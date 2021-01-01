The win/loss records are still tracked and appears in the chyron (& on the roster pages), it's the weekly Top 5 that was downplayed towards the end of last year and then apparently abandoned entirely.



I think part of Page's problem was being the publicly-annointed champion-in-waiting since even before Omega won the belt, it was just a queston of timing. So everyone knew the reign was coming, and it was going to have a lot to live up to. Then he wasn't really champion for that long (I think he had 2 feuds?) before it went to Punk. Given what happened to the title picture since, it does feel like it was a 'blink and you missed it' reign, but that's not on Page.



Thing is he had a relatively long reign, it is just the nature of the PPV's. He had the belt for 7 months, but that was only 1 PPV. He feuded with Bryan, Archer, Adam Cole, then dropped to Punk. And to be fair, the feuds and matches were fucking awesome.I do think they could do with more big shows, PPV or not, just ending events. Maybe not 1 every 3 weeks like WWE but also not one every 3 months like AEW at the moment. They added Forbidden Door as a show (coming again June 25th btw, I am somewhat considering going actually because Toronto is cool as a holiday anyway) but maybe a few more for April, maybe push Grand Slam a bit later, have one in January or February, just break up the long cycles a bit. I also think Winter is Coming is a good one, but it needs to be on a bit later after Revolution I feel to be truly effective for a feud enderI think with rounding off this Moxley feud and getting back with the Elite, he is due a title win again at All Out. Either him, or Adam Cole are the best current candidates I would say in terms of pure babyfaces, and a pure babyfaces is needed to beat the pure heel that is MJF.