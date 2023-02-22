« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 164 165 166 167 168 [169]   Go Down

Author Topic: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)  (Read 311807 times)

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,218
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6720 on: February 22, 2023, 05:02:41 pm »
Ooooh will definitely try for tickets.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6721 on: February 22, 2023, 05:40:15 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February 22, 2023, 05:02:41 pm
Ooooh will definitely try for tickets.

Same for sure
Logged

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,442
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6722 on: February 22, 2023, 05:50:06 pm »
I'll be all over that too. Was considering MITB but not after seeing the prices for the presale.
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,916
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6723 on: February 22, 2023, 07:06:15 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on February 22, 2023, 04:59:39 pm
Apparently the big announcement tonight on Dynamite is dates for the UK show (and I assume venue)

I am guessing Craven Cottage for Dynamite, and Manchester Arena for Rampage and dark taping, some time in April

I'm more likely to be in London than Manchester but I'll take what I can get!
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6724 on: February 23, 2023, 12:06:08 am »
Someone on Reddit is now saying it is Forbidden Door 2 in Tokyo Dome, although it seems a bit early for that announcement honestly

And another one Fightful is saying is coming soon (if not tonight) is of an AEW reality series
« Last Edit: February 23, 2023, 12:09:55 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Offline btroom

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6725 on: February 23, 2023, 05:06:01 am »
I'm sick of moxley and his long bloody matches against jobbers.  ::)
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6726 on: February 23, 2023, 08:37:16 am »
Really good Dynamite I felt. Not perfect, not all good, but really good.

OC and Yuta was an awesome match, it is sometimes easily overlooked with these two but they are both fantastic workers. I say this was up there with OC's matches with PAC and Ospreay.

Starks and Jericho bit was actually good this week I felt - they made the Babyface look like the smart one and Jericho the idiot who played himself. A smart way of doing a contract signing with the face trucking the arrogant heel into a match on the face's terms.

MJF and Bryan angle was exactly what I wanted - something to make it a feud between guys who hate each other. MJF come off like a deranged asshole and Bryan has a reason to really hate this dude who brought his kids into it, and threatened to give him brain damage.

Surprised that Jarrett and Lethal won - I am shocked that in 2023 I am a fan of Jeff Jarrett, but he is the right level of goofball old country man, in a real Motley Crue goofy team. He is worked so carny and safe in his life too that he can still go somehow.

Moxley and Uno was really good felt - I agree that Moxley has to give up on the bleeding a bit. Tonight was actually a perfect time for it, it was the other weeks that's the issue. Save it for the big matches, big angles where it is needed, or once in a blue moon against a Yuta or Takeshita to show that these young rising talent are secret killers (which is why I loved it in those matches against them 2)

Overall really good show.

I hope All Access is more Drive to Survive than Total Divas. But even if it isn't good, it is a great sign of the relationship with WB Discovery - don't think that TV deal is under threat
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,916
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6727 on: February 23, 2023, 09:20:04 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on February 23, 2023, 08:37:16 am
I hope All Access is more Drive to Survive than Total Divas. But even if it isn't good, it is a great sign of the relationship with WB Discovery - don't think that TV deal is under threat

I've got zero interest in the personal lives of wrestlers so if it's just some reality or scripted semi-reality thing I think I can give it a wide berth and not have to squeeze an extra hour of AEW content into my week somehow (I'd rather make room for Dark).

If it's some sort of backstage thing akin to an 'official' BtE then I'd be interest, but I think you'd struggle to stretch that to an hour show.

Also the same for Jarrett. I was so annoyed about him turning up, but they're using him well and the whole Sonjay/Satnam antics routine will probably play well into a huge multi-team match with the Acclaimed and Gunns already in the mix. It feels like Best Friends would be ideal to complete the quartet rather than a more serious team like the Lucha Bros.
Logged
Yesterday's favourite... don't you hate it?

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6728 on: February 23, 2023, 09:32:02 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on February 23, 2023, 08:37:16 am
Really good Dynamite I felt. Not perfect, not all good, but really good.

OC and Yuta was an awesome match, it is sometimes easily overlooked with these two but they are both fantastic workers. I say this was up there with OC's matches with PAC and Ospreay.

Starks and Jericho bit was actually good this week I felt - they made the Babyface look like the smart one and Jericho the idiot who played himself. A smart way of doing a contract signing with the face trucking the arrogant heel into a match on the face's terms.

MJF and Bryan angle was exactly what I wanted - something to make it a feud between guys who hate each other. MJF come off like a deranged asshole and Bryan has a reason to really hate this dude who brought his kids into it, and threatened to give him brain damage.

Surprised that Jarrett and Lethal won - I am shocked that in 2023 I am a fan of Jeff Jarrett, but he is the right level of goofball old country man, in a real Motley Crue goofy team. He is worked so carny and safe in his life too that he can still go somehow.

Moxley and Uno was really good felt - I agree that Moxley has to give up on the bleeding a bit. Tonight was actually a perfect time for it, it was the other weeks that's the issue. Save it for the big matches, big angles where it is needed, or once in a blue moon against a Yuta or Takeshita to show that these young rising talent are secret killers (which is why I loved it in those matches against them 2)

Overall really good show.

I hope All Access is more Drive to Survive than Total Divas. But even if it isn't good, it is a great sign of the relationship with WB Discovery - don't think that TV deal is under threat



Yep Dynamite is more often than not a good watch and the matches are almost always solid to good at worst.

Would like better builds within certain fueds at times but once the bell goes the matches tend to deliver.
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6729 on: February 23, 2023, 09:40:04 am »
Quote from: Riquende on February 23, 2023, 09:20:04 am
I've got zero interest in the personal lives of wrestlers so if it's just some reality or scripted semi-reality thing I think I can give it a wide berth and not have to squeeze an extra hour of AEW content into my week somehow (I'd rather make room for Dark).

If it's some sort of backstage thing akin to an 'official' BtE then I'd be interest, but I think you'd struggle to stretch that to an hour show.

Also the same for Jarrett. I was so annoyed about him turning up, but they're using him well and the whole Sonjay/Satnam antics routine will probably play well into a huge multi-team match with the Acclaimed and Gunns already in the mix. It feels like Best Friends would be ideal to complete the quartet rather than a more serious team like the Lucha Bros.

I think Best Friends would be a good shout, although I think with the Forbidden Door comment by Bowens the other week, perhaps Aussie Open, or like Motor City Machine Guns, or even like Time Splitters (Shelly and Kushida). I think all would be really fun additions to the match
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,218
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6730 on: February 23, 2023, 08:08:02 pm »
Great Dynamite.  That opener was brilliant and the Starks/Jericho bit was really fun stuff.

Tag royale was a bit of a mess as they always are, but good finish to the show and MJF has really gone to another level with his promos during this feud.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6731 on: February 23, 2023, 09:20:18 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February 22, 2023, 05:02:41 pm
Ooooh will definitely try for tickets.



Quote from: damomad on February 22, 2023, 05:50:06 pm
I'll be all over that too. Was considering MITB but not after seeing the prices for the presale.


Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on February 22, 2023, 05:40:15 pm
Same for sure



Get enough from here to go and we might have a RAWK faction hit the ring  ;D

You guys are cool to take on the House Of Black yeah?  I'll be the faction leader offering encouragement from a distance.


Stockholm, you're on Brody King duty.  ;D
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,218
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6732 on: February 23, 2023, 09:26:52 pm »
I'll take Julia.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6733 on: February 23, 2023, 09:31:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February 23, 2023, 09:26:52 pm
I'll take Julia.


I'll fight her hat.  Probably the only way I have a chance of winning.  ;D
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6734 on: February 24, 2023, 12:27:15 am »
Quote from: NightDancer on February 23, 2023, 09:20:18 pm





Get enough from here to go and we might have a RAWK faction hit the ring  ;D

You guys are cool to take on the House Of Black yeah?  I'll be the faction leader offering encouragement from a distance.


Stockholm, you're on Brody King duty.  ;D

I,d happily take Brody duty. I love a big scary dude beating the fuck outta people.....I am sure it is fun being a part of it as it is watching.... right?
Logged

Offline NightDancer

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 191
  • Bleep Bloop Bleep Bloop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6735 on: February 24, 2023, 02:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on February 24, 2023, 12:27:15 am
I,d happily take Brody duty. I love a big scary dude beating the fuck outta people.....I am sure it is fun being a part of it as it is watching.... right?


After someone told him what you supposedly said about his mother, he is dying to share that fun with you.  ;D


Going to be great.

Brody dismembering Stockholm, Tubby shrieking as Julia twists his arm, Damomad getting kneed in the head by Buddy, and me bravely taking hat on.

Shit I see a small flaw in my plan.

We need someone else on board quickly because we have nobody fighting Malakai and do not want him heading my way.


We may need to go after another faction. We could probably take the Dark Order, right?
Logged
What's your pleasure?

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6736 on: Today at 07:51:19 am »
Brock vs Omos and Bray vs Lashley is certainly a choice for Mania.
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6737 on: Today at 11:23:39 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:51:19 am
Brock vs Omos and Bray vs Lashley is certainly a choice for Mania.

Theres a lot from that Raw which sure as hell has the feeling of Vince about it
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,218
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6738 on: Today at 12:06:22 pm »
I am so done with Action Andretti.  Watched him on Hey! (EW) and he was so bad, just a complete charisma vacuum, and in-ring he's pretty much a high-flying CAW.  Fully expecting him to turn on Starks at the PPV and annoy me even further - I have no idea how he's in the spot he's in.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,014
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Wrestling Thread (AEW, NJPW, WWE, etc) (*)
« Reply #6739 on: Today at 12:46:16 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:51:19 am
Brock vs Omos and Bray vs Lashley is certainly a choice for Mania.

Ooooh fun

So 'look how many times Brock Lesnar can suplex this big guy' and.....yeah fuck knows for Wyatt/Lashley.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.
Pages: 1 ... 164 165 166 167 168 [169]   Go Up
« previous next »
 