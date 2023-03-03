Very good PPV, excellent in fact. Nothing was bad, and a lot of things were incredibly good.



There was a lot of big face wins here, and a lot of face pushes, which makes me think we are setting up a few MJF feuds. Would honestly be fine with any one of Jungle Boy, Adam Cole, Hangman Page, or Ricky Starks beating MJF for the belt. They all make real sense and all good picks for a champ.



Wouldn't mind Starks vs Christian yet, Christian is a GREAT heater heel for young upcoming talent on the verge of a big push, good standard of talent to put Starks over.



MJF is a great heel champ, but I say he drops at Double or Nothing or All Out - gives him a long reign (7 months double or nothing, and 10 months all out), but also long heel reigns like MJF's can sometimes drag the feel good down a bit. I know that's the point but I feel it is bad to dwell on a heel champ for too long, you need a big Babyface pop at the top not too far in.