The win/loss records are still tracked and appears in the chyron (& on the roster pages), it's the weekly Top 5 that was downplayed towards the end of last year and then apparently abandoned entirely.
I think part of Page's problem was being the publicly-annointed champion-in-waiting since even before Omega won the belt, it was just a queston of timing. So everyone knew the reign was coming, and it was going to have a lot to live up to. Then he wasn't really champion for that long (I think he had 2 feuds?) before it went to Punk. Given what happened to the title picture since, it does feel like it was a 'blink and you missed it' reign, but that's not on Page.
Thing is he had a relatively long reign, it is just the nature of the PPV's. He had the belt for 7 months, but that was only 1 PPV. He feuded with Bryan, Archer, Adam Cole, then dropped to Punk. And to be fair, the feuds and matches were fucking awesome.
I do think they could do with more big shows, PPV or not, just ending events. Maybe not 1 every 3 weeks like WWE but also not one every 3 months like AEW at the moment. They added Forbidden Door as a show (coming again June 25th btw, I am somewhat considering going actually because Toronto is cool as a holiday anyway) but maybe a few more for April, maybe push Grand Slam a bit later, have one in January or February, just break up the long cycles a bit. I also think Winter is Coming is a good one, but it needs to be on a bit later after Revolution I feel to be truly effective for a feud ender
I think with rounding off this Moxley feud and getting back with the Elite, he is due a title win again at All Out. Either him, or Adam Cole are the best current candidates I would say in terms of pure babyfaces, and a pure babyfaces is needed to beat the pure heel that is MJF.