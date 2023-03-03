Full thoughts in the cold light of day:



Starks vs Jericho - Great opener, felt like a Dynamite main event, just really solid throughout and Starks winning clean was exactly what needed to happen. Time to move on to a new feud.

Jungle Boy vs Christian - This was way better than I thought it would be, really well constructed match, which is a Christian calling card. Excellent work from both of them but the real star of the show was Christian's evil villain polo neck wrestling gear.

Trios Match - Right result, and just a classic version of that type of Bucks match. Everyone got some shine, the story they told made sense and there was a bunch of cool shit in there.

Women's Match - Decent, but they've had better. Tough spot on the card, but it was well produced and I thought Ruby played her part at the end really well. At least they've finally pulled the trigger on her, even though I would have someone else in that spot.

Texas Death - My girlfriend hid behind me for half of this one, brutal stuff. Great finish, and Mox is a nutter who needs to take some time off now he's got this one out of his system. They absolutely delivered on the promise with this.

TNT - A little plodding in parts, but a solid match. Wasn't really into this but it was another match in a tricky spot and the crowd were spent after the previous one.

Tag Titles - Fun match, nothing amazing, but lots of nice little spots. The crowd going DEAD silent for the pin at the end might mean that the Gunns aren't champs for long, especially with FTR rocking up. They've done what they can to get heat and the crowd like to give them abuse, but no one buys them as champs. It was a smart finish, though, because it calmed the crowd right down, leading into the iron man.

Iron Man - Started slow off the back of the deflating tag finish, but that's what it needed. The slow build was great and let the crowd take a breath so they were right into it by the end. Danielson is magic in there and MJF kept up with him and didn't look out of place at all. His reign needed this kind of win and he looks a million bucks in there, loved that white gear.



They always deliver with the PPVs and this one was right up there. Just hope they can build on the momentum off the back of it.



One other thing I just realised - all the finishes were younger talent going over the old guard. Using their vets really well.