplayed towards the end of last year and then apparently abandoned entirely.

I think part of Page's problem was being the publicly-annointed champion-in-waiting since even before Omega won the belt, it was just a queston of timing. So everyone knew the reign was coming, and it was going to have a lot to live up to. Then he wasn't really champion for that long (I think he had 2 feuds?) before it went to Punk. Given what happened to the title picture since, it does feel like it was a 'blink and you missed it' reign, but that's not on Page.
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6807 on: Today at 12:34:50 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:12:19 pm
The win/loss records are still tracked and appears in the chyron (& on the roster pages), it's the weekly Top 5 that was downplayed towards the end of last year and then apparently abandoned entirely.

I think part of Page's problem was being the publicly-annointed champion-in-waiting since even before Omega won the belt, it was just a queston of timing. So everyone knew the reign was coming, and it was going to have a lot to live up to. Then he wasn't really champion for that long (I think he had 2 feuds?) before it went to Punk. Given what happened to the title picture since, it does feel like it was a 'blink and you missed it' reign, but that's not on Page.

Thing is he had a relatively long reign, it is just the nature of the PPV's. He had the belt for 7 months, but that was only 1 PPV. He feuded with Bryan, Archer, Adam Cole, then dropped to Punk. And to be fair, the feuds and matches were fucking awesome.

I do think they could do with more big shows, PPV or not, just ending events. Maybe not 1 every 3 weeks like WWE but also not one every 3 months like AEW at the moment. They added Forbidden Door as a show (coming again June 25th btw, I am somewhat considering going actually because Toronto is cool as a holiday anyway) but maybe a few more for April, maybe push Grand Slam a bit later, have one in January or February, just break up the long cycles a bit. I also think Winter is Coming is a good one, but it needs to be on a bit later after Revolution I feel to be truly effective for a feud ender

I think with rounding off this Moxley feud and getting back with the Elite, he is due a title win again at All Out. Either him, or Adam Cole are the best current candidates I would say in terms of pure babyfaces, and a pure babyfaces is needed to beat the pure heel that is MJF.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:40:06 pm by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6808 on: Today at 12:37:01 pm »
Quote from: Wolverine on Today at 12:00:47 pm
Hahah fair enough and maybe I was Harsh on Adam page but his first run was so forgettable I don't think he has the IT factor really.

I am sure I saw the win loss record still come up they do need to get rid of that!

Yes agreeed Starks vs MJF would be great for AEW it could actually gain some mainstream attraction would be some epic promo clips trending which does more than any match could.

That 1st promo battle they had was a great tease!

I look at like this, great story and characters and you only need the actual match to be serviceable , look back to Austin and Undertaker Feud all kinds of crazy shit and most the matches were just solid nothing mind blowing but nobody cared, it's still one of the greatest feuds in WWE.

I just think modern wrestling is all in ring action, the writing is so shit and half arsed if they actually tried it could be so much better and engaging.

 I never get the feeling of I can't wait to tune in next week or leaving the show on a cliff hanger anymore, it's just filler match after match.

I would say in terms of Dynamite at least, which they are improving on I think and last night is a show for it, is trying to run an episode through line story. Something that happens early and finishes at the very end. They did it with the BCC vs Dark Order fight, could have done a bit more but they did it.

I do think they can improve upon that
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 166 167 168 169 170 [171]   Go Up
« previous next »
 