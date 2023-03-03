« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 165 166 167 168 169 [170]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 313033 times)

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6760 on: March 3, 2023, 04:24:19 pm »
Quote from: tubby on March  3, 2023, 04:20:21 pm
It's a tricky one, because there's money to be made there.  But if it's at the cost of morale and just ends up with more friction, then is it worth it?

I wouldn't be surprised to see Punk back, but I don't think it's the right move.

I don't think he comes back u less he really humbles himself to everyone including Tony. He fell out with him after Brawl Out, talk is the whole speech was planned well in advance to get at Tony. He burnt the bridge and he would have to repair it entirely himself.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,932
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6761 on: Today at 04:59:59 am »
Lots of things to like about the PPV, absolutely nothing to dislike. Could not believe the way the Texas Death Match ended. Wrestling. Bloody hell. MJF is incredible, massive props to Danielson for that effort. Doubling down on the Gunns, sure.

What a way to cap a top sporting Sunday.
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,714
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6762 on: Today at 05:15:19 am »
What a PPV, perfect way to cap off a great Sunday.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,141
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6763 on: Today at 12:57:40 pm »
(its not a sport....)
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,457
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6764 on: Today at 01:27:28 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:57:40 pm
(its not a sport....)

How can you watch one guy stab another with a fork repeatedly and tell me that's not a sport?

Looking forward to loading up MJF and Danielson this evening.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6765 on: Today at 01:44:55 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:57:40 pm
(its not a sport....)

Are you saying that Jungle Boy burying Christian in a casket wasn't a sporting event?
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6766 on: Today at 01:50:41 pm »
Very good PPV, excellent in fact. Nothing was bad, and a lot of things were incredibly good.

There was a lot of big face wins here, and a lot of face pushes, which makes me think we are setting up a few MJF feuds. Would honestly be fine with any one of Jungle Boy, Adam Cole, Hangman Page, or Ricky Starks beating MJF for the belt. They all make real sense and all good picks for a champ.

Wouldn't mind Starks vs Christian yet, Christian is a GREAT heater heel for young upcoming talent on the verge of a big push, good standard of talent to put Starks over.

MJF is a great heel champ, but I say he drops at Double or Nothing or All Out - gives him a long reign (7 months double or nothing, and 10 months all out), but also long heel reigns like MJF's can sometimes drag the feel good down a bit. I know that's the point but I feel it is bad to dwell on a heel champ for too long, you need a big Babyface pop at the top not too far in.
Logged

Online NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 194
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6767 on: Today at 03:03:29 pm »
Really good PPV and MJF's presser afterwards was really good too.

Basically took Punk's tantrum presser and redid it in a manner that created a number of possible fueds that I would love to see. Page, Cole, Jungle Boy, Starks etc. Him namechecking all as he did sets up maybe two big fueds and a few smaller ones for MJF. Also muddies the water as to which one of them might be the one to finally dethrone him.

Liked the comments about Adam Cole and the good Doctor as well. Was a nice little nod to comments made by Cole a year or so ago about MJF.

Such a good presser, even had MJF berate journos and the kid he threw water over.


Very early doors but one of the Adams is my bet to dethrone him eventually (assuming one or both of them can burn bright for long enough) 
Logged
What's your pleasure?
Pages: 1 ... 165 166 167 168 169 [170]   Go Up
« previous next »
 