Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 313920 times)

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6760 on: March 3, 2023, 04:24:19 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March  3, 2023, 04:20:21 pm
It's a tricky one, because there's money to be made there.  But if it's at the cost of morale and just ends up with more friction, then is it worth it?

I wouldn't be surprised to see Punk back, but I don't think it's the right move.

I don't think he comes back u less he really humbles himself to everyone including Tony. He fell out with him after Brawl Out, talk is the whole speech was planned well in advance to get at Tony. He burnt the bridge and he would have to repair it entirely himself.
Online Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6761 on: March 6, 2023, 04:59:59 am »
Lots of things to like about the PPV, absolutely nothing to dislike. Could not believe the way the Texas Death Match ended. Wrestling. Bloody hell. MJF is incredible, massive props to Danielson for that effort. Doubling down on the Gunns, sure.

What a way to cap a top sporting Sunday.
Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6762 on: March 6, 2023, 05:15:19 am »
What a PPV, perfect way to cap off a great Sunday.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6763 on: March 6, 2023, 12:57:40 pm »
(its not a sport....)
Offline damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6764 on: March 6, 2023, 01:27:28 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March  6, 2023, 12:57:40 pm
(its not a sport....)

How can you watch one guy stab another with a fork repeatedly and tell me that's not a sport?

Looking forward to loading up MJF and Danielson this evening.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6765 on: March 6, 2023, 01:44:55 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on March  6, 2023, 12:57:40 pm
(its not a sport....)

Are you saying that Jungle Boy burying Christian in a casket wasn't a sporting event?
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6766 on: March 6, 2023, 01:50:41 pm »
Very good PPV, excellent in fact. Nothing was bad, and a lot of things were incredibly good.

There was a lot of big face wins here, and a lot of face pushes, which makes me think we are setting up a few MJF feuds. Would honestly be fine with any one of Jungle Boy, Adam Cole, Hangman Page, or Ricky Starks beating MJF for the belt. They all make real sense and all good picks for a champ.

Wouldn't mind Starks vs Christian yet, Christian is a GREAT heater heel for young upcoming talent on the verge of a big push, good standard of talent to put Starks over.

MJF is a great heel champ, but I say he drops at Double or Nothing or All Out - gives him a long reign (7 months double or nothing, and 10 months all out), but also long heel reigns like MJF's can sometimes drag the feel good down a bit. I know that's the point but I feel it is bad to dwell on a heel champ for too long, you need a big Babyface pop at the top not too far in.
Offline NightDancer

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6767 on: March 6, 2023, 03:03:29 pm »
Really good PPV and MJF's presser afterwards was really good too.

Basically took Punk's tantrum presser and redid it in a manner that created a number of possible fueds that I would love to see. Page, Cole, Jungle Boy, Starks etc. Him namechecking all as he did sets up maybe two big fueds and a few smaller ones for MJF. Also muddies the water as to which one of them might be the one to finally dethrone him.

Liked the comments about Adam Cole and the good Doctor as well. Was a nice little nod to comments made by Cole a year or so ago about MJF.

Such a good presser, even had MJF berate journos and the kid he threw water over.


Very early doors but one of the Adams is my bet to dethrone him eventually (assuming one or both of them can burn bright for long enough) 
Offline tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6768 on: March 6, 2023, 10:17:54 pm »
Amazing PPV.
Offline tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6769 on: March 7, 2023, 09:53:01 am »
Full thoughts in the cold light of day:

Starks vs Jericho - Great opener, felt like a Dynamite main event, just really solid throughout and Starks winning clean was exactly what needed to happen.  Time to move on to a new feud.
Jungle Boy vs Christian - This was way better than I thought it would be, really well constructed match, which is a Christian calling card.  Excellent work from both of them but the real star of the show was Christian's evil villain polo neck wrestling gear.
Trios Match - Right result, and just a classic version of that type of Bucks match.  Everyone got some shine, the story they told made sense and there was a bunch of cool shit in there.
Women's Match - Decent, but they've had better.  Tough spot on the card, but it was well produced and I thought Ruby played her part at the end really well.  At least they've finally pulled the trigger on her, even though I would have someone else in that spot.
Texas Death - My girlfriend hid behind me for half of this one, brutal stuff.  Great finish, and Mox is a nutter who needs to take some time off now he's got this one out of his system.  They absolutely delivered on the promise with this.
TNT - A little plodding in parts, but a solid match.  Wasn't really into this but it was another match in a tricky spot and the crowd were spent after the previous one.
Tag Titles - Fun match, nothing amazing, but lots of nice little spots.  The crowd going DEAD silent for the pin at the end might mean that the Gunns aren't champs for long, especially with FTR rocking up.  They've done what they can to get heat and the crowd like to give them abuse, but no one buys them as champs.  It was a smart finish, though, because it calmed the crowd right down, leading into the iron man.
Iron Man - Started slow off the back of the deflating tag finish, but that's what it needed.  The slow build was great and let the crowd take a breath so they were right into it by the end.  Danielson is magic in there and MJF kept up with him and didn't look out of place at all.  His reign needed this kind of win and he looks a million bucks in there, loved that white gear.

They always deliver with the PPVs and this one was right up there.  Just hope they can build on the momentum off the back of it.

One other thing I just realised - all the finishes were younger talent going over the old guard.  Using their vets really well.
Online Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6770 on: March 7, 2023, 11:02:34 am »
All good observations. My first message to a mate who I assumed was also watching (but wasn't) was about Christian's turtleneck.

One thing I'd add re: the Trios is that I got the sense that the story was Kenny was doing all the hard lifting on the Elite's side, and he seemed to look pretty pissed off after the match. Dunno whether that's seeding a split sometime this year, especially with Cole back shortly. I don't really know what you do with the Elite otherwise if you want to keep them out of the various title pictures.
Offline tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6771 on: March 7, 2023, 11:04:31 am »
Yeah Kenny did look really strong in that match, but I wonder if that's just because he's Kenny Omega.  I want to see him in singles anyway so if they do split, I'm down.
Online amir87

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6772 on: March 7, 2023, 11:57:24 am »
Wrestlemania card taking shape. Some good ones in there and some piss breaks.
Offline damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6773 on: March 7, 2023, 01:08:15 pm »
Do they have 2 matches big enough to main event both nights? Is it going to be Owens and Zayn vs Usos night 1 and Reigns/Rhodes night 2?
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6774 on: March 7, 2023, 01:11:31 pm »
Watched a bit of RAW last night while waiting for basketball and it was absolutely shocking, worse than I remember. They interrupted a match at one point to show a vignette for a different match, and the overall standard of the work was dire. Bloodline or no, how can anyone watch that?
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6775 on: March 7, 2023, 01:25:42 pm »
I woke up at a stupid time and flicked it on, just in time to see the ultimate channel changer Nikki Cross coming to the ring. Genuinely dreadful.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6776 on: March 7, 2023, 01:34:30 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on March  7, 2023, 01:25:42 pm
I woke up at a stupid time and flicked it on, just in time to see the ultimate channel changer Nikki Cross coming to the ring. Genuinely dreadful.

Thing is as well, she is actually legitimately good in a different role - throughout her Indy and ICW days she was mainly as like a little person syndrome, shout pub landlord type with significantly inflated ego, and it worked really well. This crazy gimmick is fucking piss

Also you would be shocked to hear Vince was backstage at Raw. And as a result you get Chad Gable called small and Ugly, and Gargano called a comic book geek as an insult.

Over the last few weeks, yeah I am thinking Vince may be creeping back.

Also sounds like the potential buyers have dropped down to Saudi Arabia, with Vince as chairman
Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6777 on: March 7, 2023, 08:22:58 pm »
There was a backstage promo or two on Raw which felt entirely from Vince's mouth, the Lashley one especially.
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6778 on: Yesterday at 02:59:30 am »
AEW probably have the most consistent run of good PPVs of any wrestling company ever. Mid booking in the lead up and then they go and knock it out of the park. I'm expecting to be underwhelmed again in the next 3 months or so before they somehow deliver again at DoN.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6779 on: Today at 11:40:56 am »
Not the strongest Dynamite after the PPV, not bad but not amazing. Very much feels like a restart of new programs going forward.

I do think AEW would benefit from more big shows, even if all of them are not PPV. Just allows a greater rotation of feuds a bit quicker.

I am guessing with how things are setting up that there will be Blood & Guts, and likely involving the BCC and Dark Order (and maybe Hangman) which should be good but frankly I would want that feud to end, the Texas Death match was perfect ending. Perhaps if Dark Order thanks but ask Hangman not to be involved  because he has other things to move on to, and get a substitute maybe.
Offline Samie

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6780 on: Today at 01:20:30 pm »
WWE in talks with Betting regulators in the U.S to allow betting on matches. How is that going to work when it is scripted?  ;D
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6781 on: Today at 02:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:20:30 pm
WWE in talks with Betting regulators in the U.S to allow betting on matches. How is that going to work when it is scripted?  ;D

To be fair, you can bet on the matches already, just not in the US (officially)

But yeah it does seem like the old WWE hotline where you would ring and pay $1 a minute to vote if Shawn Michaels should be fired or defend the IC Title against Marty Jannetty as if it wasn't scripted   ;D

It is slightly concerning that WWE may be aware of the bets and thus swing results one way or the other. Although by that token you could also use it as a means of fan power - bully them into pushing someone by lots of people betting on the opponent instead
Offline paulrazor

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6782 on: Today at 03:14:37 pm »
Yeah I have seen betting especially on royal rumble and wrestlemania

I remember taker was 1/6 the night he lost the streak

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:52:13 pm
To be fair, you can bet on the matches already, just not in the US (officially)

But yeah it does seem like the old WWE hotline where you would ring and pay $1 a minute to vote if Shawn Michaels should be fired or defend the IC Title against Marty Jannetty as if it wasn't scripted   ;D

It is slightly concerning that WWE may be aware of the bets and thus swing results one way or the other. Although by that token you could also use it as a means of fan power - bully them into pushing someone by lots of people betting on the opponent instead
there used to be a ppv where fans voted for matches etc

cyber sunday I think

obviously scripted too
Offline damomad

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6783 on: Today at 04:20:28 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 03:14:37 pm
Yeah I have seen betting especially on royal rumble and wrestlemania

I remember taker was 1/6 the night he lost the streak
 there used to be a ppv where fans voted for matches etc

cyber sunday I think

obviously scripted too

It was originally known as Taboo Tuesday. Things you wouldn't get away with these days:

Poll
Outfit for the Fulfill Your Fantasy Diva Battle Royal

Results
School girl (53.10%)
French maid (30.03%)
Nurse outfit (16.87%)
Offline tubby

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6784 on: Today at 08:30:23 pm »
Get QT off my screen FFS.

Wasn't that good a Dynamite, some decent stuff but most of it was build towards the Canadian episode.
Offline John_P

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6785 on: Today at 11:09:55 pm »
With Taboo Tuesday they'd have things like what type of match should they have and the options would be No DQ, No Holds Barred, or Tables Match. So the actual match would be the same, just a slightly different finish between each one.
Online Riquende

Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6786 on: Today at 11:39:40 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:30:23 pm
Get QT off my screen FFS.

Yeah, it's a 'bold' move to say the least! He was always about to be doing something as they've been promoting this 'QTV' for a while, and just last week he randomly announced that the Factory had disbanded.

But come on, was there no-one better they could find for a Hobbs support slot? No-one that deserves more TV time than they've been getting? They had to go for QT, who might be a great trainer/producer, but is objectively one of the least popular on-screen talents across his entire AEW run?

